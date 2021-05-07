On the Law: Scoff law suspensions lifted for New York drivers

The Merriam Webster online dictionary defines "scofflaw" as a noun, meaning "a contemptuous law violator."
In town courts, you may hear the term "scoff," which generally refers to a person's license being suspended because he or she failed to appear in court or pay a fine. If you hear someone say that "the defendant scoffed," it likely means the defendant failed to show up to court or pay a fine, so the DMV suspended his or her license. You may also hear the term "scofflaw fee," which refers to the "Suspension Termination Fee" charged by the DMV. To get his or her license reinstated, a driver would need to pay the scoff fee in addition to paying off any outstanding fines.
A new law just became effective that adjusts the scoff laws. If you have any outstanding traffic tickets, you may find more leniency in court regarding payments of fines. The legislature passed a bill that requires town courts to allow defendants to pay their traffic ticket fines utilizing a payment plan. The governor signed the bill, and the law became effective this spring. This provision of the bill was regarded by most as a laudable effort to help drivers pay their fines on a more manageable timetable.
In addition to allowing drivers to pay off fines in installments, the law also prohibits suspension of drivers' licenses for a failure to pay the fines. The legislature's version of the bill included a prohibition on suspension of licenses for failure to appear in court or answer a summons, but the final bill that the governor signed eliminated those provisions. In essence, as long as you show up to court for your traffic ticket, your driver's license will not be suspended.
Like many legislative initiatives, there are many different perspectives on this bill. Proponents of the bill argue license suspensions are an unfair form of collecting money. Drivers with limited financial means are disproportionately affected as they are punished for not having money to pay a fine. When the driver is unable to pay the fine, his or her license could get suspended, and the driver would be unable to drive to work or appointments, drop kids off at school, run errands, etc.
Opponents of the new law argue that a sanction of suspending one's license is an effective tool to get people to pay fines. For example, a driver's license could still be suspended in New York for a failure to pay child support. Suspension of one's driving privilege creates an incentive for compliance.
Legislators also claim the new law will dramatically decrease revenue. One report claims that in 2009, 49% of justice court revenues came from fines and surcharges from traffic tickets — amounting to $120 million. That revenue would, in theory, no longer be collected. It would no longer be received by local governments, or it would decrease dramatically because there is no threat of a license suspension for failure to pay a fine. Opponents also raise the issue of the ability to enforce vehicle and traffic laws. They say a driver could accumulate dozens of tickets, not pay the fines, and continue driving in an unsafe or dangerous manner.
Supporters of the law point out that this law does not impact points on a license. They contend if one accumulates enough points on his or her license, driving privileges could still be suspended. Supporters also point out that the new law does not negate the fact that drivers would owe fines, it just ends the suspension of licenses for a failure to pay. In theory, the fines could be collected through other civil procedures such as filing the judgement, completing an income execution order and then garnishment of wages.
The version of the bill the legislature passed included the court's ability to suspend a license for failure to appear in court. That means if someone were to get a ticket or many tickets over time, the driver could ignore the tickets, not go to court, and not be concerned about his or her license being suspended. Governor Cuomo disagreed, allowing license suspensions as a mechanism to continue to incentivize drivers to show up to court.
What will the impact be of this legislation? Time will tell as drivers choose to pay fines in a voluntary payment plan or avoid payment altogether.
Susan Lettis is a lawyer in Oneonta.
