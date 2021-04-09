Monday, April 12, starts the month of Ramadan and, for Muslims locally and worldwide, it signifies the holiest time of year.
According to history.com, “Ramadan is a holy month of fasting, introspection and prayer for Muslims, the followers of Islam. It is celebrated as the month during which Muhammad received the initial revelations of the Quran, the holy book for Muslims.”
“The month of Ramadan is the most religiously significant month for Muslims,” Shaykh Lokman Efendi of the Osmanli Dergah in Sidney Center said, in a written statement. “Falling in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, it is the culmination of the Islamic calendar, bringing Muslims to a month of fasting and reflection, meant to grant them an opportunity to purify themselves and strengthen their faith for the coming year.”
Efendi noted that the Delaware County dergah, members of which “practice the Osmanli Naksibendi Sufi way of Islam,” includes roughly “40 families living in the area, and the number continues to grow.” The dergah was established in 2002.
Efendi said, while fasting is the “most well-known aspect of Ramadan,” it is about much more than abstinence.
“During this month, believers abstain from food and drink from sunrise to sunset,” he said. “Muslims have been fasting during Ramadan for 1,400 years. It is only now, with modern medicine and science, that the health benefits of fasting are being discovered. Autophagy, where cells begin to consume themselves due to a lack of intake of food and drink, has been discovered (as) a means for the body to heal and purify itself. Therefore, for 1,400 years, the advice of the Holy Prophet Muhammad has been a cure for Muslims, physically and spiritually.
“The great Sufi poet Mevlana Rumi … says, ‘There’s hidden sweetness in the stomach’s emptiness. We are lutes, no more, no less. If the soundbox is stuffed full of anything, no music. If the brain and the belly are burning clean with fasting, every moment a new song comes out of the fire,’” Efendi continued. “In our community … we see fasting as an opportunity to silence the distractions inside and outside of ourselves, and to listen to the hidden music that sounds from our spirit. So, our Ramadan is not just about abstaining from food and drink: it’s about fasting from our anger, our pride, our jealousy, our stubbornness; it’s about finding the excess inside ourselves that is causing harm to ourselves and others and cutting it out from our lives, so that we may become the … beings that God wants.”
Dr. Moulay-Ali Idrissi-Bouanani, a professor of Islamic studies with the Department of Africana Studies at Binghamton University, said Ramadan fasting is fundamental to the faith.
“Ramadan is very important for Muslims and is the third pillar of Islam,” he said. “It has five — the first is shahada, or profession of faith … the second is (salat), or prayer five times a day, the third is the fasting of Ramadan and then zakat, or what Muslims give to the poor; in English, the word is tithing. The last is hajj (or pilgrimage).
“For those who are devout, they do practice and observe Ramadan fully and thoroughly; for those who are culturally Muslim but not practicing, in many regions, they do fast,” he continued. “The majority of the population and the communities are fasting.”
Ramadan, Idrissi-Bouanani said, “requires that Muslims be healthy to fast,” but noted that the Muslim concept health through Ramadan is multi-faceted.
“For one thing, it’s self-discipline, so that a Muslim who fasts knows … they can restrain from eating,” he said. “Disciplining oneself is one thing, but when you’re hungry, you feel for those who go hungry. A Muslim should restrain himself or herself from anything that is worldly — food, drink — to feel for those who don’t have the possibility to eat to their fill.
“The other thing is, you fast to feel closer to God, because you spend your time thinking about Ramadan and God and doing a lot of prayers and incantations,” Idrissi-Bouanani continued. “It’s also (about) behavior — not thinking about bodily functions, like sex, for example — during the day, and not staring people down, but always lowering the gaze and thinking about behaving in society and within the family and the community.”
“During this month, we slow down the activities related to our physical reality as humans and awaken the angelic aspect of our reality,” Efendi echoed. “When we cut down on our eating and drinking, and we increase our time for worship, meditation and gratitude, we ascend above the existence of this world to a more heavenly form. We believe that, during Ramadan, God opens the doors of the spiritual realm so that those souls that have passed beyond this world return and are free to roam the earth during the month. And we believe that whoever fasts during the month and performs the special night prayers called Tarawih will be forgiven by God and have the gates of Paradise opened for him.
“While other religious traditions see fasting as punitive or melancholy, in Islam fasting is a time of joy,” he continued. “By realigning our energy toward heavenly pursuits, we find that life starts to feel like paradise on earth. Our days become calmer, without the routine of eating and drinking. Even when we break our fast at sunset, we do so delicately and calmly; rather than gorging on plates of food, we eat a simple date and a small glass of water, in the tradition of our holy prophet.”
Ramadan nights, Efendi said, “become a time of celebration.”
“We gather together to share a meal, and then we worship,” he said. “We recite the Quran together, we remember God’s names together, we pray together and we give thanks together. For us, this is all symbolic of our journey through life. This life is a fast from our union with God. When we leave this world and our spirit returns to the divine presence, that will be the fast-breaking of this life for us, and a festival.
“We believe that it was during the month of Ramadan that God revealed the Quran unto the holy prophet Muhammad, and during this month we spend more time reading it,” he said. “Muslims make an effort to make a Khatm, or completion, of the entire Quran during this month. Because we believe that the Quran is the uncreated word of God, reading the Quran during (Ramadan) is like reading letters from our lord, hearing his words and taking comfort from him.”
The final third of the month, Efendi said, is especially important.
“God has said that he placed the holiest night of the entire year, the Night of Power, in the last 10 nights (of the month),” he said. “For that reason, Muslims spend extra time staying up all night searching for that night, in a hope to find God’s mercy and acceptance.”
The month’s close, Efendi said, brings Eid al-Fitr, also known as the Festival of Breaking the Fast or Ramazan Bayram.
“This is a day where we celebrate that we have completed the month and, hopefully, earned the pleasure of God,” Efendi said. “In Muslim countries, people spend the whole day visiting with friends and family, eating and drinking together and savoring each other’s company. Then, the day after Eid, Muslims are encouraged to fast an extra six days, to keep the spirit of fasting alive and remind oneself of the heavenly lifestyle acquired during the month and keep it going for the rest of the year.”
Efendi said, in a typical, non-pandemic Ramadan, incorporating philanthropy into the month’s observances is also essential.
“Shaykh Abdulkerim el-Kibrisi, who founded our community, emphasized that Ramadan is a month of sharing, charity and drawing closer to each other,” he said. “During this month, we take as many opportunities as possible to share meals with each other, meet each other and pray together. For several years, we have also used this month as an opportunity to share meals with our neighbors in the larger community, whether or not they are Muslim, to build the relationships that our shaykh emphasized. Our hope is that we can revive the classic Islamic practices, especially those lived in the Ottoman Empire, that emphasize looking out for one’s neighbor, such that everyone is cared for.
“One tradition that we focus on is the sponsoring of meals, here and abroad,” Efendi continued. “A family will choose a particular night of Ramadan and arrange all the food and drink for that night, in a hope to be blessed for providing food for God’s creatures. We work with charities around the world to sponsor nights of Ramadan for those who are in the most need. Because we are so fortunate, we hope to share our blessings with others.”
Efendi and Idrissi-Bouanani said, though the pandemic caused by the spread of COVID-19 has inevitably impacted Ramadan celebrations, Muslims near and far remain hopeful.
“It has limited a lot; it’s limited the community here and elsewhere in America,” Idrissi-Bouanani said. “It’s been very much affected, in the sense that the mosques in Johnson City would offer Iftar, which is (a nighttime meal to mark the) breaking of the fast to the community, and non-Muslims who come by to eat. Since last year, people don’t go to the mosques that much and there are very few functions. Basically, people get together and do Iftar at home and try to keep in touch with the community by phone or internet. For those who are far away, it’s Zoom or Skype or phone calls.
“We have a year behind us, so we’re more a bit used to dealing with the pandemic and with confinement and we are exploring the outside world cautiously,” Idrissi-Bouanani continued. “As humans, we adapt. We’re adapting, we’re staying in touch with loved ones and good friends and we’re praying this goes away and that science actually ends it. We have more hope than we did when it suddenly fell upon us and everything was completely upside down. We know there are vaccines and we know people are supporting each other and their neighbors.”
“Our Ramadan will be different this year, given the conditions of the pandemic,” Efendi said. “At the Osmanli Dergah, we have strived to uphold best practices when it comes to complying with medical guidance to ensure the health of our members and our neighbors. We are hoping that all our members will be vaccinated by the beginning of Ramadan, so that we may return to some semblance of normality per the new CDC guidelines on how vaccinated persons can gather.
“For those members of our community who have been unable to vaccinate, we have opened facilities that allow individuals to participate in prayer service while social distancing,” he continued. “Regardless of whether we are socially distanced or close, the month of Ramadan is the height of our spiritual calendar. At the beginning of each morning, we play drums to welcome the new day and wake believers up for the morning meal. We hope that this year our drumbeat will welcome a world that is in healing.”
