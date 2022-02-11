Does it seem like there have been more court cases covered in the news recently? I can’t tell if there has been more coverage, or if I happen to just be more aware of certain cases because I am exposed to the information due to my profession. You may have heard reporting on cases relating to mask mandates or vaccination mandates playing out in state courts and federal courts. I find trying to follow which case is heard in what court sometimes confusing, especially when attempting to understand the appeals process. I thought I’d take a few minutes to give a very brief overview of the structure of the courts in New York and how appeals wind through the system.
There are essentially three levels of courts in New York. Contrary to what many folks believe, the highest court in New York is the Court of Appeals, not the Supreme Court. The Court of Appeals is composed of a chief judge and six associate judges, all appointed by the governor. The chief judge also serves as the administrative judge for all of New York state.
The next level of courts below the Court of Appeals is what is called Appellate Divisions. There are four Appellate Divisions in New York. We are in the Appellate Division, Third Department, which comprises 28 counties. Justices on the Appellate Division are elected Supreme Court justices, appointed to the appellate court by the governor. There are currently eleven justices serving on the Appellate Division in the Third Department.
Broadly speaking, the lowest level of the tiered system is what are called trial courts. In New York, there are many different trial courts. This is where you would find County Courts, handling criminal and certain civil cases, and Family Courts, handling custody, adoption, child abuse and neglect, certain juvenile offenses, support and paternity. Surrogate Court, handling estates, adoptions and guardianships, as well as Supreme Court, handling the broadest variety of cases, are also trial courts.
But wait, there’s more.
There are Village and Town Courts, City Courts, and the Court of Claims. There are also specialty courts that share this tier, such as Drug Treatment Courts, Integrated Domestic Violence Courts or the Commercial Division of the Supreme Court.
Courts have jurisdiction over specific types of legal issues or claims. There are certain legal issues that may be resolved within many different courts, and there are other legal issues that may only be resolved in a specific court. For example, a judge in Family Court does not have jurisdiction to hear a small claims case. A City Court judge does not have jurisdiction over a matrimonial case. A Surrogate Court judge cannot hear a criminal case. However, a Surrogate Court judge or a Supreme Court Justice may hear a guardianship case.
A case is first heard and decided in the lower court and, generally speaking, if a party wants to appeal the lower court decision, that party can file an appeal to the Appellate Division. If a party is not pleased with the decision of the appeal at the Appellate Division, a party can potentially appeal the decision up to the Court of Appeals. There are different rules along the way, which is why it is difficult to keep this brief.
Sometimes, a party may feel so aggrieved by a lower court decision that when the party appeals the decision to the Appellate Division, the party asks for a “stay” of the lower court order at the same time. In other words, the party asks the appellate court to suspend, or pause, the lower court order, pending the outcome of the appeal. There are specific criteria that the appellate court considers when granting a stay pending appeal, and just because a stay is granted, does not necessarily mean the appellant (the party who filed the appeal) will prevail in the long run.
When considering a stay, the appellate court considers many factors. The court considers any potential irreparable injury that would be caused by not granting a stay. The court attempts to balance equities and public interest, and further, the court will consider the likelihood of success on the underlying appeal. Those standards are found through case law, which requires the court to look at previous court decisions that interpret the standards and see how various factual scenarios were analyzed within the legal standards. The court then applies the facts of the case before them to the analysis and reaches a conclusion.
There is a recent, accessible example of this situation. You may have heard reference to the case regarding mask mandates which originated from the Nassau County Supreme Court. That case was granted a stay, pending the appeal, and is currently pending before the Appellate Division, Second Department. It is complicated and courts take these matters seriously, as the time for an appeal to play out can be extremely long.
If a party is still aggrieved after the underlying appeal is decided at the Appellate Division, a party may be able to file another appeal, this time at the Court of Appeals. There are certain cases when a party can file the appeal automatically. There are other types of cases where a party does not have an automatic right to appeal, but they must apply for permission to appeal first. Because of this, most of the appellate work in New York takes place at the four different Appellate Divisions.
Because the court structure in New York is often confusing for litigants, attorneys and judges, attempts have been made to consolidate and streamline the structure. With so many different stakeholders, coming up with a proposal that the legislature would approve has largely been unsuccessful to date. Proposals need to be studied to understand the impact in different regions as the needs of the courts in high density population areas are often different than the needs in lower density areas. Further, proposals need to be vetted to ensure compliance with the New York Constitution. This, too, is a complicated process and I believe more proposals will be made in the future, as most seem to agree that adjustments need to be made.
Susan Lettis is a lawyer in Oneonta.
