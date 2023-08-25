Sometimes when I read headlines and listen to what reporters say of the Supreme Court of the United States, I cringe a little. I worry that political commentary is bleeding too much into legal commentary, and it can be misleading to the public. You may hear allegations that the Court is, at present, “ultra-conservative,” “extremist,” “right wing” and even “broken.” I’d like to offer another perspective. It is not possible to put the Supreme Court into one political box, and people should stop trying.
Supreme Court jurisprudence is complicated and difficult to summarize. I am by no means a Supreme Court scholar or historian, but I enjoy learning about the jurists and how they each arrive at their legal conclusions.
Neither the Supreme Court itself, nor the jurists, should be characterized as “conservative,” or “liberal.” The court and justices are complex, more nuanced, and so much more interesting than that. Studying the decisions and the court over time, you learn about different doctrines, or different approaches to the analysis of legal questions. There are many theories on how legal texts should be interpreted. When you take the plunge into learning more about the Supreme Court, you will find the current commentary and headlines fall short.
As you dive into it a bit more, you will learn about the different theories of interpretation and how they sometimes align in a way to arrive at a conclusion, and sometimes how they collide. You will also find that if you simply try to predict the outcome of a case, based on whether the jurists are “liberal” or “conservative,” you will be wrong.
Some of the different theories of interpretation are originalism, textualism and the theory of the living constitution. Justices tend to adhere to a particular theory of interpretation, but just because justices disagree on these different theories, it does not mean that they will always disagree on the outcome of a case. In fact, if you look at the Supreme Court website and view its decisions over the last few terms, you will find that more often than not, the justices agree with one another on the outcome of cases.
The general public hears about the big cases — the most controversial cases in the news. However, there is a vast number of cases that are decided by the court. Most cases, while incredibly important, are not widely read or commented upon.
New York Times opinion columnist David French recently wrote a column titled “I Don’t See a ‘Rogue’ Supreme Court,” which, among other things, highlighted various decisions over the last couple terms. One point he made was that the court can’t be easily categorized, as some headlines suggest.
You can see examples of how complex Supreme Court jurisprudence is, by reading some of the decisions. In 2020-21, the court had a unanimous ruling in Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, in favor of a religious agency which excludes same-sex couples from serving as foster care parents. Sackets v EPA is another example of the court making a unanimous decision. In that case, the justices all agreed that the definition of “wetland” needed to be narrowed. The court has many unanimous rulings — more than you might imagine.
More recently, there was the decision in Tyler v. Hennepin County, another unanimous decision, grounded in the takings clause of the Constitution. The Court ruled in favor of 94-year-old Geraldine Tyler, who owed $23,000 in taxes. To pay the taxes, the county sold her property for a higher amount and kept the difference for itself. Sure, the county was entitled to the tax liability, but not the extra profit. Interestingly, in that case, Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Ketanji Jackson, in addition to agreeing to the unanimous ruling under the takings clause, also offered a concurring opinion based upon the “excessive fines” clause of the Constitution. It is an example of two justices, who are viewed as using different approaches to their constitutional interpretation, going out of their way to agree on a legal theory when it was not necessary.
That was not the only case where Gorsuch and Jackson came together on a concurrence. Notably, the pair also came together on concurrences in Polselli v IRS, which was a case about government overreach and what type of notice the IRS is required to provide. The case was another unanimous decision of the court, which means that a concurrence by any of the justices is really not needed. That said, Jackson authored a concurrence and Gorsuch joined.
Another recent case, Warhol v Goldsmith, was shy of unanimous. Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote the opinion, which justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Jackson joined. Justice Elena Kagan wrote a dissenting opinion, which Chief Justice John Roberts joined. And again, while not necessary because they had already joined the majority opinion, Gorsuch and Jackson also joined in a concurring opinion. The concurring opinions of Gorsuch and Jackson demonstrate how you can have a classic progressive jurist and classic originalist/textualist jurist work together and have similar analysis of legal questions.
As you can see, there is so much more to the Supreme Court than just the headlines. I encourage readers not to believe everything they read or hear about the court, or the justices, but to investigate further. When you look closer at the court’s decisions and analysis, you will see it is much more complicated — and so much more interesting — than the headlines often suggest.
