As the holidays have people pining for the perfect Christmas tree, local farmers are ready.
According to a media release from New York State Agriculture and Markets, “New York State is home to 875 tree farms … sprawling across almost 19,000 acres … (making New York) No. 4 in the country in acres dedicated to growing Christmas trees.
“By selecting a tree from any one of these local farms, New Yorkers and their families can support this important agricultural sector, which has a $13.8 million economic impact,” the release continues, noting that, as part of the New York State Grown & Certified Program, many farmers “adhere to environmental sustainability standards in growing their trees.”
Harry Hawley, of Hawley Christmas Tree Farm at 4528 Peakes Brook Road, Delhi, said he sold Christmas trees as a teen, but began planting in the early 1990s.
“A friend said, ‘You’ve got all this land, I’ll give you these trees and let them mature and I’ll come back and buy them from you,’ but he was about 90 at the time … so he never got back to harvest,” he said. “But in the meantime, that got us started and we’ve been planting ever since. We opened the fields up in ’91. We’re not that big — I’ve got about 25 acres in trees, and we plant every year, about 1,500 to 2,000. We fill in where we cut the previous year, so I never know how many trees I have.”
Time and experience, Hawley said, have helped him trim selection.
“We started out with Norway spruce and white spruce, then we got into the balsams and Fraser firs, because that’s what people like and they’re so nice to work with,” he said. “But they’re kind of slow-growing, and the deer like them, too, so we had a lot of deer damage on fir trees. Most of our plantings now are going to be spruce, because they’re a little bit prickly and the deer don’t like them.”
Unadilla resident and dairy farmer Dave Johnson said, after planting Christmas trees in 2014, something took root.
“I just bought a few from Soil and Water Conservation (Service), just for something to do,” he said. “(My late wife) Cathy didn’t like them at first, but after they started growing, she liked them, so I kept planting more. It’s kind of like raising kids: you really do have to tend them and take care of them. I have always had a passion for growing things — kids, cows, shrubs, flowers — and now that my sons have taken over the farm’s 300 Holsteins, Christmas trees and cut flowers fulfill that need.
“(The trees) don’t grow by themselves; they need to be nurtured and groomed and everything else,” Johnson continued. “Then, all of a sudden, they’re mature, so I said, ‘I’ve got to sell them.’ I don’t have that many — I might have 700 on the property, all ages — but I’ve planted every year since (starting). Cathy and I planted trees so our seven children would have a place to get their Christmas trees — a practice which I still continue. It’s a hobby that has forced me into marketing.”
Johnson’s Gramp’s Tree Farm at 621 state Highway 357 in Unadilla will be open for “U-Cut” and pre-cut sales Saturday, Dec. 3 and, if stock lasts, Sunday, Dec. 4, with several varieties available.
“Most of them are Canaan fir and concolor,” he said. “And there’s blue spruce, white spruce, Douglas fir and a lot of balsam — they’re my favorites. This year I’ve planted three new hybrid Christmas trees, and nobody knows how they’re going to do, because they’ve never matured. There’s a balsam-Korean fir cross and a Nordman fir. I’m hoping to find a new variety that does well on my soil. The balsam do very good here … but I’ve not had much success growing the Fraser fir, which is the most popular Christmas tree in the country. They have a hard time on my soil, because they will not tolerate a heavy soil.”
Readying trees for the season, farmers said, requires year-round work.
“You have to prepare the field, just like any other crop, and you have to maintain the field,” Hawley said. “You plant a tree, and you have to keep the grass cut, keep the weeds down and, once they get established, after about the second or third year, you start shaping them. You’ve got to shape them every year, until the harvest. There’s plenty to do and it’s not an easy job.”
“Typically, we plant in the spring, either plugs or two- and three-year-old seedlings,” Johnson said, noting that he gets his seedlings from nurseries in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan. “I have found that, in my soil, fall planting does even better, because the tree seems to adjust to the soil better in the fall, when there’s more moisture, so by the time it gets to next July … it’s more established, but most of the time, I plant in spring.
“They all need to get pruned or sheared,” he continued. “Some people use a machete, but I prune with shears … and the commercial tree growers have automated shearing machines. You typically do that the last couple weeks in July, because the new growth has to be fully grown and fairly mature before you prune. You cut off half of the new growth … and some will have new growth on the top approaching three feet in one year, so that’s why you have to bring it back and try to control it. Everybody prunes to a different shape; I prefer a taller, more pointy tree and some people like a shorter, bigger-bottomed tree, and I do have some that fit that category. You have to (plant every year); this year, I planted a young tree in between each one, anticipating that they’d be gone and to make sure there was another coming in. If you do that, you maintain your volume.”
While more farmers are diversifying into Christmas trees, sources said, supply is slow to grow.
“There is a real opportunity for people to grow Christmas trees to sell,” Johnson said. “This year, for some reason … the total Christmas tree availability, particularly in this area, is really tight. Nobody really knows (why), but it has to go back seven or eight years. People, must be, didn’t plant as many. I know, whenever I go to order seedlings, a lot of them are sold out.”
“It seems to be industry-wide this year,” Hawley echoed. “We’re short, because I don’t have any really big trees. People like the eight-, 10-, 12-foot trees, and I don’t have them this year; they don’t grow that fast. It takes 10 to 12 years to grow a six- to seven-foot tree.”
Johnson said he also saw demand increase during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To go out to a Christmas tree farm, out in an open field, was something most everybody was comfortable doing,” he said. “It’s not going to a store or a mall and it’s a family activity that anybody who can walk can do. I think it’s great for the industry, but it’s maybe not all that great for the public looking for trees.”
Hawley, too, said he has seen demographics shifting.
“I noticed this year, and we’ve only been open the one weekend, that we have a lot of first-timers,” he said. “Most of our customers are coming year after year — we’re into third-generation customers — but this year, the first weekend was pretty much all first-time customers.”
But, farmers said, having a live tree for the holidays remains timeless.
“It becomes a tradition,” Hawley said. “(Customers) do it year after year and they enjoy coming. We have a little cabin and keep some hot chocolate on the stove and it’s a place to warm up, so it’s a family thing. The people are so appreciative and it’s so much fun. They can be freezing to death, but they’re just as happy as can be. I have a little sign-in book there that people leave messages in, and I break that out every year about the middle of July and read what people write, and that’s what keeps me going. It’s all about family and it’s a great experience because the people you deal with are always happy. It’s very fulfilling.”
“Getting a Christmas tree was a very, very special family tradition,” Johnson said. “We would traipse off with seven kids — one in a carrier, one on a sled, another in big boots climbing through the snow — to cut our tree, and it would take us all afternoon. Cathy would have to look at every tree; we’d mark them with bird nests or hay, and we’d double back. It was just something we loved to do, and I guess that’s instilled in me. It’s a wonderful tradition that, really, for Christians, I think, is something that is very special.
“They’re going to look at that thing in their living room for a month,” he continued. “Some people are very content to bring an artificial tree out of the cellar and decorate it, but (a live tree) adds a different nostalgia to the whole process, and it smells good. That’s the whole marketing theme of the New York State Christmas Tree Growers Association: there’s nothing like a real tree.”
For a list of Christmas tree vendors, visit certified.ny.gov or ctfany.org.
Hawley Christmas Tree Farm is open weekends, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Dec. 24. Find “Hawley Christmas Tree Farm” on Facebook for more information.
