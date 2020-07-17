With the late June start of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Phase IV, businesses, restaurants and museums began reopening. Representatives from regional museums said, after introducing pandemic-approved protocols, they’re pleased to be back.
Jon Shestakofsky, vice president of communications and education with the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, said the 25 Main St. museum shuttered from March 15 through June 26.
“During those three-plus months … it was a time for the staff to come together and put together a plan,” he said. “What came out was a comprehensive health and safety plan that followed the CDC and state of New York guidelines. There are a number of different features in place now to keep people safe in these types of environments.
“It was months of internal conversations and walkthroughs with health experts and then implementing,” he said, “but it was an amazing team effort.”
Changes, Shestakofsky said, include “obvious things, like the wearing of masks,” and more creative approaches, such as increasing interactivity.
“All staff and all visitors wear masks,” he said, “and we’ve installed clear (plastic) shields at any points of contact. Other things we based on the flow of traffic, but the big thing is our capacity limit, at 25%. Because of that, we’ve moved to a timed admission ticket and that helps in a few ways: it alleviates lines forming … and provides a more staggered flow into the museum to help groups stay distanced.
“We take a baseball approach to this, so we have a ‘lineup’ of the rules and an ‘on-deck circle’ that keeps groups socially distanced,” he said. “What’s great is that our exhibit spaces are almost entirely functional. We have three floors of exhibit space and … every guest receives a stylus pen that they can use to interact with any of the touchscreens or buttons throughout the museum. It’s a neat solution and having that stylus reminds people not to use their hands.”
Shestakofsky said some aspects of the museum, such as its two theaters and all in-person programming, have been benched, though launch of the Starting Nine Experience coincided with reopening.
“(It’s) a great new self-guided tour,” he said. “When you go in, you can ask for your team’s nine must-see artifacts … and find the pieces that most resonate with you and your particular team, all the way from the start of baseball to contemporary baseball.” According to a press release, each Major League team is represented in the experience.
Daily attendance, Shestakofsky said, has been “in the 200 to 400 range.” Without the influx of summertime tourists, he said, visitors have been primarily regional.
“Capacity is obviously different,” he said. “During a normal summer day, we’d be in the 2,000-plus range.”
Visitors’ response, Shestakofsky said, has been “overwhelmingly positive.”
“We haven’t had any issues with compliance on the safety procedures,” he said. “People have told us via a survey that’s going out after visitation that they feel very comfortable in the museum, so we feel we have a great system in place.”
For more information or to book a timed entry, visit baseballhall.org.
Todd Kenyon, director of marketing with the Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmer’s Museum said, though both Cooperstown sites close seasonally, they, too, were impacted by the shutdown.
“We closed on Dec. 31 and planned on opening April 1, but knew in March that that wouldn’t happen,” he said. Both reopened on July 3.
Kenyon said his staff also used the time to vet new safety protocols.
“We followed the state guidelines and … we had a team from Bassett Hospital come in and, once everything was in place, walk through both museums and make sure everything was up to snuff or better,” he said.
At the Fenimore Museum, at 5798 state Highway 80 just outside the village of Cooperstown, Kenyon said, that meant mask-wearing, increased signage and controlling foot traffic.
“We wanted to make sure there were no bottlenecks, so we have directional signage,” he said. “When people go in, they go in one direction … and we have a limit to the number of people in certain galleries and in the museum. (That number) is 125, and that includes employees, so about 100 visitors.”
The Fenimore, Kenyon said, has four exhibits open and has seen “about 50 to 60 (visitors) a day.”
“We don’t have our highlight exhibits; we moved Ansel Adams and Keith Haring to next summer,” he said, “so I think 50 is a good number. Any comments we get are positive, mostly regarding how well set up for safety we are and people appreciating that the museum is open again.”
All Fenimore programming, Kenyon said, such as Art by the Lake, is canceled or happening virtually through late August.
The Fenimore Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, visit fenimoreartmuseum.org.
Because The Farmers’ Museum, at 5775 state Highway 80 just outside the village of Cooperstown, is largely outdoors, Kenyon said, visits are easygoing. Farmers’ Museum capacity, he said, is 350, including staff.
“We do require people to wear face masks at the farm, because you have to go in at the main barn, but then you’re immediately outdoors,” he said. “Once outdoors, as long as you’re social distancing, you don’t have to wear a mask.”
All Farmers’ Museum buildings are closed to the public, Kenyon said, with interpreters working outside. The museum’s antique carousel, he said, is also closed, though reduced admission rates reflect that.
“The blacksmith is on the village green and the pharmacist is in his garden, talking about medicinal plants,” he said. “People can still look in the buildings, they just can’t go inside.”
Visitors to the farm, Kenyon said, have represented “a good mix of members and locals” and attendance has been “OK.”
“On an average day (in a non-pandemic year), depending on the weather, you might get 100 to 200 people,” he said, “and we’re in the 150 range.”
Kenyon said, by reducing admission rates and encouraging visitors to picnic on the grounds, The Farmers’ Museum is offering fun for families, especially.
“We just wanted to give people a place to go and make it affordable,” he said. “People are glad we’re open and that they have a place to take the kids where it feels safe.”
The Farmers’ Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, visit farmersmuseum.org.
Robert Brzozowski, executive director of the Greater Oneonta Historical Society and the group’s Oneonta History Center, said the 183 Main St., Oneonta site reopened July 10.
“We’re limiting the number of people on the first floor — that’s the only floor anyone will have access to — to 15 people at a time, including staff and volunteers,” he said. “We aren’t planning meetings or events and we aren’t going to be advertising or promoting group visits like we would normally do.
“Like other businesses, we’re putting up signs about social distancing, wearing masks and following the federal versions of the safety plan,” Brzozowski said. “We put up a barrier of plastic between the shop attendant and customers … and we’ll have wipes and hand sanitizer for people.”
Brzozowski said the center is maintaining its March exhibits on the League of Women Voters, “in case people didn’t get to see them,” with a new exhibit, “Modern Oneonta Architecture,” slated to debut Aug. 1. The latter, he said, represents a collaboration between the center and members of the Cooperstown Graduate Program, highlighting local architecture from 1880 through 1980. The center is also running a downtown scavenger hunt, related to the upcoming exhibit, in July and August, Brozozowski said.
The Oneonta History Center is open from noon to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Visit oneontahistory.org for more information.
Steph Shultes, director of the Iroquois Indian Museum in Howes Caves, said, though the 324 Caverns Road museum is closed, visitors are enjoying a modified outdoor exhibit, “Tonto, Tepees and Totem Poles: Considering Native American Stereotypes in the 21st Century” and the grounds’ nature trails.
“Normally, we’re open from the first of April through November,” she said, “so, when this hit in March, we just did not reopen; basically, we’ll be closed for our whole season.”
The outdoor exhibit, which Shultes called a “condensed version” of the 2018 original, went up in early July.
Shultes said gauging attendance and visitor demographics has been difficult.
“It’s sort of hard, because we’re not necessarily here all day,” she said, “but we’re noticing a fairly decent group of people coming to use the nature trails. They’re kind of a big draw.
“We (normally) get (people from) the Capital District and a fair amount of out-of-state and international business,” she said. “We have noticed some out-of-state cars, but we aren’t really interacting with people. We’ve been getting a few orders for our amphitheater tiles — that was a fundraising thing we started a few years ago — so people have been supporting that and we’re getting a lot of support through social media.”
Shultes said museum board members are “still deciding” when and how to reopen.
“We’re trying to watch and see what other museums are doing,” she said. “If we do open in November … we likely will not get a lot of school groups, because I’m assuming they won’t be doing field trips, so we’re looking at the positives and negatives of reopening for a limited time, or waiting and opening everything back up in the spring.”
Through late August, Shultes said, the museum will present Facebook Live “mini lessons” each Wednesday, featuring discussions and artist demonstrations.
For more information, find “Iroquois Indian Museum” on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.