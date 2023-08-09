True story. Some years ago, my long-time friend Bonnie MacFadyen, who was born in Batavia and went to university and worked in Buffalo, had moved to San Francisco. Bonnie came back east to visit her family in Batavia and brought her young daughter Rhiannon with her. One afternoon we had plans to go to the Albright-Knox Art Gallery (now the Buffalo AKG Art Museum).
Bonnie drove to my house with Rhiannon, who had three Barbie dolls with her, which a gracious cousin had let her play with and take along for the ride.
At the time, I had a wonderful dog named MacGuffin, a German and Australian shepherd mix. MacGuffin was named after the storyline device that director Alfred Hitchcock uses to draw audiences into his movies.
We went to the Albright-Knox leaving the Barbie dolls in the house, safely we thought. Imagine our horror when we returned from a pleasant visit to what was, and still is, one of the world’s great art museums and saw that MacGuffin had zeroed-in on the Barbie dolls.
Well, zeroed-in is probably too cautious. There were Barbie body parts everywhere. MacGuffin had chewed through the dolls as if they were Milk-Bone dog biscuits. It was both shocking and weirdly funny. Here a leg. There an arm. Heads dismembered. Doll clothing in tatters.
To this day, we still call it the Barbie Doll Massacre. The little cousin’s Barbies were replaced, but for some odd reason, Bonnie still has one of the hands. A strange souvenir, but there you go.
I was thinking about that specific afternoon when a lull hit during the second half of the colorful new movie, “Barbie,” which has taken the world by storm. After a bravura, comically delightful first half, director Greta Gerwig and her co-screenwriter Noah Baumbach seemed to have lost their collective way. Were they heading towards their own Barbie massacre?
What had been a serene and wonderfully sophisticated adventure in Barbieland was suddenly drifting into gender politics, which is certainly invaluable in today’s societal maelstrom, but it started to get heavy-handed because Gerwig kept hitting her points over and over. I thought to myself: Does she have a common sense exit?
The adventures in “Barbie” start off in a make believe world that feels slightly similar to what we see in “Pleasantville,” a movie I like, and to “The Truman Show,” which didn’t impress me.
Almost everything in Barbieland is pink and fanciful and presents the audience with an orgy of visually imaginative sets, costumes and props. The characters are named either Barbie or Ken, with one exception, the odd duck, Allan.
There is classic Barbie, also known as Stereotypical Barbie. She’s played to glorious perfection by Margot Robbie. Look for President Barbie, Judge Barbie, Journalist Barbie, Lawyer Barbie and even Weird Barbie as incarnated by a terrific Kate McKinnon.
Ryan Gosling is fun as Beach Ken, with abs of steel and a blond helmet of hair. However, as good as he is, I thought he seemed tight in the role. More loose and having more fun than Gosling is Simu Liu as Tourist Ken. You’ll also meet Artist Ken and Basketball Ken, as well as Stereotypical Ken, who’s played by Scott Evans, actor Chris’s younger brother.
Much of the goings-on in the early scenes in “Barbie” resemble antics from those mid-1960s Frankie Avalon and Annette Funicello beach party movies. “Barbie” is breezily photographed in pop art colors by Rodrigo Prieto. In Barbieland, the houses don’t have walls and everybody seems happy. Mellow whimsy prevails.
The residents enjoy sober-minded physical safety and sweet emotional security until Robbie’s Barbie has a crisis and questions her existence. McKinnon’s Weird Barbie takes charge and tells her to go to Los Angeles, especially considering that it’s one of the most plastic places on Earth. To understand what’s happening to her, she has to visit that urban cauldron of angst.
Barbie and Ken (Robbie and Gosling) travel to L.A., where they discover what is, for them, an upside-down world. Gender equality is lacking. Barbie encounters a mother-daughter duo that have Barbie doll issues. These characters and their involvement are weakly written, although America Ferrera as the mom tries her best considering the dialogue she’s given. She works for Mattel, and, no surprise here, the film quickly becomes a sagging ode to commercialism in scenes with a dull and ineffective Will Ferrell as the CEO of the toy company.
Ken discovers that men rule the roost and control the purse strings, and he decides to bring that attitude to Barbieland. After Ken and Barbie eventually return home, the movie doesn’t quite recover from the sojourn to Los Angeles. The battle between macho Kens and submissive Barbies plays itself out early and the dialogue becomes repetitive.
As director, Gerwig has creative license to reveal her views about sexism, but I wish the satire had been sharper and the obvious tropes set aside. She and Baumbach needed to keep this section of their story tighter. A delightful tale about dolls that just want to have fun needn’t have meandered so clumsily.
“Barbie” the movie is not for children. The patriarchy and feminism, which are discussed in serious tones, are probably not subjects for nine-year-olds. At the showing I attended, the kids’ sense of fun was disappearing as quickly as air leaking from a pink Barbie balloon. They had every right to be bored and confused. For them, “Barbie” had stopped being entertaining.
The film opens with a spoof of the beginning of “2001: A Space Odyssey,” which has been done better before, with or without angry apes. Helen Mirren narrates. By the time Rhea Perlman as an older Ruth Handler — the woman who claimed to have created Barbie — returns to the story from an earlier visit, the ceaseless wisdom and life coping lessons circling throughout the closing 40 minutes have gone on too long.
“Barbie” sometimes feels like two separate movies. One film is madcap and adventurous. The acting is fun. The songs and dances are entertaining. The other film, given the theoretical weight that should have been showcased better, borders on being preachy. Unfortunately, it isn’t presented with the same verve as its better half.
