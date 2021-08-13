Behind the thrill-inducing rides, fried dough-scented air and red-and-white striped tents of traveling fairs exist the people who, often heckling, bring them to life.
According to etymonline.com, the word carny was popularized colloquially throughout North America in the early 1930s to describe carnival workers, while “carnival” dates to the mid-1500s, meaning “a time of merrymaking before Lent.” But today’s ride and game operators said the term has fallen out of favor.
From his perch in front of the “Blockbuster” game at the Otsego County Fair midway, a 54-year-old carnival worker who gave his name only as “Dead” said “carny” was used “back in the day, but not really anymore.” Dead said he prefers “agent” or “clerk.”
“I’m not a carny; I’m an agent,” Charlie Woolston, 57, said. “A carny will take your money and give you nothing for it. (At my game), you win or lose. There’s no tricks, and a carny is going to trick you by using words. From the get-go, I was an agent … and that word just came up.”
At the time of the interview, Woolston was operating the water-gun game at the Otsego County Fair, with plans to head to the Tioga County Fair in Owego, followed by the Herkimer County Fair in Frankfort. Woolston said, in a season, he typically works in six states along the East Coast.
“I’m an international independent showsman,” Billy Hamilton, 46, of Oklahoma, said. “There’s a difference between a showsman and a carny; a showsman will entertain you to keep you coming back and a carny will take you for what you’ve got. It’s a label.”
Hamilton said, though he runs the “Highstriker” game during fair hours, when the fair is closed, he helps break down and set up five games.
For many fair workers, life on the road is all they’ve known.
“When the carnival rolled into town when I was 13, I was watching them put it together and a guy asked me if I wanted a job,” Dead said, noting that he grew up in Massachusetts. “I said, ‘What do I have to do?’ and he said, ‘Watch these kids on the (bounce) pillow and kick them out every two minutes,’ so I did.”
When the games and rides shut down, Woolston said, most workers sleep in retrofitted travel trailers known as bunkhouses. Woolston, though, has a room inside his game.
“I’m the only one who has that, and I’m never late for work,” he said, laughing.
The nomadic lifestyle, Dead said, held instant, if often misunderstood, appeal.
“It’s fun; It’s May through October and I get to travel and see the country and have fun messing with people,” he said, saying that heckling is “an unwritten rule” of fair work. “But people just don’t understand. It’s a simple way of life, if you don’t mind the gypsy way of life. We’re in one town a week, then in another town the next week.”
Woolston, from Colorado, said he, too, found happiness at the fair. Woolston is employed by Gillette Shows.
“I’ve been doing this for 12 years,” he said. “A friend needed a hand at (a fair) in St. Augustine, Florida running the cork gun (game). I did it so good, he asked me to come on the road and make some money and I’ve been doing it ever since. The best part was coming to work with this company and Denise Gillette. I work with her, I don’t work for her; I work for myself. This is it.
“It made me happy,” Woolston continued, saying that he worked previously as a mechanic and carpenter. “It’s six months out of the year, then I go back to Florida to fish. I fish, then I catch fish for those who can’t catch fish and I feed them, and I do odd jobs for the elderly. I get to travel, meet great people and it took my bleeding ulcer away. Happiness can cure anything, you’ve just got to find it.”
“I was 18 years old when I went to my state fair,” Hamilton said. “I got a job and I’ve been with it ever since. I was with Wade Shows for 10 years, (traveling) the East Coast and central U.S. Since 2017, I’ve been with Gillette Shows.
“The highlight of my job is the smile on kids’ faces when I’m done,” he continued, “and being able to meet interesting people and travel around.”
But the lifestyle, workers said, has its challenges, with fair work becoming increasingly niche.
“It’s a dying business,” Dead said. “Nobody wants to work out here anymore.” Dead, who said he returns to Massachusetts to restore cars in the off season, said the unpredictability of the weather is the hardest part of the job.
“If people knew the cost to bring this kind of entertainment to you or if they had to do it, they’d be flabbergasted,” Woolston said. “But we’re trying not to kill it. It’s a hard thing to get into; you’re not just going to come out and start doing it. But as long as you’ve got good agents who want to work, it goes a lot smoother.”
Fair work, the men said, can also be challenging for families.
“I raised two kids out here, but when they turned 18, they decided it wasn’t for them,” Dead said. “It depends on the family.”
“There are generations of people doing it all their lives, but it’s hard on a family, especially with schooling,” Woolston said.
“I work for six months, then I go home and run my farm,” Hamilton said. “I got divorced (in the mid-2000s), but I had a regular family. Until my kids were in school, they were out on the road. Then they stayed at home with their mom, and I was out on the road making a living.”
Despite decades of experience, workers said, this year’s post-pandemic fair circuit stands out.
“It’s a lot better than it has been,” Hamilton said.
“This year’s been great,” Dead said. “Business has been up all year long, all season.” From the Otsego County Fair, he said, he was headed to the Delaware County Fair in Walton.
“This year will never be beaten, never,” Woolston said. “I’ve set records here this year that I didn’t think could be beaten.”
Locally, the 134th Delaware County Fair will take place Aug. 16 through 21 at the Walton fairgrounds. For more information, visit delawareycountyfair.org or find “The Delaware County Fair – Walton, NY” on Facebook.
