The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Department for Environmental Conservation are telling folks to take a hike.
The two agencies collaborate annually to present First Day hikes across the state. According to a Dec. 13 press release from the office of Gov. Kathy Hochul, the hikes take place at “state parks, historic sites, wildlife areas, trails and public lands … on Jan. 1” and are typically “one to five miles, depending on the location and conditions.” New York’s First Day Hikes initiative, the release said, began 11 years ago, though the program started in Massachusetts in 1992.
“The program was launched to promote healthy lifestyles throughout the year and year-round recreation at state parks,” Lori Severino, public information officer with the Albany-area DEC branch, said in a written statement. “New York, along with many other states, offered outdoor recreation programs on New Year’s Day, however 2012 was the first time all 50 state park systems joined together to coordinate a much broader First Day Hikes program.”
In New York, the release and area experts said, participation has been climbing steadily.
“New York’s annual First Day hikes grow in popularity every year,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in the release. “To meet (that) growing interest, DEC added seven new hikes this year. More than ever, New Yorkers and visitors are getting outside and exploring our state’s world-class natural destinations and trails.”
“The first year of New York State’s First Day Hikes in 2012 included 16 state parks, which hosted about 50-plus hikes,” Severino said. “DEC started offering hikes in 2018, specifically in the Catskills and Adirondacks, to round out statewide offerings. DEC offers hikes at environmental education centers, state forests, wildlife management areas, fire towers and other unique areas to a wide variety of New Yorkers.
“In 2020, the last hikes before COVID, state parks and DEC welcomed a total of 9,000 people at 80 hikes,” she continued. “For 2022, we also have 80 hike options. The hikes have appealed to a broad base of demographics across the state that enjoy hiking, and families that are new to the recreational opportunity. The hikes are designed to be fun, easy and family-friendly.”
Locally, First Day hikes will happen at Oxford’s Bowman Lake, Glimmerglass State Park in Cooperstown, Gilbert Lake State Park in Laurens and the Rogers Environmental Education Center in Sherburne.
Guy Hulbert, public relations coordinator for Central Region New York State Parks, said he’s seen statewide trends reflected at the Glimmerglass and Gilbert Lake sites.
“I would say they’ve being doing it about 10 years or so, and both of them usually get about 100 people, but it’s a mix of adults, kids and some older folks, too,” he said. “They’re pretty simple (hikes); Gilbert Lake is about 1.3 miles. I would say numbers are up and it gets a little more popular each year.”
First Day hikes at Gilbert Lake, Hulbert said, will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, while hikes at Glimmerglass will continue from 10 to dusk.
Severino echoed: “While flagship parks like Letchworth and Taughannock Falls in the Finger Lakes, Green Lakes in Syracuse and Walkway Over the Hudson draw large crowds, Gilbert Lake State Park in Laurens welcomed 100-plus people the first year they hosted. At Gilbert Lake, as well as the nearby Glimmerglass State Park, donated food drives are being held in connection with the hikes. Closer to Binghamton, Chenango Valley State Park has been a longtime host. While some participants are new each year, many have made it an annual tradition.”
The regional food drive, Hulbert said, is new this year. The central New York territory, he said, covers “as far north as Watertown, down to Binghamton and over to Cooperstown.”
“One of the things we’ve added is that we’re doing a food drive,” he said. “Just bring canned goods or nonperishables — bring one thing, or a whole bag — and it’s being distributed to local food pantries. There are nine sites regionwide and eight are doing it, so we’re hoping to get a decent turnout for that.”
Collection at Glimmerglass, he said, will be from 10 to 3 in the Hyde Hollow lower parking lot and from 10 to noon at Gilbert Lake.
Oneonta residents and avid hikers Fred and Shari Ploutz said they’ve traditionally spent their Jan. 1 outdoors, with Gilbert Lake a favorite and increasingly popular destination.
“When we went to Gilbert Lake last year, we saw more people than normal,” Fred said. “We switch it up and we’ll go to College Camp or Arnold Lake or someplace we can cross-country ski or snowshoe … but I think the more popular state parks will probably see more people (because) they’re gingerly terrained.”
“Gilbert Lake is probably our favorite state park to hike in around here, because it has more scenic trails and there’s the option of going just around the lake or out, and it’s doable for kids or people who aren’t super-fit,” Shari said.
Simon Solomon, executive director at the Rogers Center, said this year marks the Sherburne property’s fifth hosting of a First Day hike in partnership with DEC and NYS Parks.
The Rogers Center’s trails, Solomon said, are “pretty flat” and cover about three miles, making the guided event appropriate for most ability levels.
“We’re expecting 50 to 100 participants,” he said. “On average, we have 40 to 70. I brought my child, who was 5 or 6 at the time, so little kids can come — though any younger than 4 and you might need to carry — and we get older participants, up to 80s or 90s. There are groups, like the Boy Scouts, and we’ve had other groups, like the Bullthistle Hiking Club. They’re leading the hike in conjunction with us.
“Ours being at 10 a.m., you’d think it’s one of the earlier ones, but some start at 8,” Solomon continued. “Ours will run about 45 to 60 minutes in length and what we’re going to do is have two groups that will go separately. We’ll all line up together and get a First Day hike photo — we are requesting social distancing and mask wearing — then break off.”
Additionally, Solomon said, the event will include giveaways and a campfire.
“Participants can bring marshmallows and a stick … and we have free swag to give away,” he said. “New York State Parks gave us some neon-green bandanas and we will give those out to everyone, and free gloves, and 10 lucky participants will be able to receive a free subscription to ‘New York State DEC Conservationist’ magazine.”
RSVPs are suggested for the event, Solomon said, though not required.
Attendees, Solomon said, typically come from “a radius of about 60 miles.”
“Last year, we had people coming from Albany … and we get participants from Syracuse or up from Binghamton and over from the Cooperstown-Oneonta area,” he said.
For more information, visit friendsofrogers.org.
The COVID-19 pandemic, sources said, has fueled general and event-specific interest in hiking.
“Ever since COVID started … we saw an uptick in numbers on the property,” Solomon said. “It’s been about a 40% increase.”
“I think a few more people are doing it, because it’s easy to do during times when we’re not really allowed to do other things,” Shari said. “It’s an easy thing to do when other businesses aren’t open or when there’s a need to just get out.”
First Day hike options, the release said, “range from self-guided treks to small staff- or volunteer-led hikes … allowing participants the time and space to social distance while still enjoying nature’s winter wonders.”
But the appeal, sources said, is natural and evergreen.
“I would say it’s probably (popular because) it’s a family-oriented event and it’s the first day of the year: a chance for a fresh outlook on things and a chance to get out and enjoy each other and nature — all positives,” Hulbert said.
“It’s pretty neat to say you went out on the very first day of year,” Solomon said. “It’s a great way for people to kick off New Year resolutions; they have the mindset (of), ‘It’s Jan. 1, that’s a good day to start’ and I think there’s camaraderie among First Day hikers: it’s brisk, everyone is feeling the chill in the air and it’s like an afterparty from the day before.”
“First Day Hikes are a great way to discover and explore some of New York’s amazing outdoor attractions,” Severino said. “The hikes are also a nice reminder for people that many DEC and state park sites are open year-round, so people can connect with nature in every season.”
“It’s one day where nobody has dance or theater or scheduled activities for the kids, so we can drag them out,” Shari Ploutz said. “We didn’t really call it (a First Day hike, previously), but we’ve always looked forward to getting out in the snow or just getting out — cross-country skiing, hiking, snowshoeing. It’s so simple and we all learn to walk, so skill is not an issue. And it doesn’t require specific plans: you don’t have to be there at a set time, you can stay as long as you want … and once you go outside, there’s a lot more uncharted territory and space. For people who have kids … it’s time to talk, time in the car and a chance to meet up with a friend or two if they want and you can bring people for free. New York State parks are a blessing in winter.
“We’ve always been a fitness-oriented couple, but it’s just a guarantee of family time and outdoor time and a nice way to start the year,” she continued. “It’s kind of peaceful, you can take in a little nature and get outside after all the holiday craziness.”
For a list of First Day hikes and location details, visit parks.ny.gov or dec.ny.gov.
