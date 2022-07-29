Though the Otsego County Fair is known as “the best six days of summer,” area 4-Hers spend months preparing projects and animals for exhibition therein.
Teresa Adell, 4-H program coordinator with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego counties, said the first Otsego County 4-H club was founded in 1921, though 4-H began in Clark County, Ohio, in 1902. Since its inception locally, Adell said, the fair has “always been a really huge part of the 4-H program.” Otsego County, she said, is home to 16 active clubs, representing 192 4-H members and 77 adult volunteers.
“It’s practice, practice, practice (in the leadup to the fair),” Adell said. “It’s a yearlong process; it doesn’t just start a week before the fair. This is our Superbowl. It takes an amazing group of volunteers, members and families to prepare for the Otsego County Fair and preparation usually starts in the fall, after the fair is over. Kids start learning about non-animal projects … and how to continue with the animals they have or if they’re going to try a new one. Then they spend the year (learning) … and, when spring comes, we put on showmanship clinics to practice with the animals. and public presentations teach us how to talk to a walking audience and explain the animal or project they have.”
Club leaders and 4-Hers said they, too, consider the fair a culmination.
“This is the thing we’re building up to all summer — the county fair,” Evelyn Kersmanc, a 15-year-old Worcester resident, dairy ambassador, seven-year 4-Her and last year’s Otsego County Fair supreme master showman, said. “You work so hard to get all your animals and projects ready, and the county fair is your time to show them off. I put in probably a good three or four hours a day, at least during the school year, with chores and stuff, and during the summer it’s almost all day, because there’s always stuff you’ve got to do.
“I breed my own animals — meat goats and dairy cows — so I start way back in the winter,” she continued. “You never really stop getting ready for the county fair. I pick out which animals I want to show, work with them a lot, walk them and wash them and I’m being around them constantly, fixing their feed and figuring out the best program to get them growing the best.”
“As soon as the fair ends, fair prep starts,” Bridgette Shepardson, Oneonta resident and club leader of America’s Funniest 4-Hers, echoed. “You take the feedback from the evaluators and judges and immediately put it into practice, whether it’s animal husbandry or presentation skills or ideas and inspiration for next year’s projects.
“The point of all the exhibits at the fair is to demonstrate … what you’ve been doing and learning all year,” she continued, noting that her club includes members from 7 through 15. “It is a requirement of being in our club that they participate in the fair, and particularly show at least one thing in Martin Hall. If they have animals, they can do that as well. (For) animal projects, you’re looking at a minimum of a year’s worth of effort put into animal husbandry; whether it’s a goat, cow, chicken or rabbit, you are showing that animal that you have cared for — as far as feed, medication, their ability to be handled —– and then, if you have a livestock animal, their ability for production. You’re looking at how the child exhibitor has learned over that year to best care for that animal, whatever its job is. (The fair) is absolutely the culminating event of the year and what we work toward all year.”
Winnie Shepardson, 15, is an eight-year member and annually exhibits goats and chickens, alongside non-animal projects.
“(Other club members) quiz me on the goat cards,” she said, noting that she considers memorization the hardest part of fair preparation. “I still get it wrong, but it’s OK. and the amount of time I’ve spent scrubbing these goats!”
“There’s a lot of studying that goes into it,” Bridgette Shepardson said. “We bring the (goat) kids to Main Street to socialize them before the fair so they’re not scared. and she has to handle and wash the chickens … because you can’t have a chicken try to fly off. So, it’s a lot of handling and attention to the animals’ health care in the year leading up.”
America’s Funniest 4-Hers, Shepardson said, will also present group projects, including emergency first aid kits, for which they went hiking and learned outdoors safety skills, and table-setting demonstrations, as part of an etiquette unit.
The group also spent the past year renovating the poultry barn on the fairgrounds. Sources said the benefits of exhibiting extend far beyond the fair.
“It’s everything,” Shepardson said. “It’s community responsibility, as far as they are what people come to view at the fair, so they have a responsibility to the community — the 4-H community as well as the Otsego County community — to show farming, science and technology. It teaches them presentation skills and being able to communicate with an evaluator; it teaches them care for creations — farms, plants, animal husbandry and learning what it takes to actually have and run a farm; and our group is literally learning social skills from the etiquette project and they’re learning what is appropriate in American culture versus other cultures. There is a code of conduct they have to sign to even participate in the fair and that includes appropriate dress code. It’s promoting the fair, 4-H, STEM and agriculture.”
“(The hardest part) is probably time management, because there’s a lot of stuff that has to get done in a very short amount of time,” Kersmanc, who belongs to the Otsego County Firecrackers club, said. “But (the best part) is a mix of actually getting to spend time with the animals and seeing your hard work pay off and getting to be with the people who feel the same way about things as you do, the friends you make through 4-H and the fair.”
And, sources said, the interpersonal skills developed at the fair are invaluable.
“The hardest part for (Winnie) is the people-ing, which is one of the most important parts,” Shepardson said. “It’s not just memorizing all the parts of the goat and its breed and the parts of a chicken. Communicating with other people is not necessarily her strong suit and the fair is a situation where you have to do that on a daily basis. Kids have to be around the animals, answering fairgoers’ questions, and they get judged on how well they do that. It’s taking care of the animals at the fair, but also answering questions about the fair, 4-H or that specific animal, so it’s a lot of people-ing for kids.
“I love 4-H and I’m very passionate about it,” she continued. “It is so important and like a lost art, as far as people-ing goes, and when you meet someone who’s done 4-H presentations or been in a 4-H club, they are so much better prepared for the real world and the work world than your average person. It’s such an important program.”
“The benefits are speaking and sharing knowledge with a walking audience or attendees, and the benefits of learning about their animal and how to show their animal — how to care for the animal and get their animal ready for the fair — which is huge,” Adell said. “Some (animals) have to go through a vet and be registered, so it’s agricultural business management skills. They’re building leadership skills and learning how to manage these animals … by doing instead of sitting in a classroom. It takes a good four or five years to learn to show an animal. If they go off into an agricultural business career, they have all this knowledge and background and there are so many different careers in agri-business now. and it looks good on a college resume.”
“There’s so much self-confidence and (learning) how to evaluate their own performance,” Jennifer Kersmanc, Evelyn’s mother and a 4-H volunteer, said.“They hear what the judge says, but they also have to self-criticize and it just makes them much stronger kids. They’re more resilient and more able to express themselves; its amazing. They’re the ones that can look you in the eye … and accept criticism and make changes; they have the firm handshake and the politeness. 4-Hers are clear.”
Cultivating such skills, sources said, typically translates to strong program retention.
“For the Little Britches, when you go to a show, those classes are pretty large,” Jennifer Kersmanc said. “So, in places where there are strong 4-H clubs, I think it’s holding steady, but COVID did damage, and this summer with gas prices is doing damage, because it’s expensive to get these animals where they need to be.”
“Pretty much across the board, I see that, once they get hooked, it’s hard to shake it,” Adell said. “They get excited — it’s hard work, they get discouraged and it’s hot — but when the fair is done, all they start thinking about is next year.
“I’ve been doing this almost 30 years, and in both non-animal and animal, I haven’t seen a lot of kids give up,” she continued. “They’re determined next year to do it again. They get the 4-H fair bug … and people come to the fair and see what they’re doing and want the opportunity for their kids, too. In 4-H, we do everything from sewing to cooking to robotics to environmental education to showing a beef cow or horse; you name it, we’ve got it, so there’s not too many things out there that we don’t have excellent resources for kids to learn through. It gives you a passion that lasts your life.”
For information on the Otsego County Fair, happening Aug. 2 through 7, visit otsegocountyfair.org.
To learn more about 4-H, visit 4-h.org or find the clubs mentioned on Facebook.
