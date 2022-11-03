The other evening I watched Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rear Window” on DVD, a suspense film that no one except the most love obsessed would consider a romantic drama, let alone a romantic comedy.
I watched the movie because I had gone to a theater to see “Ticket To Paradise,” the latest mainstream, big name rom-com attempting to resurrect the fading genre. The film stars George Clooney as David Cotton and Julia Roberts as Georgia Cotton.
They are the upper-middle-class divorced parents of Lily, a recent law school graduate (Kaitlyn Dever), who travels to beautiful Bali in the Pacific Ocean to celebrate getting her degree. She ends up falling in love with a young Balinese seaweed farmer and they quickly decide to get married.
David (an architect) and Georgia (a museum curator), who actively loathe each other, absolutely do not want the marriage to happen. You can write your own turmoil-riddled dialogue. Is Lily nuts? Is she going to waste her law degree? A seaweed farmer?
I had decided that I needed an antidote to the weak Clooney-Roberts squabbling ex-couple storyline, but I wanted to see Grade A movie stars and I wanted there to be some genuine tension between the leading man and woman. “Rear Window,” which I’ve seen a number of times, filled the bill. It’s a great film that allows for bountiful rewatching.
James Stewart and Grace Kelly were superstars in 1954 and the edginess of their relationship (will they or won’t they find true love) added an extra layer of tension to the superb murder mystery set in Greenwich Village. The apartment building’s courtyard allows myriad characters to peek into everyone else’s lives, especially Stewart’s professional photographer.
In addition to Kelly and Stewart, there’s another thing old Hollywood did very well, and that’s the casting of supporting players — superb character actors and actresses who delivered pizzazz and, more often than not, fast-paced, wisecracking dialogue. These roles balanced the leading men and women, usually adding a little common sense to the story. In “Rear Window,” you’ve got a sublime Thelma Ritter as Stella the nurse and a bemused Wendell Corey as Detective Tom Doyle, both of whom keep a reality check on the goings-on.
Major movie stars attract audiences just by their name alone, let alone by the past films they’ve made. With Clooney and Roberts in “Ticket To Paradise,” you’ve got two of the biggest stars in motion pictures. Therefore, it’s unfortunate that the movie fails to rise above its mundane, fragmented incidentals.
Although Clooney has a few comic hijinks — one is that he thinks he was bitten by a dolphin — the story never gives Roberts a chance to add much to what we’re watching except her mega-watt smile. Clooney hasn’t acted in a feature in two years; Roberts four.
“Ticket To Paradise” is thin and lacks energy. Maybe you can blame the calming tropical breezes, but in reality the reason for the missing urgency — and paltry humor — is the woefully thin screenplay by director Ol Parker and his co-writer, Daniel Pipski. The comic component of romantic-comedy is missing in action. The film is also not very romantic.
The young couple never throws off sparks of love. Dever’s potential bride Lily is unacceptably low-key. We never truly feel the passion she supposedly has for her future husband. His name is Gede, and he’s sweetly acted by Maxime Bouttier. The depth of his dimples is his most noticeable characteristic. You could fill the dimples with blue cheese dressing and dip chicken wings into them.
Mr. and Mrs. Cotton want to stop the wedding. This is their one and only goal. There are extended scenes with some members of the groom’s family, but they are mostly intended to be exotic sidebars generating little interest. You’re watching a movie during which not much happens and almost nothing is laugh-out-loud funny. The goofy dancing by Clooney during the beer pong game is obvious filler and not as much fun as some people think.
I don’t blame Clooney, Roberts, Dever, Bouttier or actress Billie Lourd, who plays Lily’s American best friend, Wren Butler for this lesser rom-com effort. To a person they are undercut by the director, who never seems to have thought about where to place his cast members during what should be essential scenes. The low-key script doesn’t help. Butler is meant to be similar to the classic secondary characters I reference above. Lourd is good, which begs the question, why does she disappear for a long chunk of the picture?
Should Lily and Gede get married? Not based on what we see in front of us, which is another failing of the screenplay. We need more information. What’s the attraction? Is it for Lily to escape from her big city reality? Is it for Gede to create a new reality? He lives on a confining island, after all.
The one essential ingredient of romantic comedies is that they should always be in favor of love. “Ticket To Paradise” is about two parents resisting their daughter’s romance. Or, is that the hook? Is the film anti-love? Or is it really about David and Georgia realizing what they miss about each other after decades apart? Are they rekindling their romance?
Throughout all of this, I genuinely enjoyed one character and the situations involving him. Georgia’s boyfriend is an airline pilot played by Lucas Bravo. His comic acting made me laugh. I attribute that to the relaxed honesty of Bravo’s sincere performance. He never breaks character.
Unlike the movie, which breaks its contract with the audience during its closing 30-seconds. I didn’t buy what happens. Certainly not based on the previous 100-minutes.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette, the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
