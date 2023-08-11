This area sees its biggest tourism influx through the summer months and, increasingly, visitors are choosing homes away from home. Local bed-and-breakfast operators said they’re meeting rising demands with rustic getaways, affordable lodging and comforts often unavailable at hotels.
Together with his partner, Jeff England owns Bear Hill Farm in Delhi. The restored 1850 farmhouse at 46690 W. Platner Brook Road offers weekend, weekly and long-term rentals. England, who purchased the property about 15 years ago as a weekend home, has operated it as a B&B for 10 years.
“I lived in the city for a long time, then my mom got sick and spent a lot of time back out in the country,” England said. “I’d done a lot of traveling when I was younger, but it was mostly urban, and being back in the country, I realized I really liked the country. After searching the internet, I discovered Delhi and Delaware County. My partner … owned property elsewhere and he said an Airbnb would be a great idea; I thought there would be no demand, but it turns out there’s a huge demand. I get people that really love the house — it’s very unique and people see it and fall in love — and I get a lot of last-minute bookings. Our business runs really full from Memorial Day through the end of leaf-peeping season, about Oct. 15, then we always get renters for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year.”
Anna Sea, owner of the Franklin Guest House, has operated the 113 Center St., Franklin property as a guest house since 2015, after purchasing it in 2014. Sea offers individual and whole-house rentals, and the property houses her ceramics studio. Sea, too, said she has seen demand increasing. In season, Sea and her family live outside of the village, though they occupy the guest house through the academic year. Franklin Guest House, she said, was the first of its kind in the village.
“That’s definitely true (that demand for guest housing is rising); it’s not anecdotal, it’s a fact, and the village of Franklin recognized this,” she said. “The village board actually recently established village codes for how short-term rentals operate in the village … and the town is in the process of doing a similar thing. I wasn’t even ready (to begin hosting in 2015), but people found out about it and started contacting me, so there was a need for it. I listed on Airbnb and VRBO, and people were clamoring.
“The village recognized that they needed to start to create some guidelines, because they saw more and more short-term rentals opening in the village,” Sea continued. “They recognized both the positive and negative impacts. It’s giving people the opportunity to have somewhere to stay … but as more and more guest houses started to open, they were the result of people who don’t live here. I don’t live in Franklin, but I am an active user of that property; I’m in the community and my kids go to school here, but for many people (a guest house) is an investment property and they’re not here. They might hire someone to oversee it, but because people only come to guest houses in Franklin on an extremely narrow, seasonal bandwidth, the rest of the year the village was seeing these properties vacant, so the downside of having multiple guest houses is you take away the opportunity for life in that home outside of the tourist season.”
Chris Doerner, owner of Kountry Living Bed & Breakfast, began as a guest. Doerner took the 576 state Route 28, Oneonta guest house over in May 2007, though it has operated as a B&B since the 1990s, he said.
“I’m from New Jersey and I used to come up with my girlfriend every year for the Hall of Fame Induction Weekend and I became friendly with the owner,” he said. “I was a regional manager for a chain of restaurants, and the whole company went bankrupt in 2007. I had a good job, life was good and on the same day, one of the previous owners called and said they had to cancel my Hall of Fame reservation because they had to sell, so I said, ‘I’ll do that for a year.’”
Customers, sources said, represent a mix, with baseball tourists composing a majority.
“It’s a pretty even mix, across the board,” Doerner said. “(Guests come) from all over the country, and probably half are baseball related. In the off season, we work with Amphenol and Fox Hospital and Apple Converting; they bring us long-term rentals. And we have traveling nurses. That piece of the business is not the same rate as a Saturday in July, but we work out a weekly rate … and that does put heads in beds during slower times.”
“Everybody knows about Rehoboth (Beach) or Cape May, and it didn’t occur to me there’d be a demand for this, but I put it out there and my two big drivers are the All Star Village — that’s my No. 1 customer driver and at least half of the business — and wedding weekends and people coming up from Brooklyn,” England said. “And I’ve developed repeat customers, so those are the three parts of my business.”
“Summers are when people want to visit and spend time here, so it’s baseball camps, weddings, family reunions and people who want to just check out what it’s like outside of the city,” Sea echoed. “The rest of the year it’s a base for me.”
Sources credited the charms of B&Bs with driving user trends.
“I’m always amazed when I look out there; there’s so many more people in the business now,” England said. “I’ve certainly seen a lot more players in the field, but I feel, luckily, like we offer a really unique, high-end product. People come in, appreciate what I’m offering, enjoy the place and have a good time.
“I think a lot of people are investing in properties and people are buying with the sole intent of putting out an Airbnb, or have existing properties and make rooms in their home,” he continued. “We travel a lot, and if we’re going to travel for a day or two, we’ll stay in a hotel … but (with Bear Hill), you get a house, you get three bedrooms, a kitchen, three acres and it’s beautiful, and you’re not getting that in a hotel. You’re not getting room service or towel service (with a guest house), but people want more space and privacy and a more unique situation or offering.”
“Most of my guests are related to the baseball camps in Oneonta and Cooperstown and, because of that, they’re families whose children are enrolled in the camps, so the parents and extended family need somewhere to stay,” Sea said. “To put two to seven people up in a hotel is very expensive, and you don’t have a kitchen. My house is big and it’s reasonably priced — it will cost you less than going to a hotel, and you have so much space, a fully stocked kitchen and multiple bathrooms, so it’s a really great deal. Particularly, if you have three or more people, it makes a lot of sense.
“I’ve had guests say to me, ‘It’s nice to get away from the intensity of Cooperstown,’” she continued. “The guest experience is very important to me, and I genuinely care about making sure that they have everything they need — all toiletries are stocked, the towels are fresh and folded neatly.”
“Absolutely, Airbnb and VRBO are becoming a more dominant category and taking more of the market share,” Doerner said. “Airbnb made the B&B concept cool again. What I like to offer is, we know all the cool areas and all the good restaurants to visit, and we’ve got things that are different here that you wouldn’t find at a Holiday Inn. We’ve got a frog pond out back and bunnies that I rescued and two kittens that I rescued that run around and greet people. We serve an amazing breakfast and I believe we are the last full-service bed and breakfast in Oneonta.”
But bed and breakfast ownership, sources said, also brings challenges.
“(The hardest part) is housekeeping support,” Sea said. “I have a whole other full-time job — we have a tattoo and piercing shop in Brooklyn — and I have children, so I could use some more support, but it’s just really hard to find housekeeping help, so I do most of it myself. It’s a very difficult position to hire for, because it’s seasonal, it’s irregular hours and it’s part-time work.”
“You need to have your eyes on your property, and you need a good partner if you’re not there all the time, if you’re going to maintain it,” England said. “I partnered up with my neighbor … and he was born in the house and all my guests love him, so it’s a good resource. So, either be there yourself and keep an eye, or have a really good partner.”
“The hardest part is when a customer calls and says, ‘We have a wedding and have to be there at 1 o’clock’ and check-in is at 3, so you rush to get the room ready and juggle your schedule, then you don’t hear from the guest until 9 at night and your day is wrecked, because you’re basically under house arrest,” Doerner said. “I am the check-in person, and I try to find out what they’re doing and customize my answers based on what they’re looking for. I like being in that role and my customers love it. It’s an easy job to get lazy at, and you can’t allow yourself to do that. You have to stay fresh, your place has to look good and crisp and you have to like people.”
The rewards of B&B ownership, sources said, are reflected in reviews and shared appreciation for the area.
“The best part is a fun breakfast table with people meeting each other and learning different things,” Doerner said. “And people coming up with like interests, like baseball parents, seeing different perspectives, is fun.”
“Every time I get a review, it makes me feel so good that people appreciate the beauty of the place,” England said. “I travel a lot … and I think living in Delaware County is like Tuscany: it’s beautiful countryside, you buy food and eat it with friends and it is just a beautiful part of America that people don’t know about. The money is secondary to me — I appreciate it, but that’s not what gives me the most pleasure, that’s sharing my house and hearing from people.”
“(Guests) feel really great about coming here,” Sea said. “The proof is in the reviews. They feel like they’ve arrived somewhere special, and that’s important to me, because I’m part of the community, even if I live on the outskirts mostly. It’s an old house — I found a historical reference that suggested it was built in 1835 — and I love old homes and I’m very passionate about the stewardship of the beautiful, historic homes in America. It’s very rewarding to me, personally, to invest my time, effort, design skills and money into upholding a house that craftspeople from long ago put a lot of effort into building and has been existing for nearly 200 years, so that’s part of it. And having a foothold in a community that I love has also been very rewarding.
“It’s my place,” she continued, “and I want people to come to love my house, to love Franklin and to love the Catskills. I know that’s part of what I can bring: showing people how beautiful and welcoming upstate New York is.”
For more information about the guest houses featured, visit franklin-guest-house.com, kountryliving.net or find “Bear Hill Farm” on Facebook. Also, find all featured guest homes on Airbnb and VRBO.
