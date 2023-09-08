The evening of Friday, Sept. 15 will mark the start of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, and local Jewish leaders said it and Yom Kippur signify the most important holidays in their faith.
Phyllis Sherman, of Oneonta, is in her second year as president of the city’s Temple Beth El. Rosh Hashana, she said, is about deep introspection.
“Rosh Hashana really can’t be separated from Yom Kippur, which is 10 days later, because they work in conjunction with each other and both are the high holidays and are, in fact, the most important holidays on the Jewish calendar,” she said. “Rosh Hashana is called ‘the Jewish New Year’ and it literally means ‘head of the year.’ It comes in the middle of the year, but that’s what it’s called, because it’s a beginning.
“What it’s celebrating is the creation of man — Adam and Eve — so it’s very holy,” Sherman continued. “But it also marks the beginning of 10 days of personal reflection, until we get to Yom Kippur, which means ‘Day of Atonement.’ The 10 days in between are called the ‘Days of Awe’ and, during that time, we are supposed to commit ourselves to self-reflection: looking at all our misdeeds, our wrongs, how we’ve treated people. We’re supposed to spend that time going to them personally and asking for forgiveness, but that’s not all; to repent, part of repentance is transformation. We must change and try not to commit the same offenses, so we have a pathway to forgiveness and that can be done other times of the year, but this is the time set aside to really zero in on it and do the hard work of repenting. You use those 10 days to reflect and apologize, and it’s really an exercise in spirituality, because it’s bringing you closer to something that has meaning — not only to God, but to other people.”
Cantor David Green is in his first year with Temple Beth El of Oneonta.
“Rosh Hashana is the beginning of the high holy day period that begins with Rosh Hashana and ends with Yom Kippur,” Green said. “It is the beginning of the Jewish year, so, just as in the Gregorian calendar we count 2023, in the Jewish new year it’s 5784. Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur … are the most important days of the year in the Jewish calendar, more important than the Jewish Sabbath. And the Jewish calendar is based on the lunar calendar, not the Gregorian, so that’s why … Rosh Hashana isn’t the same every year.
“Very traditional Jews believe it’s the birthday of the world,” he continued. “It’s the beginning of the Days of Awe — yamim onoraim — and the reason it’s the most intense, serious time of self-reflection for Jews around the world. It’s a day of judgement and a day of praying for peace and a day for remembering those who are deceased but, most importantly, it is a day of self-reflection, or soul-searching and self-examination, and looking at our moral compass. It begins with Rosh Hashana and culminates with Yom Kippur and it is a time of asking for forgiveness for our sins — asking God for forgiveness and our fellow human beings.”
Judaism, Green said, “has a very different concept of sin than Christianity does.”
“There is no concept of continuous sins for individuals,” he said. “You’re responsible for your own sins and actions and … we choose evil inclination or good inclination, and all humans do both and this is a time of year where we reflect on both and ask for forgiveness for the evil we do, and we hope we learn from them and don’t do them again.”
Cantor Shai Simonson leads the seasonal, conservative congregation at B’nai Israel in Fleischmanns. The temple there, he said, operates from late June through late September, or the end of the high holidays. Simonson, too, emphasized the role of reflection at Rosh Hashana.
“The Jewish New Year is when everything renews, and the focus is mostly a happy, celebratory time,” he said. “But it’s not at all like the secular New Year, where everyone goes out and parties; it’s more about introspection and assessment. You look at your life over the year and the things you’d like to change and people you’ve offended, and you make amends with those people and make amends with yourself. Maybe you intended to be in touch with friends, or lose weight or be better at your job; whatever you want to rethink or reinvent, this is the time to do it, and the process begins about a month before the Rosh Hashana holiday and continues lightly, then gets very intense at Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur. That’s your last chance to make the resolutions and ask for forgiveness from the people you need to ask forgiveness of and be honest with yourself about the things you think you can really change.
“Yom Kippur is the day we’re supposed to afflict our souls, which sounds harsh, but what it really means is to take stock of our lives; that’s what Yom Kippur is for in the Bible and what it’s been for for at least 2,500 years,” Simonson continued. “If you have something you want to deal with, really deal with it. If there’s one theme to the entire season, it’s that it’s the time of the year you open up to change and put other things that distract you all year long aside.”
The intent of the high holidays, sources said, is made actionable through symbols and practices.
“Yom Kippur comes, and is a deep, deep day of introspection,” Simonson said. “It’s not a sad day, but a day of introspection. We don’t eat, we don’t drink, it’s spent mostly in the synagogue, mostly in prayer and thoughts and meditation. Then, at the end of this day, the new year begins, and God theoretically inscribes you in the Book of Life for the rest of the year.”
“For Rosh Hashana, we go to synagogue and, usually, have family celebrations, and we celebrate with sweet things, like apples and honey and honey cake, and, of course, we have elaborate meals. You’re not Jewish unless you eat a lot of food,” Sherman said. “And we do another symbolic ritual, which is to go, independently, to a body of water and throw out breadcrumbs, and the crumbs signify your sins and you’re casting them off. It’s really quite something when you think about it; what we learn from the Torah is how to be a better person, and it’s an exercise in humility, which is important.
“The other thing that happens on Rosh Hashana is the shofar — a musical instrument — is blown,” she continued. “It is like a trumpet made from a ram’s horn … and, when they blow it on Rosh Hashana, it is a call to the Jews to take stock and look at yourself. So, people really look forward to the blowing of the shofar. It’s a difficult instrument, and there’s a series of different kinds of blasts — short or long — done in the synagogue at the end of the service. Then we get to Yom Kippur and it’s a very solemn holiday; we don’t eat, we fast, and we spend the whole day in temple. The night before is a beautiful service — Kol nidre — where a beautiful song is played and it’s very moving.”
Many congregants, Sherman said, “stay in temple all day” on Yom Kippur, though Temple Beth El services will be interspersed with a forgiveness workshop, led by Alice Lichtenstein and Jim Bercovitz, and Torah study, led by Green. Services, she said, conclude with “another shofar blast, acknowledging the end of this period of transformation and the end of our fast.” The last blast, she said, is followed by a ritual meal of “light fish and salads.”
Green said the sound of the shofar is “very shrill and loud.”
“It’s supposed to be, because it’s supposed to be like an awakening,” he said. “You need to address these issues with yourself and other human beings and with God, so it calls us to worship and calls us to awaken. And Yom Kippur is another way we try to put into action our behaviors; if you’re healthy, you’re supposed to fast.”
Sources said the significance of Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur is reflected in high participation.
“The number of families that belong to the synagogue is 50, and, generally, if people are going to attend services at all, it’s going to be Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur,” Green said. “Most Jews, even if they’re not religious, try to come.”
“It’s the most important holidays of the year, so people who aren’t members come, as well as people who are members that don’t usually come during the year,” Sherman said. “So, we get more participation. And we are the only temple within very many miles for a lot of people, so people come from Delhi, Richfield Springs, Walton — all over, really.”
Simonson said, despite the seasonal nature of Congregation B’nai Israel, he, too, sees hearty attendance around Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur. The Fleischmanns temple, he said, is unique in that it was built by Jewish farmer-immigrants in the early 1900s, adopting the local Gothic style, and earning it later designation as a historical landmark.
“At least half (of the congregants) are not with us (after returning downstate), so we get a very different crowd for Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur than we do for the Saturdays during the season,” he said. “it’s probably 100 to 120 family members, where on a typical weekend for services, we get 20 to 50 people. Many of the people who come (to high holiday services) are here for the season, but the rest are people who come pretty much that one time of year. It’s their connection and their moment where they think about their lives, take stock and reconnect to their Jewish identity. So, we get a very mixed crowd: the regulars and the once-a-year people, and they all see each other and it’s a bit of a reunion.”
For information on services, visit templebetheloneonta.org or bnai-israel-fleischmanns-ny.org.
