Sunday, Dec. 18, marks the start of Hannukah, and local Jews said it will be a bright time.
“Hanukkah is a celebration, in a nutshell, of the story of the Jewish people in Israel,” Rabbi Meir Rubashkin, of Chabad Oneonta, said. “The Jewish people were living under Greek occupation, but rose up to rebel as a result of religious persecution and not being able to practice as Jews in their own homeland. They … drove the Greeks from Israel, rededicated the temple, and that’s where the miracle of the oil comes in, because there wasn’t enough … but, in a show of dedication and trust, they lit the menorah anyway and, sure enough, that faith and trust were rewarded and the oil burned for eight days. It’s an eight-day holiday, and we add one candle to the menorah every night, until the menorah is full of light. In the tradition of Judaism and positivity we always want to add, so we don’t start at eight and go down to one, we always add. What we’re celebrating today is the themes of Hanukkah: gratitude, being grateful for the things that happened to us in the past, and commemorating something that happened to the people.”
“It is a time to spend with family and it is commemoration of a military victory that took place 165 years before common era,” echoed Oneonta resident Faye Munson, Hebrew teacher and past board member at Temple Beth-El in Oneonta. “King Antiochus the Fourth was in charge at that point, and he had decided that everyone should convert to the Greek way, and worship all Greek gods. Our ancestors decided, no. Mattathias was the priest in the town of Modein and he and his sons went up in the hills and said something to the effect of, ‘All who are for the lord, come with us,’ and a whole bunch of people went off and hid in the hills and fought the Greeks. It was guerilla warfare-type fighting, which wasn’t common back then, and the fighting went on for a full three years. When we finally overcame and went to clean up the temple — at that point in time there was just the one temple in the world, in Jerusalem — it was in a shambles and there was a Greek god on the altar. So, they got it clean and went to light the menorah — the ner tamid, the eternal flame; every synagogue has one — but when they went to light it, there was only one cruse, only enough oil for one day. But the miracle was, it stayed lit for eight days, until they had enough time to get more oil.”
It is from the story of that battle and the oil and its light, sources said, that Hanukkah traditions stem.
“There’s always been a winter holiday, in all parts of the world,” Munson said. “This one happens to be on the 25th of the Hebrew month of Kislev, so it’s always in the same season, if not always on the same day of the Gregorian calendar.
“Traditions are to eat things fried in oil — latkes, jelly donuts, anything that is fried in oil,” she continued. “My mother always let us have french fries; it was a treat. The dreidel game that the kids — or adults — play (is because) they would sit outside while hiding up in the hills … gambling with the dreidels outside of the caves, so they wouldn’t think anyone was in there studying, because it was against the law. The letters on (the dreidel) — there are four Hebrew letters — stand for ‘a great miracle happened there.’ and gifts are a fairly new invention, over the last 200 to 300 years. Hanukkah gelt, or giving money, is a traditional thing, but because gifts have become synonymous with Christmas and the commercialization in our country is more so than in other countries, you have much more of that type of thing now.”
While sources said Hanukkah is not, canonically, the holiest of Jewish holidays, its message is increasingly relevant.
“Biblically and technically, on a religious spectrum, Hanukkah happens 2,000 years in the Jewish history, so it’s not going to be mentioned in the Bible,” Rubashkin said. “The Day of Atonement or Jewish New Year are biblical holidays, so Yom Kippur is commonly referred to as the holiest day, and Passover is commonly referred to as the birth of Judaism. Each represents a different concept, and each is important in its own right, but I would say that Hanukkah is not a biblical holiday and, I don’t know that, historically, for outside of the last 50 or 60 years in America, Hanukkah was celebrated with the pomp it is, because I don’t know that Jews have ever lived in a country as free. Historically, if you were living in Poland or eastern Europe, you were trying not to call attention to yourself as a Jew. So, it is interesting how Hanukkah … has Hallmark cards and you can go and find something for it in Walmart. This isn’t a holiday that was biblical, and yet, it’s something the people are really embracing, because it is core to who we are as Jews — being free to worship and be who we are.”
And observing Hanukkah and its deeper meanings, sources said, has taken on added significance amid rising antisemitism locally, nationally and internationally.
According to an October 2021 NPR article, “one out of every four Jews in the U.S. has been the subject of antisemitism over the past year, a number that advocates for the Jewish community say should trouble all Americans.” The article cites a report from the same time released by the American Jewish Committee, which includes “the largest-ever surveys of American Jews and the U.S. general public on antisemitism in America.” That report notes, “deep anxiety among American Jews and divergent views among the general public about the severity of antisemitism in the United States.”
The NPR article attributes the uptick, in part, to violence between Israel and Hamas in spring 2021, generating “antisemitic hate crimes thousands of miles away in the U.S.” The article notes, “the Anti-Defamation League said it received 193 reports of possible antisemitic violence in the week that the fighting began, a nearly 50% increase from the week prior.” and the AJC’s report, NPR states, said “some 90% of American Jews think antisemitism is a problem in the country, while just 60% of the general population said the same.”
“The way we practice, it’s very much about publicly proclaiming — and this is a big part of Hanukkah,” Rubashkin said. “It’s the only holiday where there’s a directive to do it in a public way; even at home, (the menorah) is meant to be in the window, so the light shines out. One of the themes we’re celebrating is standing up to religious persecution: anything that stops us from giving expression to who and what we are. It’s a symbolic battle between light and darkness, and sometimes … we have to do our part to go against the odds and shine our light and have faith and trust that it can have the impact it can. It’s about shining outward, and I think that’s a beautiful lesson, and one every person should take to heart in their own way.
“And defeating darkness and pushing back against prejudice or bias is not something that can be done, or should be done, in private,” he continued. “So, we try to … make a point of celebrating in a very public manner. Obviously, in American culture … there is the idea of oversized holidays, but Hanukkah is unique in that sense, because it’s not just about a celebration and the ideas of gratitude; the whole theme is this battle between darkness and light and how we react to it. Unfortunately, it’s a timely lesson given what’s going on with the rise of antisemitism and all the negative stuff. But we can’t fight darkness in private; we’ve got to take the battle to the streets and light up the world in a positive way. There’s an old Jewish saying, ‘a little bit of light dispels a lot of darkness,’ so, just light your candle and watch what happens. I would say the urgency of spreading the message of Hanukkah to others and the urgency of making this point clear, and especially the public part of it, is certainly raised because of what’s going on. If there ever was a moment in the Jewish calendar that asks us to reflect on this idea — Passover and the Jewish New Year aren’t thematically tied to the public combatting of darkness, and I think we can all agree that antisemitism falls into that category — it’s Hanukkah, and it has that extra oomph as a holiday. and freedom is really core to who we are, as a country. So, the urgency (antisemitism) adds is not so much ‘I’ll celebrate more,’ but is in the realm of involving others and teaching others and sharing this message, and the more public, the better.”
“There is definitely antisemitism in the city of Oneonta,” Munson said. “It’s always been there, but more underlying, but there is definitely antisemitism in this town. “But as it’s growing in our country again, it is really good to be able to get together with a bunch of your friends, and our family has always had a big thing on the last night of Hanukkah, where we all bring our own menorahs … so everyone can light their own. It’s a time that it’s OK to put your menorah in the window, and being proud of the fact that we are who we are.
“It’s a fun time, and I’ve gone into classrooms and talked about it when my kids were in school and my grandson has had me come in,” she continued. “The fact that … as it’s getting dark outside, we can light a candle and look at the light, to me, it makes me look inside myself to see, ‘is there anything more I can do to put more light into the world?’”
Post-pandemic attitudes, Rubashkin said, are deepening how not only Jews, but humans, celebrate.
“It’s given people the perspective to value these things more; that is something we’re seeing,” he said. “Any time you have a contrast of darkness and light, or a challenge and what comes after, it’s finding the positive within the negative, and that’s the lesson. Hanukkah provides that lesson and a message, because it’s the same concept; not just with antisemitism, but how we react to a negative, and that’s a positive.”
Rubashkin will light an oversized community menorah at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, in Oneonta’s Muller Plaza.
