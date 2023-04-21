Elected officials and citizens will sow something good during area Arbor Day celebrations, happening Friday, April 28. According to arbordayfoundation.org, the secular event is always the last Friday of April, though states observe it when climatically appropriate.
The tree-planting holiday took root more than 150 years ago, in Nebraska.
According to arbordayfoundation.org, for pioneers moving into the Nebraska Territory, “the lack of trees was felt deeply.” Settlers, it states, missed the trees of the Northeast, but also needed trees for windbreaks, fuel, building materials and shade.
J. Sterling Morton, a Nebraska City resident and newspaper editor in the late 1800s, “had an enthusiasm for trees and advocated strongly for individuals and civic groups to plant them,” the site says. Morton, who became secretary of the Nebraska Territory, proposed the inaugural Arbor Day at a State Board of Agriculture meeting in January 1872. The event was observed April 10, 1872, with “prizes offered to counties and individuals for the largest number of properly planted trees on that day.” It was estimated, the site says, that “more than one million trees were planted in Nebraska on the first Arbor Day.”
Today’s Arbor Day Foundation began in 1972 to mark the event’s 100th anniversary. It “plants and distributes more than 10 million trees” annually, according to the site, and is “one of the world’s largest nonprofit organizations dedicated to planting trees.” The Arbor Day Foundation also recognizes more than 3,400 “Tree City” communities nationwide. The Tree City USA program, the site says, “honors cities and towns thar are committed to planting and nurturing trees.”
Locally, Sidney and Oneonta will maintain their Tree City status with tree-planting events on Arbor Day and beyond.
According to an April 12 media release from Oneonta City Administrator Greg Mattice, 2023 marks the city’s 37th year earning Tree City designation.
“Oneonta will celebrate Arbor Day on Friday, April 28 at noon … at Greater Plains School,” the statement says. “This will include a ceremonial sugar maple planting and the mayor will read the Arbor Day proclamation. Students from Greater Plains will participate.”
The statement says that the city’s arborist “has met with students and challenged them to find the largest diameter street tree in the city (and) the winner will be announced at the Arbor Day celebration.” Also noted are the city’s plans to plant “12 apple trees on the Swart Wilcox property, recreating the historic apple orchard … once located (there). An additional 25 street trees will be planted in the Sixth Ward this year.”
Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek said tree-planting signifies a forward-thinking promise.
“If you want to nurture and grow the spirit of Oneonta and the community’s optimism for the future, there isn’t any better way to do that than investing in planting trees,” he said. “If you plant a tree, you’re paying it forward to future generations. It’s an indicator of our commitment and our faith in the future and our understanding of our role in ensuring the quality of life for future generations of Oneonta. It’s as worthy an enterprise as any that we may engage in.”
In Sidney, Lorrie Roach, chairperson of the village’s roughly four-member Shade Tree Commission, said, while Sidney has observed Arbor Day for 31 years, this will mark its 27th with Tree City status.
“We do Arbor Day, in part, as the qualification to become a Tree City,” she said. “There are four requirements — maintain a board or department or commission; have tree care ordinances; dedicate an annual forestry budget of at least $2 per capita; and we have to host Arbor Day.”
Sidney’s Arbor Day observations, Roach said, are typically personalized.
“Arbor Day is celebrated throughout the U.S., and we do it, in part, to honor somebody in our community that has made some contributions,” she said. “It does not have to be a gardener or agricultural person, but people who have helped our community.”
This year’s honoree, Roach said, will be Mary Jane Plummer, as “she has been very active in (the) community and library, church, Tri-Town Theatre and garden club.”
The commission will honor Plummer with a Japanese maple, planted during a 10 a.m. ceremony on April 28 at Keith Clark Park. Celebrations, Roach said, will include a performance by the Sidney Elementary band and announcement of the winner of the commission’s Arbor Day poster contest, held among Sidney fifth-graders.
Roach said, since the Shade Tree Commission’s inception in 1993, the group has cultivated the event.
“All the (school-aged) participants will be at the Arbor Day celebration with their posters and a lot of parents come and participate, and we usually have good representation from the school board and the superintendent, so it’s grown into a very nice event,” she said. “It’s just to keep the beauty of trees continuing in our community. Many of our trees were planted many decades ago and had to be removed because of age, so it’s a way of repopulating the trees in our community and keeping air quality, health and wellbeing and energy use. All these things are important.”
Beyond Arbor Day, which Roach said represents the commission’s “most fun event with the most public participation,” the commission also distributes letters “letting people know they have the opportunity to have a tree planted on their property with no cost to them.”
“It gets planted on the front edge of the property, which is the utility strip and belongs to the village,” she said, “but sometimes they can select the tree they like and it’s part of the Shade Tree Commission. We also work with the Public Works Department; that’s a very important aspect of getting our trees planted, taken care of and pruned.”
The Arbor Day Foundation emphasizes the importance of such municipality-backed events, alongside individual efforts.
In an early-April statement, Arbor Day Foundation Chief Executive Dan Lambe said: “As we prepare to plant our 500 millionth tree as an organization, we’re reflecting on all the ‘yeses’ that made that a reality. From individuals in their backyard, to large organizations pledging their support, there are so many ways to advance our shared goal.”
The foundation recommends planting a tree at home, attending a tree-planting event, cleaning up a park, donating to tree-planting organizations, going for a nature walk, identifying trees, reading about trees or making tree-themed crafts.
For more information as well as identification tools, reading recommendations and craft ideas, visit arbordayfoundation.org.
