For kids, there’s nothing like waking to find a snow day has been declared. But, for administrators, there’s much more to that declaration than white-hued wonderment beyond the window.
Area administrators and transportation directors said deciding to close or delay school because of inclement weather involves considering many factors.
“No two decisions are ever the same,” Kelly Zimmerman, superintendent of Delaware Academy in Delhi, said. “We make decisions based on sometimes an hour-by-hour basis and oftentimes it starts a day or two before any anticipated weather might be coming our way.”
“It’s all based on facts and intel and anticipating and watching many different weather sources; no two are the same,” Gregg Verspoor, director of transportation with Delaware Academy, said. “We look at past examples, how it’s hitting or how it’s anticipated to hit … and what each municipality can do. There are some deal-stoppers out there: freezing rain and ice will shut things down faster than snow.”
The 760-student K through 12 district, Zimmerman said, spans 198 square miles and services five townships. While the district offers transportation to all of its students, she said, not all take advantage of that and, as a result of the pandemic caused by COVID-19, fewer students ride buses this year than previously. According to Verspoor, in non-pandemic years, about 75% of the district’s students received transportation by bus.
Collaborating and communicating, administrators said, is crucial.
“When the decision is made to delay or close, it’s a joint effort,” Kerri Green, assistant superintendent at Sidney Central School District said. “There’s actual conversations about road conditions and access to buildings to make sure buses can safely travel on roads to get the students, and that faculty and staff can safely access the parking lots and entrances to the buildings.”
Sidney’s K through 12 district, Green said, includes about 1,100 students. Sidney transportation supervisor Doug Russell said those students live in Sidney, Sidney Center, Masonville and parts of Bainbridge, Guilford and Unadilla. At the time of writing, Sidney had used two of its five budgeted snow days, on Dec. 17 and 18.
“I talk to a lot of the highway department superintendents and I have people that I talk to that live in Sidney,” Russell said. “I come from Deposit, so I come through Masonville and I know how those roads are. I watch the weather a lot and if I hear of something coming, I’ll stay on my computer or my phone to see if it’s going to hit when they say … and how bad it’s going to be. I’m constantly reviewing the weather. We can close on snow, but the ice is really the scary thing; it makes it a lot worse than inches of snow.”
“I rely heavily on our transportation director, Mr. Verspoor,” Zimmerman said, “and he is in frequent communication with our highway supervisors. We keep in conversation with any people in our communities that might have information and we all put our brains together. It’s always our priority to have our students here, but at the same time, we need to balance that people can get here and home safely.”
“Usually, what happens here, is my head of transportation is in contact with the different town highway departments,” Matt Sheldon, superintendent of Morris Central School, said. “Our towns are so small, that most of the supervisors are on the road, cleaning when we’re trying to make a decision. Contact is through radio and we speak to them and see what they say — are the roads going to be cleared in time? Do they recommend a delay? — and most times, they prefer not to have a delay. It might take three hours to clear the roads and then, if it’s still snowing and they have to give the drivers a break, to get back on the road to clean again is hard.”
Morris, Sheldon said, is home to 315 students, pre-K through 12, and services the towns of Morris, Pittsfield and New Lisbon, and parts of Laurens. The district covers 66 square miles, he said.
District size, administrators said, also impacts decisions.
“Most people recognize that what it looks like in the village (of Sidney) may not be representative of what it looks like in Sidney Center or out in Masonville,” Green said. “I think people are pretty understanding.”
“We’re big and we cover a lot of ground for the students that we have,” Verspoor said, noting that Delaware Academy bus drivers travel 16 operating routes. “It can be totally different in one area — there’ll be sunshine in one and I’ll get a call from a highway superintendent telling me they’ve got a couple of inches or they’re getting hit with ice — so you have to make a decision based off that.”
“We need to consider that, out of our 198 square miles, what may be happening on one end may not be happening on the other end or in the middle,” Zimmerman echoed. “So, coordination between the townships and the supervisors there is critical. Based on all that information, we make the best decision we can. It depends on how quickly the weather comes in and how efficiently we can get it cleared out and communicate between the municipalities in our district and Mr. Verspoor.”
“Something that sets aside the small schools like Morris … (is that) the town’s crew is talking to our bus drivers, saying, ‘Where are you now?’ and ‘We’ll make sure to get to this bad spot before you do,’ so they work together really nicely and there’s good collaboration.” Morris bus drivers, he said, cover six routes.
When the decision is made to open despite inclement weather, administrators said, it remains a multi-department effort.
“It’s not uncommon for our building and grounds department to be out at 2 or 3 in the morning, salting, clearing sidewalks, clearing driveways and making sure all students, whether they walk or bus, can get here safely,” Zimmerman said.
“My main objective is that my crew and I have to get the school open and ready: sidewalks, entryways, driveways,” Chris Stillman, Sidney’s director of facilities, said. “(Superintendent Eben) Bullock will touch base with me around 5:30 to see if we can have things ready for 7 o’clock, so we’ll start at 4 o’clock in the morning. There’s five of us that do all the snow removal; we have two giant snowblowers for all the sidewalks and two plow trucks.”
“I don’t like making a decision about a snow day the night before,” Sheldon said, noting that his district has four days budgeted annually. “I try to wait until the morning, because you never know. Usually, by 5:30, we make a decision, but my grounds crew is usually in around 3 or 4 in the morning. And our buses no longer fit in our bus garages, so almost all are housed outside, so we have to make sure those are cleaned off beforehand and that can have an impact. Even if we have a snow day, some of the administration and certain staff have to come in, so we try to get it cleaned up, anyway.”
At the time of writing, Morris hadn’t used any of its snow days.
The decision-making process, administrators said, has also been impacted by state oversight. In September 2020, the state Education Department issued its Snow Day Pilot memo, stating: “To provide districts with flexibility in meeting local needs during the pandemic, the department is establishing a one-year pilot to enable school districts, at district option, and consistent with each district’s re-opening educational plan, to pivot to remote instruction to provide continuity of instruction on what would otherwise be a day of school closure due to a snow emergency.” The pilot, the memo states, is in effect for the 2020-21 school year.
“Districts could choose to go all remote instead of using a snow day when they otherwise would’ve used a snow day,” Zimmerman said. “Districts across our region have been different in their approaches. We chose to use our emergency weather days as we always have — we build in about six a year — and there are other things to consider in inclement weather: teachers digging out driveways, parents, kids who just want to build a snowman. Delaware Academy continues to (use) snow days as we would in a typical year, and we don’t connect that to our COVID emergency plan.”
Zimmerman said the state’s memo came “right before” a school board meeting, during which there was “very public discussion, with community input.” Community members, she said, have been “very appreciative” of the district’s decision.
Sidney, too, chose to eschew the remote learning snow day option.
“We made the decision really early in the school year, from conversations with faculty and staff, that we would continue to have inclement weather days, so the traditional snow day would stand,” Green said.
Morris, Sheldon said, recently conducted Dec. 17 as a remote learning day, though students were already operating in an all-remote mode at that time.
No matter the conditions behind a snow day or a delay, administrators said, what means a break for students is likely lots of work for school staff.
“The bottom line is that there are many, many factors that go into these decisions,” Zimmerman said. “They’re not always predictable or the same, but there are more factors than people realize when they wake up and look out the window at their house and wonder. There’s always rationale and probably hours of work that have gone into making the decision.”
