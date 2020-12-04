Despite pandemic-related restrictions and canceled events, this holiday season promises to be lit.
Hoping to boost spirits, area groups are organizing drive-thru and walkthrough light festivals.
In Oneonta, First Night Oneonta and Five Star Subaru have partnered to host the Oneonta Festival of Lights, from 5 to 10 p.m., Dec. 18 through Jan. 3 in Neahwa Park.
“Since we cannot gather to bring the community together at Foothills (Performing Arts and Civic Center), we still want to celebrate the caring, creativity and resiliency of Oneonta,” a First Night Oneonta press release states.
FNO Chair Carol Mandigo said the event will be exclusively drive-thru and, to promote accessibility, free.
“We don’t want any people out of cars, but we do have someone who has volunteered to be Santa who will stand there and wave at families,” she said. “And on opening night, we might have some (live entertainment), but it will be all drive-by attractions.”
Lighted displays, Mandigo said, will “start at the archway in front of the skate house, then go around the whole loop of the park pond past the caboose and the pavilions, then out by the Damaschke Field parking lot.” At the time of writing, more than 20 area businesses and individuals were planning displays.
The festival, Mandigo said, is dedicated to the memory of longtime community Christmas enthusiast and Townsquare Media representative, John Hayen. Hayen died earlier this year. Also memorialized, Mandigo said, will be Paul Robinson, FNO treasurer and U.S. marine.
Mandigo said the process of organizing the city’s inaugural light festival has been illuminating.
“We’ve never tried this before,” she said. “We weren’t going to do anything, because everybody else has pretty much canceled or gone virtual, so we were debating. We didn’t do our normal fundraising drive for the Foothills, because we didn’t know if we’d be able to have anything and figured we probably couldn’t, so we were budget-challenged.
“There’s a festival of lights up in Liverpool, New York … that I’m familiar with,” Mandigo continued, “so we tossed that around at our (board) meeting a couple of months ago and everybody said, ‘Why not? Let’s take a chance and try to pull it off.’ We weren’t sure how the community would respond, but Ben Guenther of Five Star (Subaru) came onboard and was really enthusiastic and decided to become our major sponsor and once you have Five Star, you know you’re going to be able to do it.”
Beyond fiscal sponsorships, Mandigo said, the festival is generating widespread interest.
“Usually people plan (light festivals) for a year or so, but we said, ‘Let’s see how quickly we can put it together’ and were pretty flabbergasted by the amount of community support,” she said. “It’s the city, the businesses and individuals that have signed up to make the displays, and every day I’m getting emails from someone agreeing to do a display. We’re getting a lot of interest from places like Pathfinder Village and nursing homes and … (Oneonta Public Transport) said they might offer free bus drive-throughs for people who don’t have cars.
“At first it was, ‘OK, we’ll do this as a compromise,’” Mandigo said. “But now that we’re doing it and seeing how much people are excited about the idea, this is something we hope to turn into an annual event and grow it bigger and more beautiful every year. It doesn’t feel like a compromise at all, but a great addition to Oneonta’s attractions.”
Cash prizes, with matching contributions to the winner’s charity of choice will be awarded, Mandigo said, with funds provided by Five Star Subaru and Cleinman Performance Partners.
For more information, email firstnightoneonta@gmail.com.
In Cherry Valley, residents Jessica Marx and Anne Loretto are planning “Light Up Cherry Valley.”
“About a year ago, I noticed how very dark so many of the buildings are because they don’t have businesses in them,” Loretto said. “I thought how nice it would be if we could just pretend and put pretty things in there — lights and art displays and dioramas and things that look like holiday window displays — since this is open space that has great public visibility. It was just a desire to make things look nice, but as we were working on it and COVID hit, it started to gather steam and feel even more apropos.”
Marx, who is curating the event, has enlisted 13 area artists to create eight installations. She said she hopes the event brightens the historic Otsego County village.
“That you can do it as a drive-thru makes everyone feel happy and comfortable,” she said. “The building owners were all so gracious and excited for us to use the spaces; some have been empty for a long time and some are for sale, but community-wise … (people) are really excited to see this once-vibrant town come back to life a bit, with the hope that maybe this could be an ongoing series until things are looking better for the town.”
Light Up Cherry Valley will open Saturday, Dec. 5, during the village’s Holiday Open House, and continue through February. For more information, find @lightupcherryvalley on Facebook or Instagram.
In Morris, volunteer members of the 15-person Otsego County Fair Board will host the second annual “Holiday of Lights” on the 48 Lake St. fairgrounds.
“Ours was a major success last year,” Lisa Jones, fair manager, said. “We didn’t even expect the kind of turnout we had, so we decided, ‘Let’s make it bigger, let’s make it better’ and obviously, with COVID, it’s been really hard for nonprofits or any of us to make any money, so everyone is looking outside the box.”
Given the response to last year’s festival and fewer holiday outing options this year, Jones said, organizers have been planning the event since October.
“I do think people want to get out and this is a way to get out,” she said. “We made an event page on Facebook and there are over 1,600 people saying they’re coming. Last year, we said from dusk until 9, but we changed (the start time) to 5:30 this year. We knew we were going to have to after last year’s turned out so well. We had cars from Albany and people from … all over the state and we did it three nights last year; this year, we’re doing it for five, over two weekends. The only thing we’re not doing is Santa.”
Displays, Jones said, will represent fair board members and area businesses.
“The fair board does 75% of it and we’ve been there for two months putting up lights and building new pieces, one being a snowflake archway,” she said. “And we decided to waive the fee to all of the businesses (making displays) this year. Last year, there was a $25 fee to set up but this year … we just let them come in and set up for no charge because of COVID and everything these businesses have been through. (Instead), we have a couple of sponsors.”
Admission to the Holiday of Lights is $10 per carload, with visitors welcomed Dec. 11, 12 and 13 and 18 and 19. For more information, find “2nd Annual Holiday of Lights on Facebook” or visit otsegocountyfair.org.
Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park at 85 Martin Hill Road in Harpursville, said continuing the park’s “Jungle Bells: Holiday Lights!” attraction, started in 2019, seemed especially important.
“This is our second year of doing a light show and, more than ever, I think our community needs an outlet that will allow traditions to continue,” he said. “With the virus concerns and limitations that come with that, a lot of families are missing out on normal holiday parties or photos in the mall, so it’s important to us to bring some normalcy through the park in an environment where we can execute (things) in a safe manner.
“This event is literally planned all year round,” Patch said. “(In) January we have a planning meeting to identify what was great, what some shortcomings may have been and then we make it bigger, better, brighter.”
Visitors, Patch said, have been flocking to the park since the attraction’s Nov. 12 opening. Jungle Bells, featuring more than 500,000 bulbs, takes place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, through Jan. 3. Thursdays are drive-thru and cash only, Patch said, and the park is wheelchair and stroller accessible.
“It’s been great,” he said. “We saw over 70 cars take advantage of our drive-thru option (on a recent Thursday), which is really for those concerned with the virus or who have other complications, so it’s been great to see. As for the foot traffic, our opening was everything we expected it to be.
“And it’s not just the immediate community,” Patch said. “It’s our larger supportive community and visitors from all over New York state making it a day trip. The magic of Jungle Bells applies to all ages: it’s families with young children that are taken aback by the awe (of) seeing Santa and reindeer (and) we see adults out on date nights and senior citizens soaking up the event, so it is age-appropriate for everyone.”
Animal Adventure residents, Patch said, also enjoy the event.
“(The animals) are an extremely significant part of it,” he said. “They always have free choice to retire to their heated shelters or come out to see the people and we’re seeing that they do enjoy our guest visitation. They’re out and about and very much visible.”
Thursday admission is $20 per vehicle and $10 per guest Friday through Sunday. For more information, find “Jungle Bells: Holiday Lights” on Facebook or visit theanimaladventurepark.com.
