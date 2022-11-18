Community Thanksgiving dinners are serving up more than just turkey.
On Nov. 24, several local groups will offer no-cost camaraderie, fellowship and relief at Thanksgiving meals amid what organizers called growing need.
John Korb, co-coordinator of Oneonta’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner with his wife, Cindy, said the city has been providing this free holiday meal for “over 40 years,” always focused on serving the at-need population.
“It originated with a lady who wanted to feed the railroad workers,” he said. “It was for those that were working, and it grew. Then, Saint Mary’s Church took it over when it got too big and, the first few years, Saint Mary’s sponsored … but it’s the greater Oneonta community and everyone helping in the community. Without them, it couldn’t be done.”
Planning, Korb said, begins in early fall and is executed by a six-person committee. On Thanksgiving, he said, about 70 volunteers are needed.
“The core of it starts in September, trying to make sure we have locations to cook the meals, because it takes more than one, and refrigeration space and making sure there’s not a shortage of turkeys or cranberries. It takes a lot of time, but we keep track.”
After shifting operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, Korb said, organizers will continue offering deliveries and takeout from different sites.
“We do all the deliveries first and he have drivers that volunteer — everything is volunteer — and they’ll come in and pick up the meals,” he said. “So, first, we’ll be preparing the meals Thanksgiving Week and we package them, then Thanksgiving morning our goal is to have the first wave of deliveries out of Saint Mary’s Parish Center by 10:30, and that usually takes about an hour and a half.
“And takeout will be from the Lord’s Table from noon to 1,” Korb continued. “There is no qualification; it’s free to everyone, and we do strongly encourage (those seeking) takeout to let us know ahead of time. We want to make sure we have enough meals.”
Deliveries, Korb said, extend to “Laurens, Otego, Franklin, West Davenport, Maryland and Portlandville.”
While need peaked mid-pandemic, Korb said, demand persists.
“(Last year), I believe we had close to 500 meals delivered (in Oneonta) and surrounding communities, but … I would say total last year was over 675 to 700,” he said. “In 2020, I cannot compliment everyone involved enough, especially the community … (because) we served 775 meals, because so many people were shut in and everything that year. We are serving more now than we did pre-COVID. The need is there; part of it is also just getting the word out to various places, but the main reason is the need.”
Community members, Korb said, appreciate organizers’ efforts.
“People are extremely grateful,” he said. “Some of the people that I’ve heard back from said the meal was delicious.”
And the sentiment, Korb noted, is reciprocal.
“I can honestly say, for the whole committee, our main goal is to make sure people are thought of on the day of giving thanks,” he said. “The community has been great in supporting this dinner, and I love seeing the community come together for a common cause and helping those who are in need. You meet wonderful people; that’s why I like doing this, and it’s just phenomenal.”
To reserve a meal from the Oneonta Community Thanksgiving Dinner, contact Deb Bruce at 607-433-0356 or oneontathanksgiving@gmail.com. To volunteer, contact Cindy Korb at 607- 267-0539 or thanksgivingvolunteer2022@gmail.com.
In Afton, Eileen Tallmadge has been planning a free Thanksgiving meal for about five years, though the dinner predates her organization.
“I do the Afton Community Thanksgiving Dinner, which is (offered through) the Interchurch Council in Afton, and they’ve sponsored it,” she said. “It’s at the United Methodist Church at 34 Spring St.”
Tallmadge said she, too, offers deliveries, though the group returned to dine-in service last year and will again have both options. Dine-in, she said, will take place from noon to 2 p.m., with takeout recipients asked to come at 1:30.
The meal, Tallmadge said, is entirely donation-driven. Day-of execution, she said, requires about seven volunteers.
“During COVID, we did a drive-thru, and people came up and asked for so many dinners,” she said. “We’ve always done a free-will offering, so those people who can give money do, and that helps pay for things we need—takeout containers and some of the food, but most of the food is donated by the community. The donations that people make is pretty much it; so far that’s covered it.
“It started out that each church took something,” Tallmadge continued. “The Episcopal used to do pies and the Catholic would do the sweet breads … and I don’t know who else did what, but the congregations have gotten older and smaller, so I put it out on Facebook and, from people who don’t get announcements from the churches, a lot stepped up and will donate a turkey or pie, or help serve and clean up.”
Tallmadge, who said she begins planning in October, emphasized, “the whole thing really does take a community.”
“The Girl Scouts set up the tables in the church and they carve the turkeys, and a group from the Catholic church will peel the potatoes and get them all ready,” she said, noting that potatoes are donated annually by Frog Pond Farms. “Then the human services program at BOCES makes the stuffing and … they’ll do whatever else I need. If I have boxes of sweetbreads, they’ll make those, or when everything was takeout, they would portion it out so it was all ready to go, so they do a lot. and Liz Dawson, who owns (Main Street Grill and Bakery in Afton) loans us pots. She says, ‘whatever you need,’ and ‘bring the carcasses and I’ll make you gravy,’ and the pies are brought in now by different people in the community. The Bainbridge Soup Kitchen gets all these rolls and they can’t use all of them, so they put them in the freezer and we take those rolls and the human services program uses them to make the stuffing. The community has really stepped up, and there’s different people, and a few who have been there all the time.”
Tallmadge said she typically serves 80 to 120 meals.
“We deliver to shut-ins, so if somebody is a shut-in, they can call and we have a delivery man,” she said. “During COVID, it definitely went up. Last year, people still were not comfortable about eating in, so a lot of people called my number and said, ‘I’d like this many (meals),’ and we just had to make sure we had enough takeout containers. I don’t know about this year, and I don’t know why it fluctuates, I just try to make sure I have enough for everybody, and anything that’s left over, that goes to the soup kitchen in Bainbridge. Nothing is wasted.”
Like Korb, Tallmadge said, support for the meal is mutual.
“It keeps going because people come; they start asking about it,” she said. “I had one woman once call and say, ‘Thank you. It’s been a really hard year, and this made all the difference for me.’ Most people just say, ‘Thank you, it was great.’
“I think it’s important,’ she said. “Like that woman who said it made all the difference; it doesn’t have to make that difference to 100 people, but it did to someone who needed it. and I’ve had people say, ‘There were times when I needed help and now I have a chance to give back.’ I’ve gotten that from people who have donated. and that’s what Thanksgiving is all about — being thankful for what we have and having something to share with other people.
To arrange delivery, volunteer or for more information, contact Tallmadge at 607-639-2476.
Additional free Thanksgiving meals will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Church, Episcopal in Cooperstown, following a 10 a.m. service. To attend or assist, contact tlbhinmanhollow@gmail.com. Also, at the Sidney American Legion from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 24.
