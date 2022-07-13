Things are speeding up in Afton.
Afton Motorsports Park at 46 East Main St. in Afton, launched its 2022 season in April, hosting weekly races for modified, crate sportsman, limited sportsman, street stock and slingshot classes. Slingshots, aftonmotorsports.com notes, are typically driven by younger drivers to facilitate participation in the sport and take place alternating weekends. Races happen Friday nights, with gates opening at 4:p.m., hot laps beginning at 6:30 p.m. and racing at 7:15. The 3/10-mile dirt track is part of the Afton Fairgrounds, with races continuing through September, followed by special super nationals weekends in October.
Ron Ford, promoter and Afton native, has represented the track since 2017, but said in a 2021 interview that he’s long been affiliated with the Chenango County track, founded more than 30 years ago.
“It’s been going for quite a few years now,” Ford said. “Jim Randall was a local promoter for a long time and he went to the fair board and got it operating … in the early to mid-‘80s. There have been a few different promoters, but it’s been pretty steady since Jim took it over. I’ve always been into racing. I raced myself. It’s just something I’ve always liked, and I enjoy it. It gets in your blood.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the track hosted an abbreviated, then spectator-less season in 2020 and 2021, Ford said. This year marks Afton Motorsports Park’s return to full capacity. The covered grandstand, Ford said, seats 1,500, with attendees typically representing a mix.
“For the most part, it’s local (drivers), but we do have a guy out of Sheffield, Massachusetts and we do have some Pennsylvania guys,” he said. “But the majority is local, within a 30-mile radius. “(For fans), it’s roughly the same; it’s local, but the outside guys that are coming from a distance usually have a fan following.”
Walton native Blaine Klinger, 18, said, while he races “all over,” the Afton track has been a lifelong favorite.
“Every Friday I race at Afton and every Saturday at Five Mile (Point Speedway in Kirkwood),” he said. “My dad, (Butch Klinger), raced pretty much his whole life and I was at the racetrack as a baby and even before I was born. Every weekend, I watched the races. I’ve been racing since I was 12 or 13, but around it my whole life.”
Klinger said he races “open-wheel cars,” such as sportsman and modifieds, but primarily sportsman. Klinger said, previously, he raced slingshots for five years.
Veteran Afton racer Ralph Cuozzo Jr., of Sidney, has taken a hiatus from the track, but has five Afton Motorsports Park championships to his name. Cuozzo, 56, owns RC Sales and Service in Unadilla.
“I started around ’98, when my dad purchased a four-cylinder car from a friend of ours,” he said. “And we used to do towing at Afton. My dad started racing it in 2000 and he raced it in Afton, and I raced it at Skyline (Raceway in Cortland) on Saturday nights. Then, in 2001, I built my own car and raced it at Afton against my dad and won the championship in the four-cylinder (division) in ’01.
“I raced a couple more years, then sold everything, then Afton had closed and it reopened under Jamie and Denise Page (from 2010 to 2016), so we went towing again there,” Cuozzo continued. “Then, in 2014, I built a four-cylinder truck — they had an Empire State truck division — so I built that and won the championship in ’14, ’15, ’18 and ’19. That truck has 46 wins.”
Drivers said it’s the atmosphere and proximity of Afton that keep them coming back.
“It’s just close to home and I like the facility,” Cuozzo said. “I raced (at other tracks) a few times that were quite a ways away, then got married, had three kids and (Afton) was close to home and convenient. I like the facility and the pit area; in the pit, it’s really laid back, and I know a lot of the racers and it just feels like home when you go there.
“Ronnie Ford runs the track nice and they got good food there and it feels like family,” he continued. “If you need something, you go to somebody’s trailer, and they’ll try to help you. At other tracks, you don’t know the other racers and sometimes you feel like an outsider. Afton feels like family and it’s really nice. I’ve always just liked the fact that it was close to home and I call it my home track.”
“I like how it’s super close to home,” Klinger echoed. “It’s the closest racetrack to us and there’s the history of it: my dad raced there his whole life and I grew up watching him, so it’s nice to carry it on. It’s kind of been the same people; racing seems to be like a family thing, and if past relatives have done it, you carry it on. The facility is awesome and … the way everything is set up is great.”
Klinger said he’s “hoping to get Top Five in the short track super series” at Afton and Five Mile. Doing so, he said, “would be a perfect season” and “has been my biggest goal since I was a little kid.” At the time of writing, Klinger was leading the points at Afton. Points, he said, accumulate throughout the season, with the driver having the highest point named champion at the season’s close.
Drivers said the track itself at Afton also offers a winning combination.
“Depending on the weather, some nights it’s dusty and slick, but if it rains, it’ll be tacky and sticky,” Klinger said. “Me personally, I like a slick, hard track and I can always pass more cars that way. When it’s heavy and tacky, pretty much everyone drives heavy. It makes it fun to have different surfaces, because you never know what to expect.”
“(Afton) is kind of like a D-shaped track: it’s oval and Turn 4 is a little tight, but you get a good run down the front stretch and you get a good run off of (Turn) 2,” Cuozzo said. “Afton is really a torque track, it’s not a horsepower track, so you really have to get the power you have to the ground, and it comes down to if you can get your car to handle well.
“I like it there because there’s lots of passing,” he continued. “You can pass on the outside and pass on the inside. A lot of tracks are tight and, if you’re not on the bottom, you can’t pass or go to the outside. Afton’s got some passing and it’s a fun track to drive. For me, it’s an appealing tack. You can run two and three wide in the corners. (Other regional tracks) don’t have racing like Afton, with the ability to run the outside and run the bottom. It gives you that wide surface and it’s lit up pretty well.”
Racing has perennial demands, drivers said, but this year’s brought particular hurdles.
“The initial investment everyone has to go through — buying a car and parts — but we have a shop in Walton, so we’re very self-sufficient,” Klinger said. “It’s mainly the time. It consumers my whole life, especially when I was in school playing football. It consumes everything — all my weekends and most nights, I’m in the shop, so we spend more time than money. None of it is really easy, but the hardest part is probably just keeping at it and committing, even when you have a bad night. When you win, it’s easy to go out the next day and work on the car; when you lose, it’s hard to find the motivation to keep going.
“Back when we started, for modifieds, the motor alone cost what a crate car total does, so they came up with the crate sportsman class, which was great and affordable for people, but like everything else, people went overboard on it,” he continued. “There’s guys spending thousands and thousands of dollars on these cars and it can be hard to compete. And, for sure, fuel prices have put a hurting on a lot of people. Tires are very hard to get — there’s a tire shortage, and some guys need tires every weekend — and there aren’t many spectators.”
“It’s a lot of work, a lot of maintenance and it takes a lot of time,” Cuozzo said. “You can’t ever plan a vacation. If you’re in points racing, you can’t take a week off, because you go backward in the points.
“(The expense) depends on the class you’re racing,” he continued. “For my four-cylinder, I had a $5,000 budget and that’s what we ran with. To build a street stock car today and be competitive, it’s probably going to be $35,000. To build a sportsman car and be competitive, you’re talking $40,000 to $50,000. It’s expensive; it’s definitely not cheap. and fuel is $14 to $15 a gallon for race fuel. The hardest part, once you get the car built, is the maintenance — the grind of every week. It’s time-consuming and, if you crash the car, you’ve got to fix it.”
As a result of such shifting costs and demands, Klinger and Cuozzo said, driver demographics are varied.
“It’s a pretty big variety,” Klinger said. “There’s a lot of kids my age and younger that race and a lot of older guys. It’s pretty much anyone’s sport, which is cool, and there are some girls that race.”
“We’ve got to get our younger kids into the racing scene,” Cuozzo said. “Afton brought the four-cylinder class back a couple weeks ago to get that entry-level class back, but we need more younger people enthused about it. There are some guys down there in their sixties racing. A lot of the younger racers you see are middle-aged and getting their kids involved, but for the average person just going and building a race car, you just don’t see that anymore. With all the computers and technology, kids don’t want to do this stuff and the expense of it drives it down. The four-cylinder classes are what brought racers in and it’s just simply hard to build a car like you used to able to and be competitive. I hope the costs level off and more kids get into it.”
Despite such factors, drivers said, the thrill of racing remains unmatched.
“The best part is just the time you’re spending with friends,” Cuozzo said. “At the end of the night, you’re with friends; some nights, it’s good, some it’s bad, but most nights, it’s good. It’s just fun when you can race.”
“When you work all week on the car and you go past the finish line in the lead … it’s like the best feeling in the world,” Klinger said. “It definitely makes it all worth it.”
For more information, visit aftonmotorsportspark.com or find “Afton Motorsports Park” on Facebook.
