Our nation understandably prides itself on the freedoms it allows to its citizens. We’re lucky to live in a country where we won’t get sentenced to years in prison over a colorfully worded tweet criticizing our government. We live in a period that offers us so many different ways and platforms to express ourselves, and we’re glad to be able to take advantage of our freedoms to do so.
With such a hot political and cultural climate, however, sometimes it may feel like our right to free speech is limited.
The age of social media and widespread access to the internet makes it possible to spread our messages loudly and clearly. It holds no bounds; a tweet that takes just seconds to write can explode into a viral statement overnight, reaching an audience of millions. The same goes for a simple, “private” conversation. With nearly everyone having access to a camera and microphone at the tips of their fingers, a closed door conversation can suddenly become the opposite.
We’ve seen recent examples of this, such as City Council members from Los Angeles under fire for racist remarks caught on hot mics. Conversations and statements such as those are protected under our freedom of speech, but that doesn’t stop the public from forming its own opinions about the people they’re told to look to as leaders.
Leaked tapes and hot mics are one thing, but famous celebrities and politicians have established wide-spanning platforms, giving them the ability to have their voice easily heard by millions of people across the globe.
This power is easily accessible, and with a bit of luck and a following, it seems that almost anyone can build themselves a virtual megaphone to share whatever they want with the world; such as all the recent remarks from Kanye West and his opinions on the Jewish community.
Although his platform did its job of spreading the message he wanted, we don’t agree with it. Twitter seemed to feel the same way, as his account got suspended. Some are calling that a violation of free speech, we see it as filtering out a dangerous abuse of power. Further, it was an action by a private company that did not want that speech on its platform. It was not our government, taking away West’s right to express his hate.
We’re all entitled to our own opinions, of course. Having things like the internet and social media to spread information, awareness and opinions makes today’s society as interconnected as ever. While it can certainly have its advantages, it can easily become a problem. In cases such as Kanye West’s, the public may begin to wonder if allowing any and everyone the right to freedom of speech can be damaging.
To quote a cliché, with great power comes great responsibility. Whether that power is a political office, superstar fame, or simply access to the internet and all its glory… speak responsibly. Freedom of speech should be used to spark a healthy debate, influence others and share ideas effectively — not used to destroy or divide.
All this being said, freedom of speech and social media go hand-in-hand. Build a platform that can work to mend the already widened divide in our country, rather than spreading dangerous personal opinions and an agenda that will grow that gap even larger.
