New York’s rural counties are agricultural hubs, a fact celebrated during the ninth annual Family Farm Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28.
According to a media release from Cornell Cooperative Extension, 40 farms in Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties will welcome visitors “to a behind-the-scenes adventure to experience farm life firsthand.”
In the release, Jessica Holmes, Agriculture & Horticulture Educator at CCE of Otsego and Schoharie counties, said, “Family Farm Day is a wonderful opportunity for the public to meet area farmers to see what it takes to put local food on tables. I believe people are looking for farm-to-table products (and) eager to make connections with their local producers now more than ever.”
But, local farmers said, keeping a modern-day, family-run farm afloat is no walk in the cornfield.
According to the New York Farm Bureau, New York is “a leading agricultural state, worth $5.75 billion in revenue in 2017,” the time of the last United States Department of Agriculture Census of Agriculture. In 2017, nyfb.org notes, the state was home to 33,438 farms — 98% of which are family-owned — and 6,866,171 productive acres, down from 7,183,576 in 2012. Also in 2017, milk, corn for grain, hay, cattle and calves and apples topped the list of the state’s biggest agricultural products.
Together with her husband Rick and son Trevor, Terri Holdridge, of Humdinger Holsteins and Humdinger Farm Store at 53159 State Highway 10 in Bloomville, runs a 550-acre, 40-head dairy farm.
Holdridge said she’s had to diversify to stay ahead. Though the Humdinger site is in its second generation with the Holdridges, Holdridge said she is the fifth generation of her family to farm.
“I drive around and look at all the farms and I remember when there were a lot of farms,” she said. “Before my time, there were even more, and it was so cool; now, they’re few and far between. From Stamford to Delhi, I think there’s four of us in the valley that farm it, which is nothing. That’s why we’ve chosen to sell horse hay and grow corn for another famer. We both enjoy running equipment and we didn’t want me to have to get a job off the farm and we wanted something we could still do together, so that’s what we chose, and we started the farm store.”
Greg and Berni Ortensi, of the Ortensi Farm at 741 Chyle Road in Richfield Springs, have been focused on stewarding their 500 acres since 1997.
“My husband bought the farm in ‘97 and we moved here full time in 2003,” Berni Ortensi said. “We started to research agriculture, because I wasn’t a farmer, and ask, ‘What does it mean to be a farmer?’ We figured out we didn’t want to use chemicals or be exposed to chemicals — herbicides, pesticides, treated seeds — so we researched what it means to be an organic farmer. Then we applied to (the Northeast Organic Farming Association) … and got that certification in 2006.”
Today, Ortensi said, the farm offers organic, grass-fed livestock.
“We added beef cows to our farms and chickens, turkeys and rotational sheep or grazing animals in 2007,” she said. “And we’ve held our organic grass-fed certification with our cows, calves and finishing cows.”
At 43 River Road in Unadilla, Hana and Paul Crognale moved from Pennsylvania about seven years ago to start their first-generation farm, Down Home Acres.
“He was working on a farm, and he decided, ‘I can do this on my own’ and we started up a business,” Hana, 35, said. “And my family is from here.”
“What we’re doing is very unique,” Paul, 34, said. “Where we were at down in Pennsylvania there was a lot of agriculture in that area and that’s how I got into it. I graduated college during a financial downturn and was not getting anything … and land up here is much more affordable.”
With 10,000 plants, the Crognales specialize in heirloom tomatoes, though they said they’re known, too, for salad greens and have peaches, strawberries, blueberries, fingerling potatoes and other vegetables on the farm. The Down Home Acres farm stand, launched in 2020, also features baked goods and eggs. The farm stand is staffed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and operates as a self-service stand from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Friday.
Shifting markets and consumer expectations, farmers said, can make farming a challenge.
“I don’t think people understand exactly how important it is for us to take care of our animals,” Holdridge said. “When you get PETA and all that, they don’t understand that it’s in our best interest to take care of our animals and we work hard to do that. And a lot of people don’t understand the money end of farming. I wish farming could be more lucrative. What’s it going to be like in 10 years?
“I think the biggest issue down the road is going to be the milk market,” she continued. “They can go to big farms, hook on a trailer and pull out, where our milk driver has to go to 30 farms before he gets a full truck. I understand the logistics of that, but the country was founded on a bunch of farmers and they’re losing something this country was based on. There are only so many farms and we’re losing them so fast and people don’t understand what they’re losing in this area. They’re just not going to be here.”
“(The hardest part) is the financial aspect of it,” Ortensi echoed. “It’s the true cost of how we’re producing food versus what the public is willing to pay for food, because we have grossly subsidized commodity agriculture for so long that we don’t really know what the true cost of food is, if it’s not produced in confinement, conglomerate farming.”
And, farmers said, long hours and dependence upon Mother Nature are factors.
“There’s the lack of control of the environment,” Hana Crognale said. “(Last) weekend our markets were shut down in the city (because of hurricanes) and that’s never happened before. We don’t take Sundays off; we do two markets in the city. So, it’s environmental factors and staffing is also really hard, especially this year, and just finding enough time.”
“Farming just never ends,” Paul Crognale said. “It’s not like a 9-to-5 where you can clock out and you’re done; it’s 2 in the morning and you’re like, ‘Did I forget to turn off that irrigation?’ And, on (Sundays), I get up at 1 a.m. to get down to the city.”
“If you get used to it, it’s OK, but getting up at 4 in the morning can be pretty tiring,” Holdridge said. “We get up at like 4:15. My husband and son go out to the barn about 4:45 and my son starts milking and my husband does the feeding end of it and cleans all the mangers. I go out about 5:30 or 6 and do the calves, the milk house and then we go through and do the chores — we let cows out, do their beds, clean the gutters. If it’s during the summer and we’re cropping, Rick is in the field and mowing or doing whatever, and I’m usually busy doing … stuff with the store — restocking, ordering or running after parts.
“My son is usually in the barn at night for chores and we hire somebody to help at night,” Holdridge continued. “With the cropping end of it, it’s really hard to stop at 4 o’clock and go to the barn when you’ve got to be in the field, so we have three different part-time people that can come in and help at night with the milk and the other end of chores. When the sun is shining during the summer and you’re in the field, you don’t quit until dark.”
Despite the challenges, farmers said, the future of agriculture remains hearty.
“I tend to be an optimist-pessimist,” Holdridge said. “Everybody’s so pessimistic, but we can’t do that. How do you tell the next generation they can’t make it farming? They can; they just have to figure out another income, but they still can do it if they want to.”
“I feel like given our current circumstances with COVID and the Afghanistan stuff and all of our natural disasters happening on epic levels, the push for a more local market is going to be imperative,” Ortensi said. “I feel like there’s going to be room for smaller farms to have some of the market share and I think we’re going to have a swing.
“The farm was my husband’s retirement plan from logging, believe it or not,” she continued. “When we decided to manage the land, our mission statement and one of the reasons why we made the farm organic, was we wanted to leave the land in a better place than when we found it. We’re just a snippet in the period of history.”
“I feel like there’s more and more people like us — first-generation farmers starting small farms,” Paul Crognale said. “And that’s what people want; they love these roadside stands. With vegetable farming, I feel like people know it’s a grind and are pretty respectful about it. But one thing with being a first-generation farmer, we haven’t inherited any land or tractors, so it’s all blood, sweat and tears.”
“It’s the younger generation updating these old-time farm ideas,” Hana Crognale said. “Our business just keeps growing because we have a lot of support in the city — and I don’t think that will go away, because city people love the fresh vegetables — but the local people love it, too.”
And for local producers, nothing matches the quality of life on the farm.
“It’s kind of like magic: there’s a little flower on a bean plant and next thing you know, it’s a bean this big, but it’s that on every level,” Paul Crognale said.
“I enjoy it,” Hana Crognale said. “I love working from home. I love the community that we have here and the big support system. We run the CSA and we have those families coming every week … and the farm stand was my dream and that’s slowly coming to fruition. (The best part) is the happy customers and seeing all the hard work we put into it in what we harvest and being able to feed our family. And it’s nice that we can do the work with the kids when they’re here — we have three — so even though we’re very busy, we’re all together.”
“I grew up on a dairy farm and always loved it,” Holdridge said. “I think I always appreciated that I was with my parents — they didn’t go away to a job, we worked right alongside them. My husband did not grow up on a dairy farm, but he raised heifers and his dad was an ag teacher, so when we got together … he and I started farming together. It’s working with my family and working together with my husband; I get to work with my best friend every day.
“And you’re right there for your kids,” she continued, noting that she has three adult children. “You get to raise them and they learn a lot on the farm, because they’re there with you. To me that’s probably the biggest value — being able to raise your family on the farm. Nowadays, I think that’s pretty rare. You don’t have too many kids left, because you don’t have too many farmers left. You’ve got to love it, or you shouldn’t do it. That was true even in my generation when there was money in it, but it’s a great place to raise a family.”
The Ortensi Farm will offer free hayrides and farm tours throughout Family Farm Day, with pin-the-tail-on-the-cow games, coloring books and meat tastings. The Holdridges will also offer Family Farm Day visitors barn tours, hayrides and samples from the farm store.
