For some, there’s nothing like a good scare.
Experts said fright has fallen increasingly into favor locally, evidenced by an influx of haunted houses and attractions.
Earlier this month, five members of the Otsego County Fair Board transformed the Morris fairgrounds for the fifth Scarefest Haunted House. The event began, Fair Director Lisa Jones said, as a supplemental income source for the fair.
“We’re a younger group and everybody kept saying we should use the fairgrounds more and this was actually the first thing we did,” she said. “The first year, we did Scarefest and the haunted house and everything; we did that for two years, then the weather got bad, so we just did the haunted house and this year, we brought back everything again.”
Though Jones said fair board members “work on it for two months straight, literally from the time the fair ends to the time (Scarefest) opens,” the event persists because of its popularity.
“There are so many haunted houses, and everyone is doing a fall thing, but it’s just gotten bigger and bigger, and the haunted house has gotten better and better,” she said, noting that an estimated 500 people attended this year’s two-weekend event. “Last year, we put 600 people through the haunted house and there was a two-hour wait on Saturday night. We usually switch buildings each year, but last year’s was so big that we had to use the biggest building on the grounds, Martin Hall (this year). And each year, we try to add to it; we have to update it every year and get new props.”
Varied demographics, Jones said, reinforce the event’s appeal.
“It’s a lot of the same people,” she said. “If you’re into Halloween, you’re going to come, so you’re going to draw from the same people, but this year, we’ve seen a lot more younger kids. It’s definitely become a thing.”
Attendees, Jones said, typically travel from Central New York, the Albany area and Pennsylvania.
Jones said, alongside support from attendees, community participation has fueled the event.
“We reach out to the schools’ drama clubs for our actors,” she said. “Cherry Valley is one of our biggest ones and these kids are amazing; they just go above and beyond.”
This year’s Scarefest, Jones said, had a $3,000 budget, with highlights including a scarecrow room, a pirate room, a butcher’s room and a moving jack-in-the-box.
In Sidney Center, 44-year-old Jamie Mullineaux took his love for Halloween to the next level, converting a 7,200-square-foot horse-riding arena to his inaugural Fall Festival and Haunted Sanitarium. The attraction at 1034 Abe Boice Road runs every weekend in October, with non-spooky games, music and food from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the haunted house from 7 to 10 p.m. each Friday and Saturday, with a $5 recommended donation for the latter.
“The fire department here in my hometown always put on a haunted house, so I always helped out,” he said. When the department stopped hosting, he and other locals initiated a neighborhood haunted hayride. “The wagon would stop at each place … then that stopped, and I had other places reach out to me to help out with their haunted houses, but last year my daughter bought this big property with a big barn, so I decided to do something for myself.”
Designing and implementing the 13-room haunted house, Mullineaux said, became a family affair, with special help from his brother, Dan. He estimated spending $4,000 to bring his vision to fruition.
“We started collecting stuff for it in August and we started building the first week of September,” he said. “We just finished (in mid-October) and … it was basically every day since the first week of September; weekdays, we’ll have four or five hours, then Saturdays and Sundays, it’s all day. Most of the stuff in it, we built ourselves. We have a cemetery in there and a forest … and the clown room is the last, because it’s usually the scariest and we keep the scariest for last.”
Though, for Mullineaux, the haunted house is a passion project, he said he, too, has seen interest increase.
“I’m a custom painter, and I’ve always liked to paint the scary stuff and mean-looking characters, so when I first started with haunted houses, I was the one in charge of that stuff,” he said. “Then, everyone just seemed to like that stuff the most. I just like to decorate and hear people’s reactions and I like to scare people.
“I’ve noticed there’s been a lot more people interested in going to haunted houses and at Reaper’s Revenge (in Pennsylvania) and Slaughterland (in Binghamton), the lines are crazy,” he said. “I went to Reaper’s Revenge two years ago, and we were in line for two hours there were so many people, so I definitely see more people going to these.”
For more information, find “1st Annual Fall Festival and Haunted Attraction” on Facebook.
In Fly Creek, dairy farmer Mark Pernat said the need to diversify prompted the Fly Creek Valley Haunted Corn Maze, happening from 7 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30. The six-acre maze and accompanying pumpkin patch are open weekends from 10 to 5, minus the chainsaw-wielding clowns and ghosts. Admission is $10 for the haunted maze, $6 for the regular and more information can be found at the “Haunted Maze” Facebook event page, accessed through “Fly Creek Valley Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch,” also on Facebook.
“We’ve been here 101 years … and we’ve always been more production ag, but dairy farming is very challenging economically, so four years ago we said, ‘What can we start to do differently?’ so we started the corn maze,” he said. “I design the maze and cut the paths ... and (other family members) are terrified of haunted mazes, so I ended up leading quite a bit of that. This will be our third year doing the haunted (maze), and our corn is really tall, so you go in there in the dark and it’s just spookier.”
Planning for the haunted maze begins in September, Pernat said, and it’s grown annually. Last year and this, he said, the maze partnered with Oneonta Teen Scene.
“It changes every year and with who’s involved with it,” he said. “There’s a couple people with chainsaws, there are random people in there walking around dressed up, there’s some people doing some scenes — every night of the maze we have different people doing something. Last year we had someone with a hatchet doing something to a dead body and we had someone (representing) Carrie, wearing a white dress with red paint and she had the scariest haunted laugh.”
Like Scarefest, the haunted maze relies on strong community support and volunteerism, Pernat said.
“The cool part with this is, it’s an all-family enterprise,” he said. “We diversified to survive, then we learned how to grow through that, and the community support has been phenomenal. There’s a bunch of community members and neighbors who will help us in the maze, and people doing the maze so far have been volunteers, so that makes it pretty cool.
“I don’t know the (attendance) number from last year,” Pernat continued, “because I was in the maze scaring people, but they told me they had to direct traffic, we were so busy. I had my little hiding spot, and people would walk by and I’d scare them and barely have time to run back to my hiding spot; it was insanely busy. I know the first one we did had to have been 300 people. We’ve had people from past Albany, from an hour to two hours away, especially now as we’ve made our own name for ourselves, even just with the regular corn maze. And of course, we’re near the Cider Mill, so it’s one more thing to do with the family.”
People’s delight in fright, Pernat said, has been surprising, but consistent.
“The haunted thing has surprised me, how many people are into that,” he said. “I’m just shocked; I’ve never been into it, to be honest, but I get the biggest kick in the world out of it. I’m always the scary pumpkin man … and last year, we had these teen girls, and they knew I was in that vicinity, and you could just tell, they could not wait to be scared.”
The appeal, Pernat said, is in “that rush.”
“I think it’s outside their norm,” he said. “A normal day is not like that; we’re not normally being scared, but it’s that rush — like bungee jumping, but safer — in ‘Oh, my goodness. I just got scared!’ I think that’s what it is.”
And, according to psychologytoday.com, there’s biochemical evidence supporting that.
“Our brains are good at what they do,” the site states, “so, if we are in a setting where we get a ‘safe’ fright — watching a horror film, visiting a haunted house, playing a scary video game — our brains will quickly evaluate the situation and tell us that we’re free from risk. Our bodies calm and many of us subsequently enjoy the experience.
“When we get scared,” the site continues, “we experience a rush of adrenaline and a release of endorphins and dopamine. The biochemical rush can result in a pleasure-filled, opioid-like sense of euphoria. Coupled with this, when we are reminded of our safety … the experience of fear subsides, and we are left with a gratifying sense of relief and subsequent wellbeing.”
Rising interest and participation in haunted houses reflects an overall spike in enthusiasm for the Oct. 31 holiday.
According to a September National Retail Federation report, “consumer spending on Halloween-related items is expected to reach an all-time high of $10.14 billion, up from $8.05 billion in 2020.
“Plans to celebrate Halloween are up this year compared with last and are close to pre-pandemic levels,” the report continues. “An estimated 65% of Americans intend to celebrate Halloween or participate in Halloween activities, up from 58% in 2020 and comparable with the 68% in 2019.”
