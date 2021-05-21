For some, wanderlust is where it’s at. Increasingly, couples and families are eschewing the trappings of home and property ownership for the ease of life on wheels.
According to the RV Industry Association and a 2018 Washington Post article, more than a million Americans call an RV home full time, with that number rising steadily and including broadening demographics. And afar.com states that about 11 million households own an RV.
“RVing, either full time or on weekends, appears to be picking up, especially among young couples,” the Post article states. “Half of new sales are going to Americans under 45, and purchases by people of color are rising … a change from the 20th century, when white retirees dominated campsites.”
“For much of the 20th century, full-time travel was the purview of white-collar retirees — people who superimposed the vast stretch of retirement onto the open road,” an April 2020 article at afar.com echoes. “Then, in the early 2010s, coinciding with the launch of Instagram, a new nomadic lifestyle appeared: vanlife. Vanlife took old-fashioned American values — rugged individualism, a back-to-the-land yearning, the bohemian desire to exist outside the cookie-cutter, 9-to-5 life — and commodified them for social media consumption. What had been a countercultural lifestyle a half-century before (became) an enviable, aesthetically minded ‘brand’ propagated on social media.
“RV ownership … has surged over the last decade,” the site continues, “driven by growing interest from young people. The average age of RV owners fell from 48 in 2011 to 45 in 2016 and is dropping still, (with) Generation Xers now having a higher ownership rate than Baby Boomers.”
The trend, the articles note, is sometimes fueled by financial need but more often by lifestyle choice.
“(Full-time RVers) are part of a movement of people ditching ‘sticks and bricks’ home that have long embodied the American Dream,” the Post piece states, “and embracing a life of travel, minimal belongings and working when they want.”
Scott MacPherson, sales manager at Leatherstocking RV in Oneonta, said, while pandemic-related conditions make quantifying a local uptick tricky, the interest is there.
“In the last year or so, we’ve had a hard time getting (RVs),” he said. “Sales would be absolutely fantastic, if we could get them. The manufacturers are still having a lot of supply problems, which has come about from the pandemic, and a lot of factories are running at reduced capacities, which has made it difficult to get the stuff they need to produce them, but they’re pretty much selling as fast as we can get them. With the pandemic, people have really looked for ways to get out, so I don’t know if the demographic has changed, but it’s expanded all the way around.”
Wanda Agans, a Delhi, native, has been full-timing with her husband Robert since 2017.
“We got married — it was a second marriage for both of us — in July 2004 and we were both still working,” Agans, 65, said. “We would go to places to look at trailers, then we decided, ‘Hey, when we both retire, we’ll put our house on the market, sell it and live in the RV full time and go wherever we want. We bought our first fifth-wheel in 2014 and got a seasonal (campsite) at the KOA (in Unadilla). Bob, (71), retired in 2010 and I retired in 2015, and that was the first winter that we went south, then we sold our house in January 2017, so we have no land, no property or school taxes.
“We do this year-round,” she continued. “We’re here (at) our seasonal in Unadilla during the summer and, when they close shop in the middle of October, we pack up and head to Florida. We take five nights and six days to go, and my husband drives four hours at max, so we stay at all KOA (campgrounds) in Pennsylvania, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia and, that last day, we travel into Ocala.”
Setting up and unhooking, Agans said, takes “Thirty minutes, but no more than that, and sometimes not even 30 minutes.”
Otego residents Diane and Bruce Finch began full-timing last May.
“We just started doing this,” Diane Finch, 67, said. “We both retired and wanted to sell our house and not have to deal with mowing or any of the nonsense. For two people and two cats, we have more than enough room and it’s less cleaning. We have two (trailers); the one in New York is a travel trailer that’s 33 feet long and it’s a cute little place, then we have a fifth-wheel that is a little larger that we leave in South Carolina.”
Agans and Finch said they, too, have seen demographics shift.
“We meet a lot of the snow-birds who are getting away from winters but still have houses … but we’ve also met quite a few who sold their houses, sold their property, bought a rig and are living full time like we are,” Agans said. “I don’t think it’s specific to retirees, they’re just the ones who take the winter and go where it’s warm, but we have a lot of seasonals, maybe 50, here at the KOA.”
“A couple years prior to us going out and doing it, I was looking on YouTube, and I was amazed to find how many people out there are doing it,” Finch said. “We’re all in the same boat, I would say, except it’s a camper.”
Agans said appeal has risen correlative to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Especially when COVID hit last year, I heard a lot of people talk about upgrading their unit, and there just weren’t any units out there to buy,” Agans said. “People said, ‘We can’t go here or there with our families, so let’s see about camping,’ because you can do it and not be around other people.”
And, Finch and Agans said, life on the road has fiscal perks.
“I think it’s less expensive, definitely,” Finch said. “You know exactly what you’re going to be paying out there, unless gas goes up, but we’re pretty stationary for the next five months, so it’s just local driving until we get back on the road … and the (campsite) we go to down south includes electric, garbage and Wi-Fi, so it’s just easier to live on the road.”
“Actually, it’s cheaper than owning a house and paying taxes,” Agans said. “We do have a mortgage kind of thing on the trailer and fuel prices are up, but overall, I think this lifestyle we’re living is cheaper than us owning a house and having taxes and a mortgage and heating and all that.”
Downsizing from a traditional house to their 40-foot RV, Agans said, came with challenges.
“This is the second fifth-wheel we’ve purchased; the first one wasn’t as big and had a very tiny refrigerator,” she said. “It wasn’t bad for weekends … but it is a challenge if you have a smaller fridge to make sure you’ve got what you need. But now that we’re full-timing, we have a residential refrigerator in this unit, so it’s just like having a house.”
Finding storage enough for a life’s worth of stuff, Agans said, can also prove tricky.
“When we got our larger one, it was with more storage space,” she said. When you sell your house, and there are still some things you want, you need a little more room for storage, because you don’t have the opportunity or option to get it from your house and take it back and forth. We have a lot of cabinets and I use them all and we have storage underneath the trailer. It’s not for everybody — some people have to have that physical building, knowing, ‘I’ve got something to go back to,’ — but I don’t think Bob and I will ever (own a house) again. This is the lifestyle we want to lead … and we’re very happy.”
Finch, too, said making the switch took careful consideration.
“When first getting started, there’s a lot of downsizing when going from a home,” she said. “Most of us have storage units, because certain things you just can’t part with. It’s just learning how to travel over the road — you have to pack accordingly so that things don’t fly around — but it’s one of those things you take one day at a time.”
The inherent choice of living nomadically, Agans and Finch said, is worth it.
“The nice thing about having a home that moves is, if you’re bored, you can just move,” Finch said. “I just love going places and meeting all the people.”
“There’s just something about the freedom of being able to, if we decided to hook up and go, go to Grand Canyon on Monday morning,” Agans said. “We have the option of going out West or to Texas or California and we can do that. It’s the idea that we can just pick up and go whenever we want to; it’s easy to maintain the fifth-wheel and … you’re not tied to anything, except your home on wheels.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.