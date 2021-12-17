We all go through our daily lives encountering choices for which we must make decisions.
The human experience involves decision-making on various matters. We make seemingly insignificant decisions every day, such as choosing what brand of toothpaste to buy, whether we should have that second cup of coffee, or what shirt to wear. We also face more difficult choices at times, requiring more thought, but I suspect we tend to arrive at most decisions easily.
One possible reason why we can make decisions so readily is because we know we can change our minds. The ability to change one’s mind is critical to decision-making. Imagine if every decision we made throughout the day would have a bearing on every other aspect or decision in our lives. I suppose we might take a little longer to make decisions if we knew that we could not reconsider or have second thoughts.
Decision-making in the judiciary is different than decision-making outside the courtroom. The judicial doctrine of stare decisis, the Latin phrase meaning “to stand by things decided,” is a widely understood legal principle throughout the United States. I hope my definition is correct — I envision Mr. Henrici, my high school Latin teacher, either smiling now or wanting to throw an eraser at my head. In New York, you can find stare decisis principles used regularly in lower courts, such as family court or county court, all the way up to the highest court in New York, the Court of Appeals.
The New York Court of Appeals has provided guidance for the lower New York courts to follow. A 1990 New York Court of Appeals decision reads: “The doctrine of stare decisis provides that once a court has decided a legal issue, subsequent appeals presenting similar facts should be decided in conformity with the earlier decision. The purpose of stare decisis is to promote efficiency and provide guidance and consistency in future cases, by recognizing that legal questions, once settled, should not be reexamined every time they are presented” (People v Bing, 76 NY2d 331). There are numerous reasons why stare decisis should continue to be employed. We can all agree that the governing rules of law should not change every time there is a different person sitting on the judicial bench.
Stare decisis is a big deal. There is an abundance of case law to show the importance of stare decisis and when and why to use it. However, there is also a great deal of case law examining instances when it is appropriate for the court to reconsider a prior decision. Some of the factors that have been cited are workability, reliance, and advancement in technology, science or medicine. Courts recognize that a decision can be reassessed in exceptional cases. One court wrote that stare decisis may not apply when, in the “cold light of logic and experience,” the prior court decision in question no longer serves the ends of justice. We would not want a judiciary that must blindly follow previous legal precedent that may be unsound simply out of respect for a legal doctrine.
If stare decisis is a big deal, we can imagine it is even a bigger deal to not apply it. When the judiciary revises and changes previous court decisions it is not taken lightly. If you heard the recent oral arguments before the United States Supreme Court, you understand that these decisions are incredibly complicated.
It is consequential when a court decides not to follow the legal doctrine of stare decisis. History provides examples showing why it is necessary for the judiciary to be able to change its mind. Perhaps the most recognized Supreme Court decision where the court overturned prior precedent was Brown v. Board of Education, decided in 1954. In that case, the Supreme Court reexamined and invalidated the prior precedent set in Plessy v. Ferguson, which had upheld the constitutionality of racial segregation under the “separate but equal” doctrine. Plessy had provided controlling legal precedent for more than 50 years, preventing constitutional challenges to racial segregation, until the Supreme Court overturned it in Brown v. Board of Education.
The ability to reach a conclusion that is different from a previously drawn conclusion can show tremendous strength. We learn, evolve and live through experiences, and it is reasonable to make decisions based on new information or deeper understandings. That said, we do sometimes need to stand by a prior decision for compelling reasons.
Personally, I am glad that stare decisis is not applied outside the courtroom. I know a few people who might be upset if they had to stand by decisions that they themselves made years ago. And yes, Mr. Henrici did indeed throw an eraser at my head when I was in high school, which hit me and left me covered in white chalk dust. If he had to do it over, he might decide differently, but that folks, is just called regret. In his defense, he apologized and said he was aiming for someone else.
Susan Lettis is a lawyer in Oneonta.
