The pandemic caused by the spread of the new coronavirus has canceled a lot of things, but not summer and kids’ desire to get out and go. And, while safety remains many parents’ No. 1 focus, finding ways to have fun is a close — and vital — second.
According to Boston Children’s Hospital pediatrician Claire McCarthy, quoted in an April nationalgeographic.com article, “It’s so important at a time like this. Getting out makes us all feel less cooped up and scared.”
Similarly, an April U.S. News article titled “Why Families Should Also Prioritize Fun During the Coronavirus Pandemic” says, “The situation couldn’t be more serious, so safety comes first. But there’s reason to … play, as well. It’s important to understand — and offset — the strain (social distancing) can take on adults and kids alike.”
Recognizing that need, several area sites are offering creative, pandemic-friendly options for family outings.
Animal Adventure Park, at 85 Martin Hill Road in Harpursville, shifted temporarily from a walk-through, interactive park to a drive-thru safari. Though the park’s location in the Southern Tier means it was cleared to reintroduce foot traffic on May 30, owner Jordan Patch said, the pandemic-inspired drive-thru safari was so popular, it’s remaining. The drive-thru safari, he said, began in late May.
“As New York began to announce plans for phased reopening, we were very scared and troubled by the fact that we were coupled into Phase 4,” he said. “We’d be losing two to three months during peak season, so we got creative.
“My wife and I … thought, ‘Is there a way we can keep people in their cars, be in line with curbside (practices) and provide a safe experience for guests and staff?’,” Patch said. “We sat with an old brochure and traced out a map. We said, ‘This is the route, the traffic flow, it (will include) this many species’ and we brought that to the construction teams. We drove vehicles around the park to identify which turns needed to be wider, installed additional roadways and in about 10 days, the teams at the park were able to make the park vehicle-friendly.”
The drive-thru safari, Patch said, allows visitors to see about 40 of the park’s 100 species of animals.
While the loss of school field trips in May and June means attendance is “probably about half” of what it would normally be this time of year, Patch said, visitors have embraced the drive-thru experience.
“We’ve received rave reviews,” he said, “both in the sense that it was a safe alternative and that people saw much more than they expected, in regards to the animals.”
Patch said a Delaware County public health officer, visiting the park with family, left feedback praising Animal Adventure for “executing it flawlessly” and being “100% safe and in line with expectations.”
Positive feedback from specific groups, Patch said, is part of why the park is keeping its drive-thru safari as a weekly option, from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursdays.
“New York, especially our area, has a large population of vulnerable individuals,” he said, mentioning residents of assisted living centers and developmentally challenged individuals. “They have expressed that, since the pandemic started, they couldn’t leave their group homes and if they did, they had to ride in a vehicle. So, by providing this experience, we’re providing an opportunity for these organizations and the individuals they service to have a bit of normalcy and to get out and do something. A big goal of our park is to be an inclusive environment, and this goes hand-in-hand with that mission.”
Patch said he plans to keep the drive-thru safari through June.
“We’re going to continue and, based on engagement and demand,” he said, “we will reevaluate and take it month by month. This could very well become a normal practice for us.”
For more information, including foot traffic guidelines, visit theanimaladventurepark.com.
Simply getting outside, the National Geographic article says, is also encouraged.
“Most of the stay-at-home orders consider getting outside for limited recreational time ‘essential’ … and experts agree that, as long as parents are vigilant about social distancing …, allowing kids to have outdoor time is nothing but healthy,” it states.
In a written statement, New York State Parks Deputy Parks Information Officer Brian Nearing said, park visitation “has been mixed” during the pandemic.
“In some instances,” he said, “there has been increased day use of trails and outdoor facilities.” He did not provide specific figures.
All New York State parks, Nearing said, are “practicing reductions in parking capacity of up to 50%, to reduce potential density of visitors.”
“State parks encourage visitors to continue to practice safe social distancing and wear face coverings when such distancing cannot be maintained,” Nearing said. Visitors, he said, can find complete safety guidelines at parks.ny.gov/covid19.
Spencer Wilson, manager of the Unadilla Drive-In at 1706 state Highway in Unadilla, said the historic outdoor movie theater began its opening weekend on May 29, amid a flurry of increased interest.
“Right now, I think we’re one of the only real entertainment services you can do outside of your house that’s actually safe,” he said. “And we’re really cracking down on all the COVID rules.”
Wilson said he spent “way more (time) than in any previous year” planning the drive-in’s opening.
“We typically open on Memorial Day, so we were a weekend behind, but the health department needed a water sample … and there was a ton of things to think of,” he said, naming considerations around the snack bar and bathrooms. The drive-in also switched to online-only ticket sales, he said, to prevent exceeding its half-capacity allowances.
Given visitors’ responses and cooperation, Wilson said, the extra planning has proven worth it.
“People have been insanely helpful and just really good about following the rules,” he said. “People were all over it. It’s crazy how understanding people are. I was walking the yard, checking that there were no groups of 10 or more, and I didn’t have to talk to anyone. I think they realize that, if we don’t follow the rules, we can’t stay open … and they want to keep it going for everyone.”
Wilson said, while the drive-in sold out all three opening nights, weather always factors in turnout and Friday night saw “about 200 to 300 adults” attending. The drive-in is maintaining a 200-car limit, versus its typical 400-car capacity.
Wilson said, given the lack of new movies being released, he plans to feature films from early in the year, then transition to “old blockbuster classics and themed nights.”
For this weekend’s featured films or to reserve a space, visit drive-in.ws or find “Unadilla Drive-In” on Facebook.
Another pandemic-approved activity gaining popularity is scavenger hunts, and the internet, especially Pinterest, is peppered with suggestions. These can be done on foot or from a vehicle.
According to the April 17 huffpost.com article titled “10 Scavenger Hunt Clues to Keep Kids Busy During Quarantine,” car-based favorites include hunting for items such as traffic signs, a water feature, farm equipment, a hospital, graffiti, cars of particular colors or a dog, or themed hunts for local monuments. Other ideas include doing a “five-sense hunt,” having kids identify things they can see, smell, hear, taste and touch; ABC hunts; math-based hunts; and “listening hunts,” with participants scouting sounds, such as a motorcycle, people talking, a tractor or birds chirping.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.