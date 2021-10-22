The story of Britney Spears’ conservatorship made headlines over the last few months, bringing attention to conservatorship laws across the nation.
Even if you do not pay much attention to the news, it is difficult to remain completely ignorant about Britney Spears’ conservatorship struggles. As many have followed the litigation, and others have joined the chorus chanting “free Britney,” the public has shown an interest in reform of conservatorship laws. States are taking this opportunity to reexamine the laws they have on the books. Federal legislation has been proposed to help protect civil liberties for individuals who find themselves negatively impacted by conservatorships.
The equivalent of a conservatorship in New York is a guardianship, and New York has two distinct statutes which govern guardianships.
The general adult guardianship statute in New York is codified in article 81 of the Mental Hygiene Law. The purpose of the statute is to satisfy the personal or property management needs of an incapacitated person in a manner tailored to that individual. The statute requires that the individual needs, personal wishes and desires be considered, and the guardian promote the greatest amount of independence and self-determination in all decisions affecting that person’s life.
Another statute exists, however, that may be invoked for people alleged to need a guardian by reason of an intellectual or developmental disability. Article 17-A of the Surrogate’s Court Procedure Act is a plenary statute, meaning that a guardianship pursuant to this statute is a granting of full and unfettered authority. A 17-A guardian of person and property possesses virtually all decision-making authority for the incapacitated person, with little oversight or review.
The statute was enacted in 1969 in large part to permit parents to exercise continued control over the affairs of their adult children with disabilities. The statute reflected a widely embraced assumption that disabled adults should be treated as perpetual children.
By comparison, article 81 was enacted in New York in 1992. The statute was designed to provide a framework to obtain a guardianship, while also providing an effective means to recognize and protect the liberty interests of the alleged incapacitated person. For example, the new statute guaranteed the right to counsel. The statute also articulated the standard of proof, as well as who has the burden of proof on an initial application, and any applications to modify or terminate the guardianship. The statute requires that the “least restrictive means” of intervention always be applied, rejecting the plenary adjudication framework found in 17-A.
Over time, it has been recognized that Article 81 and relevant case law preserve constitutional due process rights of the alleged incapacitated person to a much greater extent when compared to 17-A. As a result, the legislature has continued to examine 17-A and efforts have been made to amend the law. There is common interest in reforming and modernizing the statute for various reasons. The current form of the law does not require a judge to consider least restrictive rights of the individual when rendering a decision. Further, the current 17-A framework does not require that the judge find the guardianship is necessary, does not guarantee the right to counsel, and it allows the proceeding to be disposed of without a hearing.
With two very different statutes, one can imagine the opportunity by litigants to choose one statute over the other depending on legal strategies and potential future litigation. As more people become aware of the ramifications of using one statute over the other, many judges have also recognized the discrepancies. Courts have recognized that as a matter of equal protection under the law, 17-A respondents should be afforded protections under the law guaranteed to article 81 respondents, even though those protections are not expressed in the 17-A statute.
For example, and this seems to be what has played out in the case of the pop star, how does one modify or terminate a guardianship? A practical guardianship scheme should provide means to restore the rights of individuals who are capable of making their own decisions. Article 81 expressly authorizes modification or termination when, among other things, an individual is able to exercise some or all of the powers that a guardian is authorized to exercise. Further, the burden of proof is on the person who is objecting to the termination or modification.
So, if we take Ms. Spears as an example and pretend that she was subject to an article 81 guardianship in New York, the burden of proof would be on the guardian to show the judge why Ms. Spears continues to need a guardian. It would not be Britney Spears’ burden to prove why she does not need a guardian. Under article 81, the burden of proof is always on the party who is advocating for more restrictions on the rights of the alleged incapacitated person. It is not the responsibility of the incapacitated person to prove that he or she is no longer incapacitated and can function successfully on his or her own.
In contrast, article 17-A provides for a “best interest” standard. One judge described the “best interest” standard as amorphous, and “rarely articulated, but frequently assumed.” Some courts have also held that in the case of a 17-A guardianship, the burden is on the person with a disability to show why the guardianship is no longer in his or her best interest. Many feel this does not comply with due process and equal protection rights of those living under the burden of a 17-A. A person could be subject to a plenary guardianship as a young adult without representation by counsel, without a hearing, and years later find that the guardianship should be modified or dissolved, and soon find him or herself fighting an uphill battle to make those changes. We have different legal standards depending on the statute in which the original guardianship was granted, resulting in disparate outcomes for litigants seeking to regain his or her rights.
The public push to “free Britney “ has certainly drawn attention to these inconsistencies in the New York guardianship statutes. Perhaps the door is open again for legislation to address the shortcomings of the 17-A statute, which many describe as unfair at best or unconstitutional at worst. In the meantime, advocates continue to put these arguments forward case-by-case, ensuring their client’s rights are protected to the greatest extent possible through guardianship proceedings, whether the application is made through article 81 or article 17-A.
Susan Lettis is a lawyer in Oneonta.
