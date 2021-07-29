For food truck owners, working on wheels means grueling hours cooking up grub, but unmatched freedom and flexibility.
Greene resident Patrick McKay, 34, launched Smoke Out Family BBQ earlier this year, after the COVID-19 pandemic had him reevaluating professional priorities.
“I’ve been in the food and beverage industry for almost 20 years now, doing various positions in kitchens and various types of restaurants,” he said. “I spent the last three seasons with NYSEG stadium as the executive chef, then assistant director … and director of food and beverage. After COVID, there was no baseball, so everything got disbanded and … in the interim, there was an extensive wait.
“I didn’t really want to be working for somebody else that hard and not receive or have anything to show for it,” McKay continued. “I wanted to open my own thing and always had a passion for food — it’s something that I enjoy — so that was kind of the inspiration for (Smoke Out). I have four kids and it was a very uncertain time; I just figured, why wait on something that isn’t even guaranteed, so we went out and got … a 26-foot former shuttle bus.”
The bus, he said, was modified by Mohawk Valley Welding in Utica, where they converted the handicap ramp to the truck’s concession window. McKay added a flat-top grill, fryer, prep space and commercial refrigeration units. The truck, he said, is “primarily propane, with some electric.”
McKay said, though he started with classic barbecue in mind, Smoke Out’s menu quickly evolved.
“We decided there’s four or five other barbecue places doing similar items, and this is a unique opportunity to have something at our disposal, because it’s flexible and on wheels,” he said. “We got creative with the menu and then we started landing phone calls from Muddy River (Brewery), Awestruck (Ciders) and a new place in Coventry called Forged, and we just noticed, through the circuit of farm breweries, that the unique items were better received. We’re starting to branch out and try all kinds of new things and, the more we do, the more confident we get.”
Customer favorites, he said, include pork tacos with mango slaw and the Ultimate BBQ Cup, what McKay called “a fair-inspired” to-go cup of layered barbecue favorites.
“We try to cater to all,” he said. “We have things kids prefer, like mac ‘n’ cheese, then for adults we have the more creative items, like the barbecue cups … and we have chicken spiedies for the locals.”
For more information, find “The Smoke Out BBQ” on Facebook.
For Grateful Grub owner Erin Shapley-Blenis of Norwich, 41, the pandemic proved similarly catalytic. She, too, said, after decades in food service, she sought the freedom of food truck life.
“I’ve been in the restaurant business since 14, so I’ve been doing this a long time,” she said. “I was working at Wild Owl in Norwich and had the opportunity to start a food truck (for the restaurant). The first time I stepped foot in it, I knew I wanted to own my own. It’s so much easier in a food truck than it is to own a restaurant.
“I started on a business plan instantly and went to the Chenango County Chamber of Commerce to get my loan through them,” Shapley-Blenis continued. “Then COVID hit, so my dad actually built the truck for me by himself, right down to the studs. I picked the equipment out and told him where I wanted it and he built it in a year. Crunch time came … and it was done April 29. May 2 was my first outing.”
Grateful Grub, Shapley-Blenis said, offers gourmet burgers, specialty sandwiches and seafood.
“Norwich is very fast-food-friendly, but there’s nothing where people can get a real hamburger, other than at a drive-thru,” she said. “I do a crab cake quesadilla, lobster rolls, a shrimp po’ boy — I try to do things people can’t get around here.”
Alongside the crab cake quesadilla, Shapley-Blenis said, customers favor her dill pickle burger, which features “two three-ounce patties, melted Havarti dill and hand-breaded pickle chips, deep fried, with a zesty horseradish sauce.” Shapley-Blenis said Grateful Grub’s seasoned tater tots are her “niche,” with customers saying, “‘I just want a whole bucket of them.’”
Though Shapley-Blenis said she has enjoyed gigs in “Oneida, Madison and Delaware counties and all over,” she also sells each Wednesday from Dusty’s Dairy Bar and Grill, where she collaborates to offer a meal and milkshake combo for $15.
Find “Grateful Grub” on Facebook or follow @grateful_grub15 on Instagram.
Oneonta resident Scott Dibble, 49, said he long dreamed of leaving his tech career for a food truck. Dibble launched Phat Backs Sandwiches from a retrofitted 7-by-12-foot concession trailer in 2018.
“I was a systems engineer for almost 20 years,” he said, “but while I was in the tech field, I would become envious of the guy outside mowing the lawns and the people outside actually living life while they worked, instead of in front of a computer screen. As I sat in my cubicle all those years, I was planning this menu.”
Dibble, who said he was executive chef for the Homestead Restaurant (in Collliersville) for “a number of years” said he offers barbecue-inspired sandwiches, with an emphasis on food quality.
“The last thing we try to do is fast food,” he said. “You have to know up front, it’s going to take a while, because absolutely everything is from scratch. I want to make our name synonymous with amazing food.
“It’s barbecue sandwiches, but everything has a twist,” Dibble continued. “Although we are a for-profit business, I’m not trying to make a profit for a long time; we want to take that profit and put it right back into the food because, especially in this area, we want to raise the expectations of what a dollar buys you and the quality of the food.”
Customer favorites, Dibble said, include his Cuban sandwich and the Hissin’ Chicken sandwich, featuring a Heidelberg roll, aioli, harissa smoked jerk chicken and bacon-wrapped, cream cheese-stuffed jalapenos.
And customers, Dibble said, appreciate his attention to detail and creativity.
“I put a lot of love into our food – I’m up at 2 a.m. smoking meat – and people recognize that,” he said. “The general public is not out there just to fill their palettes; they’re looking for really good food and when they find it, they know it.”
Dibble said that, though year-round food trucking is tricky, he plans to introduce delivery and catering services next year.
Find “Phat Backs” on Facebook or visit phatbacks.com.
Tylan Klinker, 27, of Cobleskill, took her specialty tacos on the road in 2018. This year, Klinker added a second, Saratoga-area Ty’s Taco-ria truck, with the first continuing to cover the Catskills region.
“It’s not just your ordinary Mexican-style tacos,” Klinker said. “We really put kind of anything in a taco — pulled pork, Greek chicken, anything you can find in a sandwich, we put in a taco shell and then some.”
Though Klinker said she’s seen “a lot of demand for the falafel,” customers’ response to her menu items has been “pretty well balanced.”
“People like when we put new stuff out, and the traditional,” she said, noting that her Catskill truck appears every Wednesday at the Delhi Farmers’ Market.
For more information and venue dates, find “Ty’s Taco-ria” on Facebook.
The inherent independence of operating a food truck, owners said, is also often the hardest part.
“I make everything fresh; when you order it, that’s when it hits the grill,” Shapley-Blenis said. “But everyone thinks it’s like a restaurant, with an endless supply of food sitting around. My opening day at Muddy River, I ran out of food. That’s the toughest part, and doing it by yourself.
“There’s a lot of work that goes into a food truck that people might not think about,” she continued. “You’re basically a one-man band, because you don’t have the space or room to have a bunch of people helping you out.”
“For me, (the hardest part) is being a one-man show,” Dibble echoed. “You have to be an accountant; you have to appropriate good foods, which is not easy to do around here; you’ve got to wear a lot of hats. I do my own accounting and social media and it takes us five days to get ready for one weekend.”
“It’s a lot of work,” Klinker said. “In summertime, I probably work easily 70 hours a week, but I get the whole winter off.”
“It’s the full balance of all of it,” McKay said. “When I first started this, I was like, ‘OK, I’ve managed places and I can cook, so I can do a food truck.’ But it’s maintenance and auto work and marketing; there are so many aspects that you have to be well rounded at or be able to become good at. You can’t just be a cook or a salesman, you have to be able to design your menu, come up with price points and manage your books. There’s so much more for me to learn than I’d anticipated and you are the one, there are no other managers to do the other duties.
But the freedom, owners said, is unbeatable.
“I get to cook, and I’m not behind a keyboard,” Dibble said. “I’ve had more than one person say, ‘I cannot believe what I just ate came out of that little trailer,’ and that’s the greatest success.”
“It’s fun,” Klinker said. “It’s just different every day. It’s not same old 9-to-5; we go different places and see different people and different locations and I get to change up the menu however I want.”
“I love doing breweries, because I get to meet new people every day,” Shapley-Blenis said. “The best part is meeting new people and the travel; I’ve tried so many beers this summer … and I try to give back whenever I can, because I’ve been so fortunate to have this business and create something.”
“The (best part) is definitely the reward of all the effort I put in cooking and the time I take planning to serve customers and have them come back and say how amazing it was,” McKay said. “As a (restaurant) manager, you don’t go to tables to hear how good things are, usually you go to hear what the mistake was and how you can fix it. To be dealing with happy customers is so rewarding and fulfilling.
“It’s being able to have fun and be flexible and not bogged down by the corporate mindset or corporate structure,” he continued. “As long as we’re following food standards, we can do anything we like.”
