Pay careful attention to everything that’s said during the first hour of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” because a lot of what you’ll be hearing builds your pathway to the resolution of what the gathering of friends on a tech billionaire’s private Greek island ultimately means.
This is a classic-style mystery in the manner of Agatha Christie; therefore, a murder in a large house is expected and delivered. Who gets murdered is for you to discover as you watch the film on Netflix, but one word spoken early on is a clever clue as to whom the victim will be.
The movie is a sequel to “Knives Out” from 2019, and although, with some exceptions, it may not have the acting power of that mega-hit, it has enough solid performances to overcome the weaknesses that are present.
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is all about puzzling things. A hard-to-open wooden box filled with games is sent to a small group of people, who have earned a reputation as being societal disruptors. Eventually they all figure out the most important puzzle and gather on the beautiful Greek island to be greeted by the wealthy Miles Bron, who has invited them and wants to have some fun fiddling around with their minds.
He plans to “murder” himself as part of the weekend’s entertainment. Edward Norton is Miles, and I wish he had really swung for the fences with an elevated manic characterization of a super-rich, albeit possibly clueless, anti-social man who gets what he wants when he wants it and is working on a new source of energy.
Among the guests are Claire Debella, the governor of Connecticut, who is hoping to be elected a United States senator. She’s played superbly with a tart tongue and tall truths by Kathryn Hahn. Also in the mix is Birdie Jay, a former supermodel and current fashion designer, who’s constantly getting into trouble by posting her inappropriate thoughts on social media. The woke police are after her. Perhaps Kate Hudson, as Birdie, giddily channels her mother, actress Goldie Hawn, a bit too much; however, Hudson is always watchable. Birdie has brought along her protective, frazzled assistant.
Next up is Leslie Odom Jr., who’s very good as Lionel Toussaint, the chief scientist at Bron’s company. He’s close, but perhaps not close enough, to Cassandra “Andi” Brand, who used to be Miles’s chief partner at Alpha, their tech company, until he unceremoniously removed her from the equation, and without a safety net at that. Janelle Monae is wonderfully icy as “Andi.” Her clenched-jaw seething has its own dynamic.
Another fellow is Duke Cody, a bullet-headed bulldog of a man, replete with epic pecs and deltoids, too much of a tawny tan, and an epidermis covered in tattoos. He makes his money being a provocative standard bearer for the men’s rights movement. He brings along his voluptuous girlfriend. As Cody, Dave Bautista is out of his acting league.
Fortunately, Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc balances out, and mostly covers for, all the weaker actors and holds court front and center with the stronger cast members. Benoit wasn’t actually invited to the soiree, but shows up through a trick up someone’s sleeve. Not Bron’s, who is honored and flattered that the legendary Blanc is in his glass house.
The friends know each other from when they were many years younger, educating themselves and hanging out at a bar called the Glass Onion. Miles’s immense home, which is filled with dozens of clear glass sculptures and paperweights, is also called the Glass Onion, a stunning visual tribute to merely one of his many obsessions. The film, written and directed by Rian Johnson, who carried out the same roles for “Knives Out,” is thin on plot and infinitely more frenetic.
After a real murder takes place, the second half of the 139-minute movie is filled with information that loops around what everyone is saying. Flashbacks abound.
Johnson wants to keep moviegoers unbalanced, but it only serves to show how little depth there is to the story. This is why he attempts to dazzle them with information like the fact that Bron has been lent the real “Mona Lisa” for an extended period of time because the Louvre needed some quick cash during the pandemic. He also communicates via FAX. Is he being low-tech for a reason or is the FAX machine merely an attention-getter?
“Glass Onion” owes a serious creative debt to “The Last Of Sheila,” an entertaining 1973 drama in which a very wealthy man invites a close-knit group of friends to play a murder-mystery game. That film is co-written by the late, celebrated composer Stephen Sondheim, who shows up during a Zoom call in “Glass Onion” with the late, legendary Angela Lansbury.
Additional cameo appearances include Yo-Yo Ma, Jake Tapper, Natasha Lyonne, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Serena Williams and Hugh Grant as Phillip, detective Blanc’s domestic partner.
All the key characters in “Glass Onion” have capitalized on a financial favor from Miles. All of them also have secrets. These traits propel the good-looking movie to a frantic finish, although its length could have used some cutting. Repetition is the bane of original entertainment.
Writer-director Johnson has delivered a pleasing potpourri that’s peppered with wordplay and is blended with some strong characters who rescue the film from its lesser elements. I liked “Knives Out” better because of its grand old house setting and solid acting by all, but “Glass Onion,” which has less thematic layers, gleams enough to satisfy.
