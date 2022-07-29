The subject of mental health has become a top priority for policy makers, residents and service providers in New York. Unfortunately, initiatives during the pandemic increased the gap in services for individuals living with mental illness. As resources were redirected to combat COVID-19, already-scarce mental health care and treatment became more difficult to access.
It was reported that 400 state-operated psychiatric beds were converted to medical beds at the start of the pandemic, about two years ago. As providers shift from previous pandemic responses, there are calls to reopen those beds and shore up mental health resources in the community on an outpatient basis. The New York Office of Mental Health also cites low Medicaid reimbursement rates for inpatient psychiatric care compared to medical/surgical beds as a factor in the shortage of psychiatric beds. Further, OMH reports that a nationwide shortage of psychiatrists and psychiatric nurse practitioners is contributing to the challenge.
A few months ago, the governor’s budget was released, and it showed a dramatic increase in spending for mental health initiatives. The Vera Institute of Justice has calculated that OMH received budget increases of more than $800 million in this year’s budget. The new budget shows that $27.5 million will be invested to increase the current Medicaid reimbursement for psychiatric beds by 20% and would help open beds for psychiatric care, including more than 600 in New York City. Additionally, the budget commits $9 million annually to establish a loan forgiveness program to recruit these mental health practitioners into the community-based mental health workforce.
In addition to funding various new initiatives through the budget, the legislature also amended laws to try to better serve individuals living with acute mental illness. Mental Hygiene Law §9.60 is a statute that allows the Supreme Court to order assisted outpatient treatment to individuals living with a mental illness in the community who also meet other specific criteria. The statute, commonly known as Kendra’s Law, has never been made permanent. The legislature has renewed the statute several times, in five-year increments. As the statute was set to expire this summer, there was considerable opposition mounted by various advocacy groups against the renewal. The arguments have focused on a preference for voluntary engagement in mental health treatment and disparities in the implementation of the statute.
This year, the legislature voted to renew Kendra’s Law with some additional language, modifying the prerequisites for an AOT (Assisted Outpatient Treatment) order. For example, in addition to previous approaches, a petition may now be filed for an individual whose AOT order expired in the prior six months when it is alleged that the person has experienced a substantial increase in symptoms of mental illness and such symptoms substantially interfere with, or limit, one or more major life activities. If a director of community services believes a person meets this standard, they can arrange for the individual to be evaluated by a physician. If the physician determines that court ordered treatment and services are clinically necessary and the least restrictive option, a director of community services may initiate a court proceeding to obtain an AOT order.
The legislature also wrote in language making it easier for a director of community services to obtain inpatient treatment records for anyone subject to a court order for AOT.
The director can access records that are deemed necessary to coordinate the care of individuals subject to an active AOT order. This new provision to Kendra’s law appears to be a legislative override to a New York Court of Appeals decision from 2011.
The legislature also amended Criminal Procedure Law §500.10, which is the provision of criminal procedure law governing pretrial release. The new language allows a court, as a condition of pretrial release, to order a defendant to go or be brought to a hospital for evaluation for inpatient treatment. Once the defendant is examined, the standard to retain the defendant at the hospital for voluntary or involuntary treatment is the same as it is now. This new provision of criminal law appears to make it easier for a judge to refer a defendant to a hospital for an evaluation when that defendant is being considered for release pending the outcome of a criminal case.
The new language in these statutes may be helpful, but the language will likely cause some confusion, too. For instance, there is new language in Kendra’s Law that makes it possible for a psychiatrist to testify virtually at a hearing. However, the legislature also kept other language in Kendra’s Law which requires the psychiatrist to testify in-person at a hearing before the court can implement any type of AOT order. Another source of potential confusion can be found in the criminal procedure statute. The standard for the judge to refer a defendant for an evaluation at a hospital when being considered for pretrial release is proof by clear and convincing evidence that the person is “mentally ill at the present moment.” Advocates have criticized the draftsmanship as it requires this high standard to be met before the individual has been evaluated by a psychiatric treating professional and without any apparent mechanism for psychiatric testimony. It is unclear what sort of admissible evidence a judge would have available to make a finding by clear and convincing evidence that a person is mentally ill at the present moment.
Although statutes can be confusing when provisions seem to contradict one another, or when the text seems to set a legal standard that would be impossible to meet, they are used and interpreted by attorneys, judges, services providers, and the public every day. Discrepancies in these laws, when combined with facts of each case, will be played out through the court process as needed. All in all, these changes in the law may open some doors for more people to participate in treatment, while attempting to maintain constitutional due process protections to the greatest extent possible. The amendments to the criminal procedure law will not expire unless otherwise amended by the legislature, while Kendra’s Law is scheduled to expire and be repealed in June 2027, unless another version is adopted again.
Susan Lettis is a lawyer working in Oneonta
