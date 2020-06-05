Guest Column: Celebrating milk products during Dairy Month

Greetings from the Otsego County Dairy Promotion Team! The team and I are very excited to be celebrating Dairy Month. We are hoping that everyone will join in on the celebration.
Lots of people enjoy ice cream on hot days all throughout the month of June. When you enjoy that ice cream cone or sundae remind yourself that June is Dairy Month. Did you know, June wasn't always known as National Dairy Month? It started out as National Milk Month in 1937. Then, in 1939, June was no longer known as Milk Month but Dairy Month. You can celebrate dairy month in your own home by treating yourself to a favorite dairy product.
Dairy is very important to keep in your diet because it provides you with many vitamins and minerals, one of the most important being calcium. Calcium helps keep our nerves, cells and muscles working normally. Calcium also enables us to grow and strengthen bones. The health of our bones is critical to our overall health. Strong bones help keep us active, store minerals for our body and protect our vital organs. Consuming dairy products is an easy and delicious way to ensure that our bodies are getting that very important mineral, calcium.
Challenge yourself to have three servings of milk each day, whether it be cheese, milk, yogurt or even ice cream. Incorporate dairy into your everyday diet and your body will thank you for it. Here is a recipe that includes dairy products in the ingredients. This smoothie is a great way to celebrate June is Dairy Month as well as treat yourself to a healthy delicious snack:
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Ingredients: 1 cup frozen strawberries
1 banana peeled
1 (5.3) ounce container vanilla greek yogurt
½ cup milk.
Directions: Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a fancy glass and enjoy.
Happy National Dairy Month from Otsego County Dairy Promotion and Dairy Farmers everywhere!
Bonczkowski is an Otsego County junior dairy princess.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.