Area agencies are helping veterans on all fronts.
According to va.gov, aid for veterans has been available for centuries, though it only began resembling offerings of the contemporary Department of Veterans Affairs after World War II.
“The United States has the most comprehensive system of assistance for veterans of any nation in the world, with roots that can be traced back to 1636, when the Pilgrims of Plymouth Colony were at war with the Pequot Indians,” the site states. “The Pilgrims passed a law that stated that disabled soldiers would be supported by the colony.
“The first consolidation of federal veterans programs took place Aug. 9, 1921, when Congress combined all World War I veterans’ programs to create the Veterans Bureau,” it continues. “The second consolidation of federal veterans programs took place July 21, 1930, when President Herbert Hoover signed Executive Order 5398 and elevated the Veterans Bureau to a federal administration — creating the Veterans Administration — to ‘consolidate and coordinate government activities affecting war veterans.’ After World War II, there was a vast increase in the veteran population, and Congress enacted large numbers of new benefits for war veterans — the most significant of which was the World War II GI Bill, signed into law June 22, 1944.”
Today, Charlie Piper, director and veterans service officer at Delaware County Veterans Services, assists veterans from diverse eras and branches of the military. Piper is a 26-year Air Force veteran and has been director since 2014.
“We’re here to assist vets in any of the benefits they might be eligible for, and it depends on their time in service what benefits may be available for them,” he said. “This means that, for everybody — all vets that come in — if they have honorable discharge or discharge under honorable conditions, they can get the majority of services.”
“We assist veterans and family members in accessing military benefits through the Department of Veterans Affairs,” Phil Couse, director of the Otsego County Veterans’ Service Agency, said. “We file claims and we represent the vet in VA hearings. We can file claims such as PTSD, pension, hearing loss, tinnitus, just to name a few. And, with the new PACT Act passed this year, it opens the door for more claims for cancers and burn pit exposures. We also help the families and assist them once the veteran passes away with (Dependency and Indemnity Compensation) claims or help with the burial.”
An important part of assisting veterans, experts said, is determining eligibility.
“One of the things that’s a deciding point is, if (the veteran served) during peacetime, (because) it restricts some of the benefits and things we can do for them,” Piper said. “We had about 15 years, from about ‘75 to 1990, where it was all peacetime.
“A lot of people don’t understand why somebody gets this and somebody gets that, and it’s the same thing with health care,” he continued. “VA health care is not for everybody (because), if you make too much money, you will not be able to get VA health care. But another benefit I work with is compensation, and that’s different, because any vet can have compensation. If they had something in the military that’s still bothering them, that’s considered service-connected … you can get awarded and receive VA healthcare. Compensation is the one I try to do as much as possible, because it’s a compensable monthly item dispensed to the veteran and … the VA pays them for the rest of their life and it can range from 10 to 100% disability, so that’s a good one, because it doesn’t have anything to do with your income.”
After eligibility is established, Piper said, services provided are many and varied.
“It all depends on the circumstances, but most of the time we go up to the Albany VA — that’s our parent organization in the area — and we provide transportation Tuesday through Thursday on a van bus and that’s free,” Piper said. “Everything is free for the veteran from us, and they’re never charged, which is sometimes the problem these vets have, because they’ll go to a lawyer and get charged for things we do for free. Things like therapy dogs — they have agencies up in Albany that specialize in some of these things, and we also have joined up with the Binghamton vets center, and they specialize in assisting vets suffering from PTSD, depression and they have people where you can come in, sit down and talk, and they help them along. and we have the Clear Path (for Veterans) folks (in Chittenango) that we just singed into a contract with, and (they) are assisting us by doing mentoring visits and setting up group meetings with vets on just about anything — it can be PTSD, depression or just loneliness or anxiety — and they work with vets and bring other vets in to talk. This is just starting in Delaware County, so I’m kind of excited about it, because we’re so rural that it’s hard to get to people, so I think it’s a good situation for the future.”
Though experts said most veterans serviced are older, the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic conditions have demographics shifting.
“By county, our (number of veterans serviced) is between 2,700 and 3,200,” Piper said. “The problem is, you can’t really ID a vet living in your area unless they apply for services or register in some form, so that’s why there’s such a range. But for the purposes of applications for benefits, that reflects mostly Vietnam War veterans, and some World War II, though not many, and some Korean veterans. But I’m starting to get more and more younger people, from 1990 on, who have been in the military and are applying for some type of benefits. A lot of them work through the schools for GI Bill benefits, which are extremely expansive. I cover Delaware County, but I get people that contact me from other counties … and a veteran is a veteran is a veteran. If someone comes to me and needs help with something, I’m not going to send them away; I’m going to help them as best I can.”
“This year already, we’ve helped over 200 vets,” Couse said. “That was as of last month. They’re majority older veterans, but lately, with the new PACT Act bringing in more new veterans, it’s the younger veterans as well. Just getting more community outreach for us has brought in more, because some don’t even know they qualify for benefits.”
“What we’re finding is word-of-mouth,” Jamie Carkees, Otsego County veterans service officer, said. “The more we’ve helped, the more other vets are speaking to each other and telling friends and families. We’ve done a huge amount of benefits for Vietnam and Korean war (veterans), and we’re starting to get Gulf War compensation claims.”
Sources said the pandemic’s impact on veterans has been profound.
“I was so busy during the pandemic, and I think that’s a reflection of loneliness and depression and being housebound,” Piper said. “It was, ‘I’ve got nothing else going on, let me call Charlie and see about my benefits.’ I did more stuff on the phone or through the mail; it was phenomenal how many I was working on, but I think it was great, because I was making connections with people who might not have come in and they were asking me about the GI Bill and home loans … so they’re finding out about benefits and how many can actually use them.
“It also kind of gave me a way to get to talk to these folks who are not in the best of ways,” he continued. “They might be at the poverty level or having issues, and that’s another thing we do: if they’re having issues making a payment on the electric bill, there are certain things we can do to assist, as long as they talk to us. But the bigger question is, what are we going to do to help them in the long run and stay on track?”
“Lately, it’s been more dealing with homeless vets … and a lot of vets with family members are seeking financial (assistance),” Couse said. “We’re trying to find current landlords in the Otsego County area that will accept homeless vets, and that’s one of the hardest issues we’re running into. I feel that (the homeless veteran population) has been growing over time, and the cost of living has gone up with the increases.”
“We’re finding veterans who, even though they’re working, the income levels are not rising enough to support the cost of living,” Carkees said. “And a lot of vets were not wanting to be vaccinated, so a lot lost jobs, so there’s so much that played into things that it’s just now kind of trickling in to where we’re seeing a huge need.”
Funding for services, Piper said, fluctuates.
“We’re funded by Delaware County and it’s an interesting thing; it’s a position started by New York state mandate back in 1945, when they said you must have a county veterans services officer, and a director of veterans services … but then they said, fund it how you want,” Piper said. “They gave a little bit from the state level, but it wasn’t much, and we have just been recently on a roll where we’re getting increased (funding). Right now, we’re getting $25,000 from the state, whereas before we got very little, to be able to run the agency. We are lucky, though, because we work with social services and, because we provide services, we can go ahead and get that funded, and they get reimbursed by the federal government, and that helps offset costs. Right now, we’re pushing to see if we can get completely funded by the federal government, because they’re the ones telling us we have to be here.”
The benefits of such agencies, Piper said, go beyond veterans.
“Everybody knows it’s important, and it is a benefit to the county,” he said. “Say you’ve got somebody who’s poor and they don’t get anything and you get them to 30% disability. That’s $467 a month they get, and it can be as much as $3,300 a month, so you look at that and, doing the figures of how many vet claims we do throughout the year, you’re talking millions of dollars that come into Delaware County, so it gets paid back in a way. We’re doing the services and getting the vets help and assistance where they need it, but the county and local areas are making out, to a point, so it’s a benefit to everybody.”
Despite fiscal and eligibility hurdles, experts said, the work is worthy.
“For me, it’s when you talk to the vets and they realize we can help them,” Carkees said. “Years and years ago, PTSD was not acknowledged … or, medically, certain things the VA wasn’t willing to acknowledge, compensation-wise, and these vets are finally realizing they’re eligible for some kind of assistance. So, getting them to open up to you and hearing their stories and being able to help them is rewarding, especially when something goes in a positive way for them.”
“(The best part) is, after filing a claim for a vet, hearing how excited they are that they’re actually receiving help,” Couse said. “It’s the overall feeling you get from helping any vet you possibly can.”
“It’s the look on their faces and in their voices,” Piper said, mentioning a deceased Italian immigrant and Korean veteran whom he helped get 100% compensation after years of the man not seeking assistance. “He said, ‘Is this from the VA?’ and I said, ‘Yes, and you’re going to get a check every month for about $3,600’ … and he said, ‘I don’t understand, they’ve given me enough already.’ That makes my day, that stuff right there. That’s the good thing, that’s the stuff. Anytime the veteran gets what they deserve, I’m all about it, and it’s not just me.”
For more information, visit co.delaware.ny.us, visit 97 Main St., Suite 4, Delhi or call 607-832-5345.
In Otsego County, visit 183 Main St., Cooperstown, call 607-547-4224 or find the “Veterans’ Service Agency” tab at otsegocounty.com. Also, the Otsego County agency will host an informational fair for veterans from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13 at the Foothills Performing Arts Center in Oneonta. A salute and concert, open to the public, will follow the fair.
