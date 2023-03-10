For Girl Scouts, it’s a sweet time of year.
According to a media release from Girls Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, March 3 through 5 marked National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, wherein troops having reached certain fundraising goals in the fall were given early cookie-selling privileges. The regular sale season runs through April 23.
“Around 125 booths are scheduled in the council’s footprint, which spans 24 counties in New York and two in northern Pennsylvania,” the release states. Jaime Alvarez, senior director of marketing and communications with Girls Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, said the council includes 840 troops, with 13,053 members. Delaware County, she said, is home to 316 members in 28 troops and Otsego County has 331 members in 31 troops.
Nationwide, Alvarez said, Girl Scouts typically sell about 200 million packages of cookies annually; in the NYPENN council, Girl Scouts sold 1.4 million packages last year, she said.
This selling season, Alvarez said, marks a return to normal, something about which the girls are excited. Through the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, Girl Scouts modified sales with drive-by and online ordering options.
“During the height of the pandemic, we offered (remote) sales, to still have that Girl Scout leadership experience that way, but now that we’re on the other side of that, we have girls coming back that put a pause on (membership), and younger girls coming in,” she said. “So, there’s definitely still interest and a need to have this leadership experience for girls in K through 12. The feedback from our members is that the leaders and adults are excited to get the girls back out there.
“(Sales) kind of stayed pretty flat; about the same,” Alvarez continued. “We’ve seen a little bit of a downturn, but not significant. People are still buying them and we’re still at $5 per package locally. We have seen a price increase with sister councils … but at this time, we’re not (raising prices). With sourcing ingredients and labor, I’m sure an increase is coming … but we’ve seen positive things through the sale and it all benefits the (girls).”
And this year, cookies will be available longer.
“We shifted some of the season dates a little,” she said. “Typically, (the season runs) right after New Year through March, but with inventory issues, we moved the sale a little, so it started the last day of January and booth sales, instead of March, will be in April, with the exception of (March 3 through 5), when some troops earned early cookies.”
Members of Troop 30207, which covers Davenport, Jefferson and South Kortright school districts, said they’re keen to be back in front of customers. The girls sold from a booth outside of the Oneonta Lowe’s store on Sunday, March 5.
“My girls are super excited, and we actually voted to do cookie sales or not and they love it,” Lisa McGregor, leader of the seven-member troop, said. “It’s a lot of work, but they see the fun part. Lots of people are happy to see us here and our smiling faces.”
“It’s awesome,” Vivian Morse, 12, of Hobart, said. “It’s fun and we get to interact with people, and I get better at math skills.”
“I think it’s amazing,” Hailee VanZandt, 11, of Davenport, echoed. “I just really like selling cookies to people.”
“I feel like I’m going to a job,” Suzannah Wayman, 12, of Hobart, said. “It’s experience; you learn how to work the market and get experience.”
“It’s experience selling things and handling money,” Alexis Blumberg, 11, said. “Everything we’re learning, we’re doing something fun. I’m excited (to sell cookies) again, and I’m curious what’s going to happen; are we going to get more customers because it’s been a long time? Or less, because it’s still kind of the pandemic?”
The fundraising experience, Alvarez said, is about “so much more than a box of cookies.” And, the release states, “100% of cookie program proceeds stay local, powering life-changing programming and volunteer support through councils and building troop funds to explore new places, programs and beyond.”
“The girls learn so many great skills,” she said. “It’s entrepreneurial skills and business skills and it’s teaching leadership skills that are so important for once they get out in the world and try to make the world a better place.”
McGregor, too, said she’s seen the broader benefits of cookie sales.
“I think the number one thing they get out of it is communication skills,” she said, noting that her troop is primarily science and STEM oriented. “I’ve been with some of them since they were 5, and I’ve seen them improve tremendously and they’re coming out of their shells.”
Alvarez said funds raised further individual and group goals.
“They get a percentage of the sale … and we want to make sure they have a total box number that they want to sell for the season, and that equates to funds that come in to do what they want as a troop,” she said. “That might be summer camp, field trips, community service projects, travel or individual girls working on their ‘highest awards’ and doing a ‘take action’ project to make something better in their community. It runs the gamut on what they want to do with the goals they set for themselves.”
“We have actually two things: a community garden, and this helps pay for seeds and all the starting stuff … and then we donate it to the local food banks, and I have four girls starting on their Silver Award, so funds are going toward that,” McGregor said. “And they set a goal of going to Great Escape, if there’s enough.”
While Girl Scouts has seen a decline in membership, Alvarez said, the organization remains vital, and society remains sweet on cookie season. McGregor said that, after a new troop was established in South Kortright, she gained three new members.
“In general, in the last five or six years, all youth leadership organizations have seen a downtick in membership,” Alvarez said. “Especially when Girl Scouts was founded in 1912, girls didn’t have as many opportunities to get outdoors, and that’s why it was founded. Girls have so many more opportunities now, with sports and the arts and outdoor activities, so youth organizations have seen a downtick because of all the options. Locally, we were on that trend but have started seeing our numbers improve.
“This is our 106th year of selling nationwide, and Girls Scouts has been around 111 years,” she continued. “I think people like the cookies and there’ve been those standard classics that have not changed over the years, and things that have come and gone. It seems like a crazy marketing model to say, you can only order for this small amount of time, you can’t get them in the store or on Amazon, but people love them, and I think the biggest thing is, it benefits the girls. They’re setting goals, talking to customers, learning about money and doing great things in the community. People support it because it’s a great program and the cookies are delicious and everything goes back locally.”
To order online, visit buygirlscoutcookiesnow.com.
For more information on Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, visit gsnypenn.org.
