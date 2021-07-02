On the Law: Bar associations contribute to local communities

Bar associations are organizations composed of attorneys living or practicing in a common geographical area.
The associations provide continuing legal education to their members, networking, outreach to the community through legal clinics or educational programming, and sometimes help individuals locate legal assistance. While membership to bar associations has steadily declined nationwide over the last several years, local bar associations continue longstanding traditions with an emphasis on service to the community.
One of those traditions is the annual Law Day event and competition organized by the Otsego County Bar Association.
The Liberty Bell Award is a competition associated with Law Day every year in May and has been awarded nearly every year for four decades. This year, the Otsego County Bar Association awarded the Liberty Bell Award to Maya Powers, a graduating senior of Worcester Central School. The committee selected Powers for her outstanding academic work and her essay on the 2021 National Law Day theme “Rule of Law.” Powers will pursue pre-law and political science coursework at Elmira College.
While the Otsego County Bar Association continues the Liberty Bell Award tradition, another local bar association, Del-Chen-O (the local chapter of the Women’s Bar Association of the State of New York covering Delaware, Chenango and Otsego counties), has continued providing a scholarship to a graduating senior of the DCMO BOCES New Vision Law and Government Program.
This year the cash award was given to Morgan Smith for her many accomplishments and strong work ethic. Smith will join the Air Force and continue college coursework to pursue a career as an officer in the field of military intelligence.
As stated above, bar associations and local attorneys are committed to providing legal services and relevant information to the public whenever possible. To that end, I share information regarding the recently established Emergency Rental Assistance Program in New York.
This program, implemented by New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, was created to help tenants and landlords who are struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both landlords and tenants can apply for the program, which will distribute $2 billion in rental assistance. The money is exclusively for rental arrears that are owed on or after March 13, 2020, and in some circumstances will go toward utility arrears and forward rent obligations. To qualify for the program, the gross income of the tenant’s household must be 80% or below the median area income.
The tenant must also meet some other qualifications relating to a loss of income, significant costs, or hardship related to COVID.
The online portal for ERAP applications opened on June 1 and anyone eligible can apply from that point on. However, for the first 30 days, certain applications will be processed first. The first priority group will be tenants having a household income of 50% or below the median area income along with an additional qualifying factor, such as being a veteran, being currently unemployed for a period longer than 90 days, or residing in a dwelling with fewer than 20 units. After 30 days, priority will be given to all applicants whose household income is at or under 50% of the median area income. After that, the program will open to a wider net, and so on.
The application process is exclusively online and various local agencies are assisting tenants and landlords through the application process. You can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/48vdst22 or contact a local agency that is ready to set up an appointment with you and assist you. Delaware County residents should contact their local department of social services or Delaware Opportunities for assistance. Otsego County residents can contact Catholic Charities or their local department of social services. If you are a tenant and you need legal assistance, you can contact Legal Services of Central New York for advice (Help Line 1-877-777-6752) or dial 211 to get pointed in the right direction. Importantly, this program is available to both tenants and landlords and will require cooperation among those parties.
Among other items, when tenants apply they will need to show ID for every household member, proof of rent owed, proof of residency and occupancy, and proof of income. When a landlord makes the application, the landlord will need to provide a W-9 tax form, executed lease, documentation of rent due from the tenant, and banking information to receive a direct deposit. If documentation is lacking, the state may accept other forms of sworn statements or attestations from tenants and landlords. If approved, one can receive up to 12 months of back rent, three months of rent going forward, and up to 12 months of utility arrears. Check out OTDA’s ERAP website for additional information on program requirements at https://tinyurl.com/a9vcsfv6.
If a tenant’s application is approved but OTDA is unable to contact the landlord for receipt of payment, the awarded funds will be set aside for 180 days while the state makes attempts to get in contact with the landlord. OTDA will also issue the tenant a letter they can give to their landlord to let them know they have been approved. After the 180 days and if no contact was made with the landlord, those funds will be used toward other successful applications in the program.
Susan Lettis is a lawyer in Oneonta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.