Movies: Doctor Strange returns as the Marvel march continues

Back when hippies walked the Earth, a movie like Alejandro Jodorowsky’s “El Topo,” which enjoyed months of midnight screenings around the United States, was greeted by audiences with mood-elevating cheer. The higher your mental enhancement, the greater the extraction of visual pleasures.
In Manhattan, “El Topo” ran seven days a week at the witching hour at the Elgin Theater from December 18, 1970, through the end of June 1971. The theater was on Eighth Avenue at 19th Street in the Chelsea neighborhood. Conviviality reigned supreme. Nobody would purposely harsh anyone’s mellow.
A disconnect from reality — from the physical plane, so to speak — resulted in a special appreciation of “El Topo” for many. Myriad essays have been written about the power and importance of the film from a cinematic and sociological angle. Director Jodorowsky followed up “El Topo” with “The Holy Mountain.”
Both are examples of what a movie can be if rules are tossed out the window. If the story told is so unusual, so unique, occasionally so bonkers that the experience of watching it becomes the overriding point of sitting in a theater.
Letting the film wash over you seems to be the message of “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness,” which if you wish, you can call “Doctor Strange 2.” This latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the proverbial canary in the cinematic coal mine. If you can sit through its convoluted story, wait until you see what’s coming.
Before you go to a theater to watch the movie, which is the only way you can see it, here’s a caveat. You absolutely must be keyed in to everything that’s current about the MCU. You’ve got to know the players. You really do need a scorecard.
Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is a brilliant neurosurgeon, who, from the specific multiverse in which he exists (there are hundreds of them), discovers that warlike characters in another multiverse are misbehaving. He seeks help in dealing with the problem from Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), but he soon discovers that she, well…, I’m purposely not revealing anything except to write that another female character, the teenager America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), is equally essential.
Through it all, with a CGI load of sorcerers involved and a major battle to sit through, there’s an army of promotional appearances from other Marvel characters. Ultimately, a gore-filled story is told that is relatively uninteresting and assuredly repetitive. It’s also excessively loud and remarkably bland visually.
Your joy, if you choose to be joyful, is expected to rise from your delight at watching a parade of the denizens of the Marvel universe. Material will be delivered to you courtesy of a seemingly endless supply of crossover productions.
Director Sam Raimi and screenwriter Michael Waldron try some ghoulish things that work only in a limited way. The cleverness needed from a comic book movie drifts away from them. Their film needed to be diabolical and it isn’t.
