Area nonprofit organizations are proving it takes a village to make the holidays merrier.
Officials from several groups hosting holiday events, drives or programs said they rely on community participation to support clients, neighbors and at-need children and families.
Alicia Fish, director of development and marketing with Helios Care, said the hospice and palliative care organization has held its Tree of Lights event for more than 30 years. The event, she said, started “as a way to celebrate the memory of loved ones each year at the beginning of the holiday season.” Businesses and individuals buy ornaments, Fish said, to be hung on trees during ceremonies in Oneonta, Cobleskill and Delhi, sites in each of the agency’s three-county, 1,300-square-mile service area. This year’s ceremonies were held in late November.
“We deal with loss and support families who are experiencing or have experienced loss every single day,” Fish said. “(Tree of Lights) is a way to reflect and remember and celebrate that memory and … raise funds for the programming and services we provide that aren’t covered through reimbursement.
“Hospice is a Medicare benefit, so most medical expenses related to hospice care are reimbursable,” Fish continued, “but lots of the services we provide — some we provide and some we know it’s just the right thing to do — are not covered, so we utilize charitable donations to help provide those programs and services. We have generally five signature fundraisers each year, and for each of those, the proceeds are used to support patients, their families and community members.”
Planning for the Tree of Lights, Fish said, is overseen by a committee of Helios staffers, though she emphasized event execution relies on collaboration.
“It was (started) very early on in the life of our hospice organization,” she said. “Helios Care has been known by a couple different names, but has been providing hospice service in Otsego County since 1983, and the mid ‘80s for Schoharie and Delaware, so it’s been going on at least 30 years. We do the ceremony in each of the counties on the same day to provide that sense of community and a thread of connection between the three events. There are a lot of staff members that step up and volunteers … so it really is a team effort.
“We start planning in late August for Tree of Lights and produce mailers to make sure community members are aware of it and have the opportunity to purchase ornaments,” Fish continued, noting that ornaments are $15 and manufactured locally. “Ornament sales really start in earnest in late October and, this year, we’re actually partnering with a restaurant in Cooperstown … and doing a Tree of Lights up there as an additional element, so each year it grows and changes, but the essence of the event has remained the same all those years.”
Ornaments, Fish said, are still available and the decorated trees will remain up through early 2022. To purchase, visit helioscare.org or call 607-432-6773.
Fish said family and community members’ appreciation of Tree of Lights helps ensure its continuation.
“You start to recognize the names and our community members look forward to this,” she said. “This year, we updated the ornament a little bit to include our logo and the year, because our family members keep them from year to year.
“One of the things that I heard repeatedly (at this year’s ceremony) was that families really appreciate an opportunity to be with others who are sharing that same experience of loss, and that’s what leads to the longevity,” she continued. “This is an opportunity for individuals who are grieving and starting to deal with the loss of a loved one over the holiday season to be in the company of others in that same place. A lot didn’t have to talk to one another, but the speakers and the music at each ceremony lend such a meaningful element to … helping people reflect in a positive way on their loved ones, but also letting themselves feel the emotion of the loss and knowing that they’re not alone. That’s the key thing: there’s support there if they need it and this is one way we can include them and provide that support in a very positive and meaningful way.”
That support, Fish said, is vital to the way Helios operates.
“It wouldn’t happen (without the community),” she said. “It’s little things; when you think of hospice or palliative care, you’re talking about the end of someone’s life and, for us, it’s really about the quality of that time. Things we do that aren’t reimbursable — if it’s their birthday, we have a volunteer that delivers an arrangement of flowers … or for veterans, we do recognition ceremonies with volunteers who are vets themselves who take out a certificate and recognize their service (with) a little ceremony — are very meaningful for the patients and families and none of that could happen without the support of the community.”
The combination of the holiday season and colder weather brings about another charitable effort.
Chad Smith, Oneonta Rotary Club member and past president, said, while the group focuses on community service year-round, its Axel Axhoj Christmas Project and Operation Warm program brighten the holidays, specifically.
The club’s involvement in the latter, he said, began during his presidency in 2009.
“The district governor had seen a project a club in Chicago was doing called Operation Warm,” he said. “It was started by a gentleman in Pennsylvania … (who’d) heard stories about kids out in the cold with nothing on, so, initially, he went out and bought coats and handed them out. Over the years, (the program) grew … and now they have jackets made that are brand-new coats made of recycled bottle fiber at a highly discounted rate. We piggybacked off that … and there’s nothing more rewarding than when you put a brand-new jacket on a kid who’s never had anything in their life; there’s a lot of pride there.”
Smith said the Oneonta club’s involvement in Operation Warm has “grown tremendously.”
“The whole idea is to give kids something new, something they can call their own and something they can wear that’s warm, so they’re not going without,” he said. “Initially, we worked with Riverside (Elementary) … to identify kids that could use new coats. We raised a couple thousand dollars the first couple years and probably handed out 150 coats. Since then, we’ve probably averaged 200 to 300 coats per year. We mostly work with Oneonta school districts, but do work with Laurens, Schenevus and Milford.”
Smith said the club’s Axel Axhoj Christmas Project, named for a late member, partners with Family Services to identify “families that could use help during the holiday season.”
“They give us names and ages, and we try focus on buying boots, gloves or clothing and some toys if there’s some left,” he said. “Usually, it goes to a single mom working two jobs.”
Smith said he’s seen the demand for such programs increase.
“We hand out more coats every year and have identified a lot of (need) out there,” he said. “We haven’t gone outside of the Oneonta area too much, but it’s just a harder place to make a living and things are more expensive and it’s harder to buy new items.”
Smith said the club “absolutely” relies on community contributions.
“We got some donations and Reinhardt gas gave us a matching grant if we raised $3,500, and we did just that, and we got a nice donation from New York Central Mutual,” he said. “But it’s mostly just people reaching into their pockets, giving $100 there or $100 here, and we’ve raised enough money to do the program next year. The money goes directly to buying these coats — it’s not going to administrative costs or anything — and it just really gets kids the confidence. There’s a hope that comes from the gift of something new and every kid deserves to feel warm.”
In Sidney, Dorene Ireland, co-coordinator of Operation Merry Christmas, said the organization is keeping alive a charitable tradition more than 80 years in the making. Following a sign-up period, Operation Merry Christmas representatives hang single-item, child-specific gift tags on area trees, then individuals claim the tags, purchase appropriate gifts and items are distributed during a Dec. 11 giveaway.
“I’ve been working with my mom, (Ginny Ireland), since she took over, and my mom started working with it in the late ‘80s, and I joined up in ‘91 or ‘92,” she said. “It started with a woman in 1941, named Lucretia D’Imperio, and it was always a private group … that hung under the umbrella of one of the local churches; we were with Sacred Heart for years, then moved to the Presbyterian Church.
“There was a family that faced some sort of catastrophic event at Christmastime, and Mrs. D worked at or was affiliated with the hospital and found out about it,” Ireland continued. “She got a group of women together and didn’t want this family’s kids to go without Christmas presents. They couldn’t get a lot, because it was the ‘40s and they were just coming out of war and the Depression, but they did what they could and put Christmas together for those people … then decided to do it every year and Mrs. D grew it up.”
That growth, Ireland said, has been steady, with recent increase.
“(It started) with 150 to 200 kids a year, but last year was close to 600,” she said. “For us, pre-pandemic, we usually saw 400 to 450 kids annually … then, in the first year of the pandemic, we had probably 600 … and there are probably going to be more than there were last year. People are hurting and … underemployed. The pandemic has reprioritized our lives, but it’s left us with a really big need.
Planning for Operation Merry Christmas, Ireland said, begins in summer, with sign-ups opening in mid-August.
“That runs through Halloween,” she said, “but we extended it this year, just because the need was so high. Our trees don’t go up until October.”
Planning, Ireland said, is overseen by a group of “maybe 10 people,” though the distribution event relies on “some amazing volunteers that come in right at the end.”
Operation Merry Christmas, Ireland said, primarily serves children in “Sidney, Unadilla and parts of Bainbridge not covered by the school (district),” though she said there are clients from “Walton, Mount Upton and even Oneonta and Norwich.”
Ireland, too, said community involvement is critical to her program’s success.
“Mrs. D told me when I was a kid, as long as I had faith, everything will work out fine, and I have remembered that for 30 years and, so far, so good,” she said. “It’s been handed off from person to person and we’ve been so careful over the years and really lucky that we’ve had the best volunteers. They were doing it for the right reasons and out of love … and it showed. Everybody always went over the top to make sure these kids have what they needed and have always taken it very personally. I can’t imagine not doing it; we celebrate lots of things (in our family) and lots of denominations, but nothing really feels like the holidays to me except the giveaway.
“The community is our No. 1 volunteer every year, without a doubt,” Ireland continued. “They give us everything we have. We do a lot of manual labor as far as putting it together … but the community is the one that does all the work and spends all the money.”
For more information, visit operationmerrychristsmas.com.
