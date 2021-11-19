As the 400th anniversary of the first Pilgrim Thanksgiving in 1621 approaches, one local man has something for which he is extra grateful this year.
Oneonta resident David Rockwell, 75, learned in late October, after a months-long process, that his acceptance into the Mayflower Society had been approved.
The lineage society, Rockwell said, was established Dec. 22, 1894, in New York City to “have the history preserved of the passengers who were on the Mayflower.” According to mayflowersociety.org, the group has “an ever-growing number of members across the globe” and, though “nearly half of the 102 Mayflower passengers who arrived on the shores of Massachusetts died during the first winter, 26 families of passengers are known to have left descendants.”
Sarah Morse, a Mayflower Society historian and former 20-year executive director of the New York Society of Mayflower Descendants, agreed.
“It’s to preserve the historical aspects of the Mayflower and our connection to it,” she said. “The main part of the Society of Mayflower Descendants is the General Society that’s in Plymouth, then each state has its own society.” European branches exist, too, she said, and Australian societies were added in 2016. The Albany colony, to which Rockwell belongs, has about 1,500 members, she said, though he is member number 6,596 of the state society and the 100,801st to join the general society.
Rockwell said he learned of the group during the COVID-19 pandemic, after his interest in genealogy was piqued.
“My wife, Mary, got me interested, because she was doing her genealogy, and we tapped into the ancestry (websites),” he said. “From there, you begin to put in what you do know, and then Ancestry(.com) provides some hints from other people who’ve put information in, and you go from the hints to researching.
“It was during the pandemic, and we were going to be inside from March onward, so I began digging into it,” Rockwell, a retired Methodist minister, continued. “My brother had researched our Rockwell line, so I didn’t have to do that … then, as I started going beyond the grandparent/great-grandparent scenario and following leads and seeing how far back I could go, I came across information on an ancestor who had already been confirmed as a Mayflower descendant. That was my fourth great-grandmother, so I thought, ‘Why not see if there is a valid line?’ I submitted an application and paid probably a $75 fee for processing, then I was assigned a historian who walked me through what documentation I would need.”
The accreditation process, Rockwell said, was involved and lengthy, and made longer by the pandemic.
“What I needed to do was prove a bloodline from my fourth great-grandmother forward,” he said. “To do that, I needed to submit documents of my birth certificate, my wife’s, our marriage license; verify my father’s birth certificate and death certificate and my parents’ marriage certificate; his parents’ marriage license and death certificate and on. Then they had to go through their database to verify all of my information, based on what’s already available.
“After working with the historian, I submitted all of the information and the historian said it was complete and it was put into their system on March 15, 2021,” Rockwell continued, “but they had so many they were working on, mine did not get verified until Oct. 22.”
Though Morse attributed some processing delays to pandemic-related staffing shortages, she said Rockwell’s sparked interest was not unique and that, paired with the approaching Thanksgiving anniversary, spurred an overall rise.
“I think the best thing for us was we — the General Society — were celebrating the 400th anniversary and there were articles about that everywhere, so people got interested,” she said. “Then, on the internet, there are more and more things available; you can go on Ancestry(.com) and look for your family, trace it back and discover all of a sudden that that guy was on the Mayflower. It’s a case-by-case (thing), but if you have a relative that’s already a member, it won’t take as long; or, if your family was very good about collecting birth, marriage and death certificates, it might not take as long, but otherwise, you have to go after them.
“There was a delay getting things certified because staffing is less, so instead of two months to get a death certificate, it could take eight or nine,” Morse continued. “So, it is a challenge to stick with it, but most do. We had a huge number of new applicants in the year 2020.” Morse said the society is averaging “over 100 applicants every year,” which she said, “doesn’t sound like a lot, but is.”
Colonies, Morse said, typically meet in the fall, April and March, then host a Mayflower Ball each November, though this year’s has been postponed to April.
Throughout the process, Rockwell said, his discoveries were many and meaningful. In a written statement, Rockwell said, his research proved “a direct bloodline to Mayflower passenger Richard Warren.” Richard Warren, Rockwell said, was his 10th great-grandfather and a merchant-adventurer who contracted with the Pilgrims.
“Doing all of the family lines, I realized how significantly my family has been involved in history for 400 years,” he said. “So, from that perspective, there’s an element of satisfaction that I’ve been able to get in touch with all those ancestors. There was a sense of excitement when you’d say, ‘Oh, OK, that makes sense.’ Part of the enthusiasm is discovering the connection to historical events.
“The research I’ve done on Richard Warren indicates there’s not much information beyond him,” Rockwell continued, noting that Richard Warren was born in 1587. “But it is claimed that Warren is the Mayflower passenger with the most descendants, numbering over 14 million.” According to historical documents, Rockwell said, such descendants include Ulysses S. Grant, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Sarah Palin, Alan Shepherd, Laura Ingalls Wilder, Richard Gere, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and the Wright Brothers.
Morse, too, said the appeal of proving that link is strong.
“I think it’s connection to history and early American history (and being able) to say you were related to somebody on the Mayflower in 1620, that little boat that came over,” she said. “We’re an immigrant country and so many people came after, but you can still trace (roots) to somebody on the Mayflower.”
Rockwell said, though he is the only member of his family to pursue it, his certification would facilitate others’ admission.
“We have three children who are now the next generation, and five grandchildren, so they could apply,” he said.
Rockwell estimated that the verification process cost about $500, though he said the time commitment was trickier to quantify.
“Most people just don’t know about it or haven’t taken the time to do (the research),” he said. “For each of these documents, I had to pay $25 here or there, so there was a cost involved. I have no idea how much time it took; maybe two to six hours a day.”
Rockwell’s wife, Mary, said: “He’d get up at 6:30 in the morning and be out here working on it.”
Rockwell said the society’s focus on historical veracity and his own dive into descendancy have tempered notions around the Thanksgiving holiday.
“In March of 1621, the settlers were beginning to try to get established with homes or buildings on land, and out of the wilderness came a native citizen and he said, ‘Greetings, Englishmen,’” he said. “They were surprised; his name was Samoset, and he was from a tribe (nearby) … and began trade relations. Samoset brought in another English-speaking man … and we’ve since nicknamed him Squanto. He became an integral part of what went on with the early settlers by being a translator and guide and giving them skills for survival. After they got over the fear of each other, Squanto introduced (settlers) to Massasoit, who was sachem, or chief, of the (Wampanoags). They engaged in a peace treaty with Massasoit and … formed an alliance.”
According to a November Washington Post article, “By the fall, the Pilgrims — thanks in large part to the Wampanoags teaching them how to plant beans and squash in a mound with maize around it and use fish remains as fertilizer — had their first harvest of crops. To celebrate (that) first success as a colony, the Pilgrims had a ‘harvest feast’ that became the basis for what’s now called Thanksgiving.”
Though that event, Rockwell said, was a “celebration of not only eating, but the peaceful friendship that had been established,” such a peace proved tenuous.
“This year is the 400th anniversary of that first feast, but they were not intending for it to be an annual event and they probably did not have turkey,” Rockwell said. It was also, he noted, followed shortly by King Philip’s War, a conflict between indigenous people and colonists and named for Massasoit’s son, from 1675 through ‘78. “So, there’s some discrepancy about it in our American history. We seem to have kind of dramatized it. It is likely they were having a celebration to thank God for the successful summer of building seven homes and four common buildings and the fact that they’d been able to plant gardens and crops and harvest them, and they indeed were celebrating that they had survived to that point because, actually, by the end of that March, half of the 102 (Pilgrims) had died.
“There is a sense today of thinking of Thanksgiving in terms of our gratitude for what we have,” Rockwell continued, “but also perhaps a sense of mourning for what was lost.”
For more information, visit mayflowersociety.org or mayflowernewyork.org.
