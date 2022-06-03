From the Office: Seniors should avoid the extreme heat and sun

Summer officially starts on June 21. This is the start of the season for family get-togethers, picnics, backyard barbecues, vacations and other fun festivities that make summer an enjoyable time of year.
In May, we experienced a couple of days where the temperature soared to the mid to upper nineties, hot and humid, and summer hasn’t even arrived. Could this be an indication of what the summer may be like? When planning your summer activities, please keep one thing in mind — anyone can be vulnerable to the summer heat. However, those that are particularly at risk are seniors.
Seniors appear to be more active today than in the past. A senior’s body is less able to detect the heat and will not adequately respond to rising temperatures. This may be related to medical conditions that can change normal body response to heat. Seniors are more likely to take prescription medications that can impair or reduce the body’s ability to regulate its temperature or, in some instances, prevent perspiration. Seniors should take a moment to talk with their physician or pharmacist regarding the side effects of medications and adhere to the warnings of those that state, “Avoid extreme heat and sun.”
The scorching summer temperatures, however, don’t have to put a damper on a senior’s ability to enjoy the season. While getting outdoors to engage in summer activities with family and friends, it is important to maintain good health, wellness and make common sense choices in staying cool and hydrated.
The most important thing for a senior to remember is to slow down. Curtail strenuous activities and, if need be, reschedule when the weather is cooler. If you must go for your daily walk, do yard work, gardening, mow the lawn or any other strenuous activities, do it during the coolest parts of the day, which are usually in the early morning between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. or late afternoon after 6 p.m.
Remember, when working outside, to wear sunscreen of 30 SPF (Sun Protection Factor) or higher, wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses. Pace yourself. Take frequent breaks in the shade and drink plenty of water even if you don’t feel thirsty. Seniors on fluid restrictions or who have problems with fluid retention should consult their physician before increasing their fluid intake.
During the hottest part of the day — stay indoors. This may be your home, library, mall, grocery store or some place in the community that will get you some relief from the heat. Some tips on how to keep your home cool are to close blinds, shades and drapes to reduce the amount of sunlight entering your home. If it is safe to do so, leave the windows open at night. Use room or ceiling fans to keep the air circulating. When at all possible, avoid using home appliances like the dishwasher and clothes dryer during peak daylight hours. These appliances generate heat and also add humidity to the home. It is best to use these appliances during the early morning or late evening when it is cooler.
It is very important to dress appropriately for the season. Seniors have a tendency to layer their clothing. They should wear only one layer during the summer. Wearing loose fitting, light materials (such as linen and cotton) will allow air movement over the skin to help cool you off, and light colors will help reflect the sun and heat (wearing materials such as rayon and polyester tends to trap the heat).
When it is extremely hot and humid, it is important to drink and eat as normally as you can. Fresh fruits such as watermelon, cantaloupe, grapes, fruit slushies and yogurt are cool and refreshing and, at the same time, are another way to keep hydrated. Eat cold foods such as sandwiches and salads and avoid heavy foods like meats and cheeses as they make your body work harder to digest them and, therefore, will make you feel hotter.
With these few tips on summer safety I hope everyone has an enjoyable and safe summer!
Wayne Shepard is the deputy director of the Delaware County Office for the Aging.
