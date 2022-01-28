Granges, once just for farmers, have evolved to embody family, fraternity and commitment to community service. Local Grangers said, despite challenges and dwindling membership, area chapters are upholding and expanding those tenets.
Sources said the Grange, founded in 1867 by seven men, for whom the organization’s seven-sided symbol is representative, began as a response to post-Civil War America.
“The original mission of the Grange was to organize rural America right after the Civil War, so that the farmers had a stronger voice to fight the railroad, which could charge exorbitant rates,” said Barton Snedaker, a 25-year member of the Butternut Valley Grange, New York state membership leadership director and master of the Otsego County Pomona Grange. “That was the purpose, and there was strength in numbers.”
“It was founded as strictly an ag-based organization 150 years ago,” New York State Grange President Stephen Coye said. “For the first 25 years, membership was restricted to those actually involved in plowing the fields.”
Roger Halbert, a special state deputy, Butternut Valley Grange member of more than 50 years and former national membership director, noted Grange’s forward-thinking inception.
“Grange started with equal rights for women and men, and I think that’s a particularly strong piece, especially now,” he said. “The Grange was a leader in that in 1867, long before women got the right in the general election … and I think that says a lot about Grange.”
Today, Grangers said shifting cultural priorities are reflected in member demographics.
“Membership in the Grange is available to anyone who is interested in community betterment,” nysgrange.org states. “The Grange began as an agricultural organization at a time when agriculture was the primary occupation of rural citizens. The Grange still closely mirrors the makeup of rural communities. We are advocates for responsible government at all levels. We are an … organization emphasizing strong family ties as a basis for a healthy society. A community where citizens know each other and communicate on a regular basis will run smoothly and work for the total benefit of the community. Agricultue is still important to the Grange and its members know the economic welfare of rural communities is strongly influenced by the economic stability of agriculture.”
“When organized, close to 90% of the population was rural; now it’s 1%,” Coye echoed. “With shifting demographics and liberalizing standards … it’s expanded from there. Grange can be what it needs to be, but, because it began primarily as an agricultural organization … our emphasis is still very much in that area. In our communities where Granges are located, there aren’t too many active farmers, but there are still Granges, and they’re still getting things done and addressing issues.”
“We’ve broadened our interest to rural issues,” Halbert said. “You have a voice if you’re connected with Grange. We’re a family group and a very strong voice for rural America. People will say, ‘Well, I’m not a farmer,’ and you’re not, but you love to eat. We’re trying to deflate that argument (that Grange is just for farmers). If we don’t keep an eye on having a strong agricultural economy and helping the people growing meat and fruit and vegetables, we’ll wake up when it’s too late.”
“We started as an agricultural organization — a place for farmers and families to get together,” Sharon Brennan, 56, master of the Walton Grange and Walton resident, said. “But there’s been a significant decrease in farmers, so the general aspect … is gearing more toward community service and what we can do for communities and how to help communities, but we do still talk about things that pertain to agriculture.”
“It’s shifted its focus to the idea of rural advocacy,” Snedaker, of Norwich, said. “And what is good for rural America is good for America. A lot of people think, ‘Oh, I’m not a farmer’ and that’s no longer true; if you’re an advocate for rural America, you should be a member of the Grange.
“It’s a political organization without political ties to any particular thing,” he continued. “We write resolutions to go to state and local governments, but it’s not a politically motivated organization. It’s a fraternal organization and community service is its major goal. Years ago, meetings were huge. There are still some in our Pomona (or county-wide) Grange that meet twice a month, and lots meet once, but it was the social event for a lot of farming families and an educational event to get the latest knowledge … for farming techniques. It still has some of that.”
With more than 110 members, the Butternut Valley Grange, No. 1533, Snedaker and Halbert said, is the state’s largest.
“We’re the leading organization in Gilbertsville,” Halbert said. “We have members from all over … and ranging from their 20s to well into their 80s, so it’s a diverse group and diverse in professional backgrounds. I think, of our 100-plus (members), maybe only three or four are active farmers.”
The group, founded in 1934, is exceptional in its vibrancy, Snedaker, 72, said. In non-pandemic times, he said, the Butternut Valley Grange meets at 7:30 p.m., the second Monday of each month in its 7 Bloom St. hall.
“It used to be, if you drove around the countryside, there were little Granges in every township,” he said. “As those stopped functioning, the members would go to a functioning one, so we have members from Otego and Unadilla … and Norwich, Morris and New Lisbon, Garrattsville and New Berlin. It’s because Butternut Valley has continued to be active that those members have continued to join.
“I firmly believe that Granges are successful as long as they’re involved in the community … and we have excellent community service,” he continued. “Obviously, it’s not necessarily our location, because Gilbertsville is not the most central place, but I think it’s due to our activity level and our recognition in the community.”
According to nysgrange.org, there are about 150 Granges statewide, with a membership of more than 4,000.
But decreasing membership, Grangers said, is increasingly the norm.
Coye attributed the drop to aging members and population density in rural areas.
“It’s more substantial than we’d like it to be, but we’re currently working on a big, comprehensive membership program,” he said. “It’s been a slow drip, with, on average, Granges losing a couple members a year. There are some definite hotspots — Butternut Valley Grange has over 100 members and is very active … and there’s another in Dutchess County, where there’s not a lot that happens that the Grange isn’t involved with. Probably three quarters of them are holding their own and there are a few we’re nursing along and a few that probably won’t last the year.
“Population has a great deal to do with it,” Coye continued. “At one time, 40 to 45 years ago, there were over 500 Granges operating in New York state; we’re at 100 and a half. But if you look at some of the communities where there were thriving Granges … now you can’t buy a gallon of milk or a bottle of beer or a loaf of bread there. And if you can’t sustain a business, you can’t sustain an organization, so it’s a demographic thing. That’s the plight of a lot of Granges.”
In Walton, Brennan said, Grange No. 1454 has seen membership drop from “over 200 back in the heyday” to 34. Though most members are from Walton, she said, others represent Downsville, Sidney and Endicott. Walton’s Grange, Brennan said, was founded in 1919 and meetings take place the first Tuesday of each month at 137 Stockton Ave.
“With the older contingent, we are rapidly losing members,” she said, noting that she has held the position of master since 2011. “A lot of it was in the decline of agriculture. We just need to open our doors, open our hearts and let people in and give them a sense of purpose. I have been a member since 1998 … and my grandmother was a member and an officer, so I just came, as a young mom looking for something to do. At the time, they had a Junior Grange for children 5 to 14 and I thought, ‘Oh, that’s wonderful. It’s something I can do with my kids.’”
Where Granges persist, members said, they’re reaching people on several levels and in varying ways.
“The State Grange has members serving on many state committees, (including) the State Soil and Water Conservation Committee, the Council of Agricultural Organizations (and) the Rural Schools Association,” nysgrange.org says.
“We had our pie sales every weekend at the farmers’ market in Gilbertsville; we have our breakfast with Santa; we have our senior driving program; we make fairly regular donations to the fire companies and ambulance squads and food pantries; we have fairly regular meet-the-candidates nights; and our meetings are open meetings,” Snedaker said.
Funding, he said, happens partially through the collection of state and local dues, but primarily through recurring fundraisers, such as the pie sales, which generated $3,000 in 2021, community events and concessions at the Otsego County Fair. A Butternut Valley Grange pamphlet notes, too, the group’s annual donation of dictionaries to area third-graders, end-of-school awards and donations to animal shelters. The group has a February Cabin Fever Day planned, an April chili cook-off and is collaborating with Gilbertsville-Mount Upton schools and the Otsego County Conservation Association to collect and recycle soft plastics through mid-April.
“We have let our building space out for benefits and fundraisers,” Brennan said. “At one point, we did have a clothing closet … and this fall we held a free coat giveaway, which is something we’re anticipating continuing. We’re getting ready to … do a free community dinner, so that will be on our February agenda, and for ourselves we do fundraising (because) this is a very old building. We’re gearing up for a spring penny social and an Easter bunny breakfast.”
Grangers said, despite recruitment trends, they remain hopeful.
“Membership across the organization is dwindling, yes,” Snedaker said. “But you talk to members of churches or any other organization, and membership is dwindling. The appearance is, no one is interested, but with the Grange, we had our state session … and I was able to spend some time talking with the youth and they are very intrigued about the Grange and what it can do for them. They’re going to embody the next leaders of the Grange and, if they continue being involved, they’re going to change the Grange. A lot of these organizations where you have older people, they’re pretty entrenched and don’t want to change, but they’re going to have to.”
Snedaker said, “from the national level on down,” Granges are beginning to switch from using “master” and “overseer” for each chapter’s elected officials to “president and “vice president,” “because of the history involved with those words.”
“I do firmly believe the dwindling membership is across the board,” Brennan said. “However, there are Granges like ours that are slowly growing, and I believe the key component behind that growth is … active Junior Granges. Of my new members in the last year, three of those moved up from our Junior Grange. I hope it continues to grow, because I believe our communities need our Granges.”
“I don’t think Grange has yet seen its finest hour,” Coye, a 63-year Granger, said. “I’m a third-generation Granger. Some things just click right from the get-go and it seemed like I belonged there. In college … at a time when a lot of young people were saying, ‘That’s not for me; that’s the old and I want the new,’ I was saying, ‘I’ve got to do this.’ It makes people better and makes communities better places to live.”
For more information, or a list of local Granges, visit nysgrange.org. Also, find “Walton Grange #1454” and “Butternut Valley Grange” on Facebook.
