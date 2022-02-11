Local historical groups are looking ahead while remaining focused on the past.
Marcela Micucci, executive director of the Greater Oneonta Historical Society, said the nonprofit organization, founded in 1939, exists to preserve. GOHS is at 183 Main St., the oldest building in the city’s downtown district.
“Our mission is pretty simple,” she said. “We really stick to preserving the history of Oneonta, not only through exhibitions and programs, but through our collections. For us, we want to be able to provide the community with education and dynamic exhibits — things that allow them to learn more about our diverse and complex and fascinating history.”
Tim Duerden, executive director of the Delaware County Historical Association, said the roughly 650-member group strives, too, “to preserve and present the history and culture of Delaware County.” DCHA, founded in 1945, is home to the 1797 Frisbee House at 46549 state Route 10 in Delhi, acquired by the group in 1960. Neighboring buildings, Duerden said, house the group’s library, archives and collections, and were acquired through the 1970s.
“Our mission is to cover the entire county … so we’re pretty unique in terms of a county historical society because we are actually fairly large,” he said.
“I see our mission as sharing and celebrating the unique cultural history of Chenango County,” Jessica Moquin, executive director of the Chenango County Historical Society & Museum at 58 Rexford St. in Norwich, echoed. The 250-member group, Moquin said, was founded in 1939, given a New York State Department of Education charter in 1956 and purchased its building, Ward School No. 2, in 1958. The site opened to the public, she said, in 1962.
Micucci said such missions are realized, often, through community engagement, though offerings have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a difficult time for all organizations, but especially cultural organizations, because so many of our programs are meant to be in person,” she said. “The programs we have had have been via Zoom or on a much smaller scale, so it’s definitely a challenge for us, but we do hope in the next year, with our new exhibit opening, that we’ll have new opportunities for adults and children.”
GOHS, Micucci said, is closed through April as the museum undergoes a comprehensive first-floor renovation. The center, she said, has not been renovated since opening in 2005 and, upon reopening in April, will unveil its “Small Community, Big Ideas: Greater Oneonta” exhibit.
“We want to be sure the content on our walls is up to date and diverse, but also representative of our history,” she said. “The previous exhibit really capped off at the end of the century, up to the 1920s, but there’s almost a century of Oneonta’s history not represented, so we wanted to make sure we trace it all to way to the glaciers and all the way up to current day, so it’s a much wider scope and we’ll have new interactive features, digital features and a variety of unseen objects from our collection which we’re really excited to display.
“The first floor will be modern, inviting and engaging,” Micucci continued. “We’re hoping we can revitalize not only our museum, but downtown Oneonta and Main Street and increase community involvement and keep residents and visitors involved with the humanities and arts and be able to provide a fun and educational activity that will remain free to the public.”
Duerden and Moquin, too, said they’re working to adapt and continue community-oriented events.
“In pre-pandemic times, we had a multi-fold organization — museum, library and archives,” Duerden said. “As a museum, we put on programs of various types. We’d have presenters and talks; we have an annual Civil War re-enactment; quilt shows; children’s programming, and that’s the museum side of our mission. For the archives and collections, we collect items that are germane to Delaware County’s history, so that researchers can come and research. What I’ve missed most is the successful programs and having people here enjoying (them).”
The June Civil War re-enactment, he said, is the group’s “largest single event of the year,” though it remains undecided if it will take place in 2022.
“We have a lot of activities that we do, specifically in June … and also in October, for Path Through History Weekend,” Moquin said, describing the latter as “a big state thing with tourism and all of the historical societies are encouraged to participate.”
“Generally, we’re doing an exhibit unveiling each of those weekends,” she said, “and we always have programming and activities around the exhibits. We do everything for everybody and have programs just for that. They tend to appeal to an older demographic when we have exhibits and events on campus, but we have collaborated with other groups in the community — SUNY Morrisville Liberty Partnership Program, Colorscape Chenango and 4-H — and (4-H) did an edible gardening workshop … and an interactive scavenger hunt. And we’ve had guest artists outside in our pavilion, so we tailor our programming to a wide variety of audiences.
“Of course, during the pandemic that gave us the excuse to push our interactive activities online,” Moquin continued, “and that includes two online exhibits that we currently have on the website: ‘Women of Chenango County’ launched last March … and, last June, we did a very hybrid exhibit opening and unveiled a physical exhibit outside, inside our research center (and online).”
Despite pandemic-related challenges, the directors said, historical society events are typically well received, with membership far-reaching.
“(Participants) come in all shapes and sizes and ages, from far and near,” Duerden said. “I wouldn’t say most of the people attending our programs are necessarily members, but we cater to an older clientele. Most of our members are here in Delaware County, though we have members everywhere and even a few overseas. And we do, in June, usually, have our children’s programs, where we get kids from fourth grades from around the county.”
“Normally, when we are open, we track people coming in for programs … or to view our permanent exhibit or our temporary — we do about three to four of those a year — and, in addition to that, we have our gift and retail shop,” Micucci said. “(Figures) are a little skewed right now with COVID … but based on visitation in 2021, we’re estimating about 3,000 visitors; that’s what we do in about a year and we’re hoping, especially with the new exhibit, those numbers will climb even more.
“Most of our visitors are local residents, and a lot of our members stop in pretty frequently,” she continued, “but in various seasons we get a lot of people that aren’t members that come in with their families or families coming in with students going back to SUCO or Hartwick. And our summer visitation is of course boosted by tourists and baseball families.”
“Our membership covers the entire county, all 21 towns of Chenango County, from Afton to Smyrna,” Moquin said, “and we represent the history of all that area.”
Experts said having physical hubs for such resources reflects bygone cultural priorities.
“I think it’s just kind of a nationwide thing that generations after World War II came back and, connected to the baby boom and being domestic, they started an awful lot of not-for-profits, including museums and historical societies, all around the country, and that’s totally true of DCHA,” Duerden said. “That generation or two after the war really put a lot of effort into DCHA, getting the organization running, acquiring the Frisbee House and slowly acquiring the other historical buildings and building the main building. Frequently, we’ll get people from other counties coming and saying, ‘Wow, this place is huge, and you actually have a physical site and a museum.’”
“Before 1976, it was very unusual to have a brick-and-mortar, but then everyone got what I call ‘America fever’ and wanted to celebrate,” Moquin said. “A lot of smaller, more regional, local organizations came together, and they’re essential to the preservation of grassroots history, but they don’t always have the resources to keep collections and manage exhibits and programming, so I would guess about half of the municipalities in Chenango County have places where they keep things, and we collaborate with pretty much all of them. But it is unusual for a county museum or historical society to have a campus as extensive as we have.”
With physical sites, sources said, come operational challenges.
“All our funding comes from either external grants that we apply for through the state, locally or federally,” Micucci said. “We also run large fundraising campaigns, with an auction typically in November. This year we did it live and online, and that raised a little over $10,000. We also have our annual appeal every December and that goes out to all of our donors and members.”
“We have a well-performing endowment and an extremely generous community,” Moquin said. “Our members and donors are very philanthropic and, in the three years since I joined, I’ve kicked up all the grant opportunities I can, because it is a lot to manage and we can’t grow and maintain what we have without additional resources. I’ve got grants in the pipeline to help care better for our textiles collection … and grant funding is really important to keep up with programming. We’ve been fortunate to receive ($49,500 in) funding from NYSCA for 2022, which was a real boost to know we were recognized by the state for such a substantial grant … and we can look beyond to daily operations and find new ways to accomplish our mission.”
“We’re fortunate that we have fairly reasonable endowments, and we do our own fundraising,” Duerden said. “Sometimes our members help us quite a bit and of course we write grants. If we’re lucky, some of our programs make money. In the last 20 years … we’ve done a pretty good job of keeping afloat and growing DCHA. But raising money — that’s a never-ending pressure, and I’ve been director since 2003.”
Despite such hurdles, preservation fosters its own benefits, making the future of history bright.
“The most rewarding experience by far is being able to provide these services to the community, and under-represented and marginalized groups in the community, and provide them for free,” Micucci said. “It’s been a really great experience to get to know the community more and get more involved and actually say, ‘We’re working really hard to make a difference.’
“As far as what’s next, we’re just excited to open this new exhibit and offer a new educational experience,” she continued. “In doing so, we really hope people will see our potential and how significant and meaningful it is to have a local historical museum and society.”
Plans also include, Micucci said, adding exhibition and private event space, with the eventual renovation of the building’s third-floor ballroom. GOHS is also continuously seeking volunteers and interns, she said.
“I love knowing that every day when I’m here at the museum, I’m helping to celebrate and have people have pride of place,” Moquin said. “In spring 2020, we approved a new strategic plan to guide us through the next few years and it’s very well thought out and comprehensive. The people here and stories that have existed over the years, it just fills you with a sense of pride and the best part is knowing we can instill that pride in future generations and hopefully contribute to the economic vitality of our region, then people will stay because they feel so proud … and bring other people in.”
For more information and museum hours, visit dcha-ny.org, chenangohistorical.org or oneontahistory.org. Also, find “Delaware County Historical Association, NY,” “Oneonta History Center” and “Chenango County Historical Society and Museum” on Facebook.
