Despite rural settings, pandemic-induced challenges and the high cost of operation, area airports are taking off.
Planes have flown from the Lt. Warren E. Eaton Airport at 6390 State Highway 12 in Norwich for more than 90 years, beginning with its namesake’s 1923 purchase of the 75-acre Hall Farm.
“We’re getting close to our 100-year anniversary of the airport,” Shane Butler, airport administrator, said. “It was founded in October 1927. The Eaton family who started it had Norwich Pharmaceuticals and had that airport so that they could fly to different areas. The lieutenant was an aviator in World War I, so that’s why it started.”
In Sidney, Gary Klindt, manager of the Sidney Municipal Airport, said the 199 River St. site also has wartime roots.
“The current airport here was built in 1973, but it used to be across the street,” he said. “The old airport was founded by a guy that was a salesman for Scintilla (now Amphenol), Thomas D. Fagan, and … he said, ‘We’ve got to have an airport; it’s really critical to the war effort,’ and here we are.
“The original spot was an area cleared in July 1919 … and in late 1920, residents voted to fund a landing field,” Klindt continued. “So, the airport across the street was officially dedicated in 1943 and, in the ‘70s, it moved across the street.”
Fifth Ward Oneonta Councilman Len Carson, Oneonta Municipal Airport manager and council liaison for the airport commission, said politics propelled the city’s 391 Airport Road site.
“When Albert S. Nader was running for mayor back in the late ‘50s, it was part of his mayoral campaign platform to bring an airport to the city of Oneonta,” he said. “He actually won his election and made good on the promise, which was not easy, because there were multiple parcels that needed to be negotiated for to create the current footprint that has been in existence since 1965.”
Over the decades, experts said, area airport usage has varied.
“We don’t have any sort of landing fees, so we don’t track every flight that comes into the airport, and we’re basically an open airport — it’s general aviation, so anybody can come and go, on weekends or at 3 o’clock in the morning — but we try to track mainly business flights,” Butler said. “In the past month, we had eight business flights pass through, and that could be NBT Bank, LifeNet, GE Aviation; any number of different businesses could fly their executives through our airport. If you’re an executive where time is money, rather than driving and taking the four or eight hours it might take to get here and back, you can fly here in an hour or two and then you’re saving six hours of time and money.
“(User demographics) are pretty much all over,” Butler continued. “It really depends, because a lot of our business flights are centered around businesses that are here, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have others just stopping by. We had a group of people come in last summer for a funeral and we had people come in to go to Unadilla Motorsports … and others that are recreational and like to fly and were in the Air fForce or used to be a commercial pilot.”
The Norwich site, Butler said, “can accommodate some pretty decent-sized planes.”
“We get all kinds of flights,” Klindt echoed. “Medical, obviously; (pilots) are stopping in for fuel and medical helicopters are doing a lot more long-term flights to Rochester or Poughkeepsie or New York City; we get military using the airport like a checkpoint; general aviation people learning how to fly; students and charter flights; people coming in to go fishing on the Delaware River from Pennsylvania; and people coming in to go to motorsports come from Virginia, North Carolina and West Virginia. Delaware Aviation is (housed within the airport) and doing flights for business clients — they go down to New York City quite a bit — but right now, in the age of COVID, the medical helicopter is pretty much my primary user of the airport.”
Oneonta’s airport, Carson said, has seen usership shift from passenger to private.
“At one point, it was doing passenger transport (through) Catskill Airways, and that ran for quite a few years,” he said, noting the onetime popularity of flights to LaGuardia and Boston. “But when that company transferred over to the next generation, they got too big too quickly and ended up falling away. Since then, there’s been no other passenger travel out of Oneonta; there’s been talk about it, but nothing has evolved from that.
“It’s a general aviation airport, so primarily the activity is … from folks that own their own aircraft,” Carson continued. “It’s really a regional airport. We see a lot of activity from folks coming in to go to the baseball camps and the Baseball Hall of Fame, so it’s definitely used for tourism. There’s been previous suggestion that it’s just for rich people, but that’s far from the case.”
Adapting to remain not only relevant, but also solvent, experts said, has meant finding fiscal flightpaths.
“Our situation is a bit unique,” said Butler, who works alongside one full-time airport operations manager. “When the county bought the airport from the Eaton family, one of the stipulations was that $500,000 of the proceeds of the sale went into a trust managed by three parties — NBT Bank, the county as the owner and the third, the fixed-base operator, or the entity that runs the airport. What is unique is that our airport does not use Chenango County funding, so we are pretty much self-sustaining through proceeds from hangar rentals, fuel sales and federal and state grants. Our expenses at the airport are around $160,000 a year, and that depends on a few factors, then our revenues are typically around $150,000. But … part of the interest on the money in the trust goes toward projects and, partially, the operation of the airport. So, our budget is balanced through the interest of that account on top of rentals and fuel sales.”
“We’re holding our own,” said Klindt, who has one part-time co-worker. “We’re very fortunate that we have Delaware Aviation here and the Air Methods Corporation and the medical helicopter. We rent the hangar out to Delaware Aviation and we have hangars for general aviation people. We charge rent on those bays and the main hangar, but we’re also in charge of our fuel sales; we’re not a branded distributor, we’re independent, so we can control the cost, and our price is competitive and affordable.”
“We do drive revenue through fuel sales and hangar rentals,” Carson said, noting that he, too, has one colleague. “I think we are 99% full in our capacity for hangar rentals, with only one empty. Fuel sales have been hurt the last couple years by two things: COVID was one and, last year, we did a major apron renovation which went in front of our fuel farm, so we were unable to continue fuel sales during that multi-month project. But we have a new fuel farm, and those should be installed this year. We’re releasing the bids for that in the first couple weeks of March.”
Grant funding, experts said, has proven pivotal for all area airports.
Oneonta’s new fuel farm, Carson said, is happening thanks to an $800,000 project-specific grant, one of several.
“We have received $900,000 for the automated weather observing station,” he said, “and both of those pieces of infrastructure have been in place since 1965. And we have what we’re calling the twin towers, which are training towers, that we received $790,000 for through Build Back Better. Sen. Chuck Schumer, at some point through 2022, will be stopping to award us that grant money. We also have a taxiway (project) — we only have a partial taxiway, and the next step is to have a full taxiway — that we’re in the engineering portion of. That should be completed at the end of ‘22 and we’re looking to start Phase I in ‘23. Overall, that’s an $8 million project.”
In Sidney, Klindt said, a $3.1 million parallel taxiway project was completed in 2018, thanks to federal grant funding and $155,000 in village funds. Several grant-funded projects, he said, are pending.
“The latest, biggest grant we got was the infrastructure bill from Biden,” he said. “That was for $159,000, but we have to come up with a 5% match, which in terms of dollar amount is really cheap. I can use that to buy repairs, do upgrades and purchase snow removal equipment, which is what I’m looking at right now.”
“Back in 2018, we had a grant to reconstruct the parking area and that was $1 million, then we just received another this year to design our new taxiway rehab, and that was $285,000,” Butler said. “And with the new infrastructure bill … we will be getting about $790,000 for different projects divided out over five years, so about $190,000 a year.”
Experts said several factors are dovetailing to make outlooks bright.
“I think Chenango County has always had this aviation history, whether through the Eaton family and their history or the manufacturing businesses not necessarily in Chenango County, but in our region, that really support aviation,” Butler said, citing GE Aviation and Amphenol. “There are just so many connections to aviation that we have this longstanding relationship.
“(Airport usage) has certainly been picking up,” he continued. “Though it’s not near the levels of pre-COVID, we have had some pretty cool things happen recently. Just Jump Skidiving relocated to our airport. People always think our airport only caters to the rich and we’ve tried to battle that … so I think having something like a skydiving business at our airport helps reunite the public with our airport and gives them another reason to use it. And we are still kind of in the planning phases, but we’re planning to bring back Airport Day on June 11.” The latter, he said, will feature paid rides on a C-47 World War II cargo plane, courtesy of the National War Plane Museum in Geneseo, and representatives from the Experimental Aviation Association providing free rides and instruction for kids 8 through 17.
“There’s always going to be a need for maintenance and repair for any kind of aircraft,” Klindt said, “so we’re going to be here for the long term. We just have to adapt to whatever comes our way. The village of Sidney and (its) board members have been very supportive, and I believe people are beginning to realize, with things like the medical helicopter … that by having this airport here, we are able to reduce bad medical things from happening.
“I want people to understand that this is a public airport,” he continued. “Everybody is invited to stop in and, if you have questions, we’re happy to answer them. We want you here and seeing what’s going on.” Klindt said he’s hopeful to reinstate the Fagan Flyers aviation club and is seeking interested aviation enthusiasts.
Carson, too, said the Oneonta airport’s prospects are “positive.”
“We’ve re-renovated the terminal, put in that partial taxiway, attended conventions and we have connections with people potentially interested in setting up businesses related to aviation … so we’re seeing development,” he said. “We have a 64-acre parcel that, once we have the taxiway done, will open us up. We’ve never leased land before … but the FAA has already committed funding to that, and we have an individual interested in putting up a private hangar. The city of Oneonta has its own interstate, its own rail, its own airport and water and sewer are only at 50% capacity, so there’s a lot of infrastructure in place to allow for economic growth.”
For more information, find “Lt Warren E. Eaton Airport” or “Village of Sidney Municipal Airport” on Facebook. Also, visit flyoneonta.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.