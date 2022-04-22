Though spring is recently sprung, area greenhouse owners get growing far before the season’s start.
Carrie DeJoy, Otego resident and owner of Gretna Gardens, said the nursery at 2664 state Highway 7 in Otego will mark its 10th season on opening day, Friday, April 29.
“Our first season was in 2013 … but we start (growing) at the end of each February,” she said. “That is when we start our hanging baskets and then, usually about the last week in February, we go right into seeding zinnias, tomatoes and peppers, and March is lots of transplanting.”
DeJoy said Gretna Gardens’ inventory is “about half and half” in-house seedlings and plugs bought from “Mount Vision Garden Center and all over the country.” The 14-greenhouse center, she said, offers about 70% flowers and 30% vegetables, with some shrubbery and trees, too.
Eddie Wilms, co-owner of Mount Vision Garden Center, said the she operates at 125 County Highway 46 in Mount Vision operates year-round, though it will open to the public Friday, April 29. The center began in 1976.
“Basically, we start as soon as the poinsettias are gone,” he said. “So, in January, we start bringing in young plants and propagating. We start plants from seed and from cuttings and the cuttings are brought in in January, through the winter months. They come in with no roots and we have to stick them in the soil and get them to root. It’s hundreds of thousands (of plants), and it’s everything — a full line of perennials, annuals and vegetables.
“The spring season is really the end of our season for growing,” Wilms continued. “By the time customers come, we’re on the last and we’re done planting.”
Wilms said, together with family, he tends 28 greenhouses, offering about 80% flowers and 20% vegetable plants.
A pandemic-induced uptick in gardening interest, experts said, translated to blooming business.
According to a November 2021 “Boston Globe” article, “As the first wave of the COVID pandemic crested in 2020, retailers suddenly found themselves struggling to keep up with the demand for seeds. Everyone, it seemed, was planting a pandemic garden. The rising wave of disease seemed to make people want to put something in the ground.”
And a March 2021 article from “The Guardian” suggests the trend took root.
“Seed sellers are reporting blossoming demand for seed offers that matches the florid increase in orders they saw last year … when seed sellers sold more seeds than in any spring prior,” the piece states. “The wave of new gardeners has led to retail sales growth in the gardening industry.”
“The last two years, we actually closed early because we’ve sold out by the beginning to middle of June,” DeJoy said, noting that July 4 is this year’s expected closing date, with a fall reopening for mums and cut flower sales. “That, in turn, has made us buy a little extra this year and we’re hoping to expand the season. We’re hoping for the rush and the same amount of business from the last few years. Some people had money and now they don’t; some people had time, and now they don’t, but we’re hoping people will love gardening and stick with it and hopefully that wasn’t a fad.”
“Everybody wanted to plant a garden,” Wilms echoed. “Our business never suffered from the pandemic, because everyone was home and planting flowers and wanting to make their houses prettier. Last year, I noticed a decline; once everything opened back up, it kind of went back to normal, so we’re assuming this year we’re still going to have it slowly go back to normal. I don’t think it will be as busy as the last two years, but I hope it is and we’re prepared for it. We’re fully stocked.”
Gretna Gardens’ customers, DeJoy said, are “mostly locals.”
“Most of our business is west of Oneonta,” she said. “We do get some in from Oneonta, but it’s mostly Delhi, Walton, Gilbertsville and Franklin. We have had people from as far as Buffalo and New Jersey that load up their vans and take their families, and we have a couple that come down from Albany, because it’s just a lot cheaper.”
“On the wholesale side, we cover a big area, but as far as retail, it’s Albany, Binghamton, Utica,” Wilms said. “We have probably the largest selection in our area of annuals, and we carry a full line of shrubbery and perennials. We have an entire mix of customers, from younger people to older people. Everyone that comes here loves to look around.”
Despite such an industry-wide boom, growers said, operating a season-specific business is inherently challenging.
“The timing of everything, it’s a crapshoot,” DeJoy said. “You want to make sure things are budding and beautiful at the exact moment they need to be. It’s also a little scary with the weather; if we get three feet of snow and it crushes one of our greenhouses full of flowers or the power goes out or any of that kind of thing, it’s very nerve wracking. And fuel prices (this year) have been disheartening. That’s really the hardest part, because you don’t know. If you don’t get the sunshine you need, things won’t grow properly, so it’s a volatile business in that respect. The weather makes or breaks you.”
“(Growing) is not hard, because we do it every day,” Wilms said. “This year, the hardest thing is the heating costs. Everything has to be kept at 65 to 70 degrees, because the plants have to stay warm.”
Area growers said staying current and keeping offerings fresh is vital.
“Each year, we make a wish list,” DeJoy said. “If people come in and say, ‘I saw this variety on TV,’ or somewhere else, we write it down and make sure we have it for the new season. We do that with everything we get; whatever they request, we try to get it if we can, and just looking through catalogs — there’s always new colors and varieties — we try to snag that.
“Hanging baskets and hanging bags are (the most popular),” she continued. “The hanging bags, especially the last couple years, have really taken off. (Customers) love those.”
DeJoy said she has “some new varieties of petunias and tomatoes and peppers” and “a lot of new shrubbery coming.”
“We’ve gotten more varieties over the last 20 years,” Wilms said. “For instance, coleus, there used to be one variety; now, we have 50. And geraniums — there used to be red, white and pink, and now there’s 30 different colors of them. There’s always new varieties; not new plants, but new colors. The plant industry has changed so much in 20 years that they’ve bred new colors and varieties and stuff is easier to grow. It’s just that everybody wants something different, and the companies have to keep up with it. It’s like the fashion industry.”
And reaping what’s sown, growers said, cultivates satisfaction.
“(The highlight) is just watching the greenhouses materialize in the springtime with all the color coming out and watching everything grow,” Wilms said.
“The best part is, you are taking something small and, in some cases, half dead … and two months later, people are like, ‘Oh, my god. Look at this amazing stuff,’” DeJoy said. “It is the most rewarding business you could ever be in; you’re taking something from nothing and making something beautiful.”
For more information, find “Gretna Gardens” on Facebook or call 607-267-1707. Also, find “Mount Vision Garden Center, Inc.” on Facebook or call 607-432-1260. Once open, Mount Vision Garden Center operates from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and Gretna Gardens is open from 9 to 6, Monday through Friday, and 9 to 5 on Sunday.
For a list of greenhouses by county, statewide, visit agriculture.ny.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.