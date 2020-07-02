Iroquois Indian Museum announces summer events

The Iroquois Indian Museum announced the outdoor exhibition “Tonto, Tepees, and Totem Poles: Considering Native American Stereotypes in the 21st Century,” will be displayed this month and next in the open-air pavilion on the museum’s grounds in Howes Cave. The museum also announced a summer series of Facebook Live mini-lessons and demonstrations by Iroquois educators and artists, as well as a virtual raffle.
“Tonto, Tepees, and Totem Poles” revisits themes from the museum’s 2018 show of the same title and features banners with information on Native American stereotypes in popular culture, as well as photographs of a selection of contemporary works by Native American artists, presenters said in a media release. Artworks include images of “Wasted,” a series of ceramic bottles and cigarettes with culturally appropriated Native images by Cannupa Hanska Luger, and “We’ll Say Who We Are,” a beer coaster featuring a caricature of a chief surrounded by photos of the artist's family and friends by 2020 National Endowment for the Arts grant recipient Karen Ann Hoffman.
Each year, the museum develops exhibits around current issues in Iroquois culture with works by contemporary Native artists from around the country. The 2020 exhibit "Identity/Identify," exploring blood quantum and tribal membership, has been postponed because of the museum closure in response to public health concerns around COVID-19. The show will have a virtual opening in the fall and official opening in 2021.
“Even though our museum is closed, we want to invite people to engage with us through live virtual events and by visiting our beautiful grounds to walk through our 45-acre nature park and consider contemporary issues and Haudenosaunee art in the outdoor exhibit,” museum Director Steph Shultes said in the release. “We’re also offering a virtual raffle because we’re not able to hold the popular in-person raffle that is usually a part of our annual festival, which we’ve canceled due to public health concerns.”
The series of Facebook Live events will be at noon each Wednesday, from July 8 through Aug. 26, on the Iroquois Indian Museum’s Facebook page. The live events will feature 10-minute talks with the museum's two Iroquois cultural interpreters and mini Iroquois art demonstrations, including beadwork, porcupine quillwork, traditional clothing and finger weaving. Visit https://www.iroquoismuseum.org/events-calendar for more information on the virtual events.
The virtual raffle includes four weekly Sunday drawings starting Aug. 18. Tickets are $5 and available at https://www.iroquoismuseum.org/virtual-raffle.
Visitors should prepare to take their trash with them and know that the museum building, including restrooms, is closed to the public.
The museum, at 324 Caverns Road in Howes Cave, is an independent nonprofit cultural museum founded in in 1981. It houses the largest collection of contemporary Iroquois art in the world and offers a window into Iroquois culture and history through archaeology, education, and visual and performing arts, the release said. The 7,300-square-foot facility, inspired by the traditional Iroquois longhouse, presents changing and permanent exhibits, the interactive Children’s Museum, and the Museum Shop, which features hand-crafted Iroquois art, silver and leatherwork. The museum is surrounded by a 45-acre Nature Park, two 19th-century log houses formerly on the Six Nations Reserve, and an outdoor covered amphitheater.
