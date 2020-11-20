For most, because of restrictions related to the pandemic caused by COVID-19, Thanksgiving tables will look a lot different this year. Organizers of free community Thanksgiving meals said they, too, have had to adapt.
“It’s a lot different,” Joyce Mason, director of feeding ministries with St. James Church in Oneonta, said. “I can tell you in two words: delivery and takeout. Saint Mary’s is doing the delivery and Saint James is handling the takeout. We were not able to use the Elks (Club in Oneonta) and we’re not able to do a sit-down dinner, so we’ll be serving from noon to 1:30 at The Lord’s Table (18 Elm St.) on Thanksgiving Day.”
“(It’s) changed a lot,” John Korb, co-coordinator for the Oneonta community meal, echoed. “We’re still going to have turkey and stuffing, but the takeout is going to be at The Lord’s Table, and that’s a big change from the Elks Club. We exchanged ideas and thought the takeout part at The Lord’s Table (would) be so much easier for everybody. Some people will want to walk up and get a takeout and some people will want to drive in.”
Organizers of the Oneonta meal, Mason noted, are looking for delivery drivers and cooks. Anyone interested should contact Deb Bruce at oneontathanksgiving@gmail.com before Nov. 23. Delivery requests, Korb said, should also be made before Nov. 23.
Beyond pandemic-induced restrictions on dine-in meals and how food can be prepared and served, Mason and Korb said cultural conditions have them expecting higher numbers. Last year, Korb noted, the Oneonta event saw roughly 600 diners.
“This year we’re planning on 800,” he said. “Because of the pandemic and everything, the need’s going to be greater. People are shut in and Thanksgiving plans (have changed) with people not being able to travel, and those are the bottom lines.
“We just feel like, with the pandemic, so many people in the area are hurting financially for the resources to have a traditional Thanksgiving meal,” Korb continued. “Even though it’s always been out there … I’ve been trying to get the information out to people in nearby communities (within) an approximately 10- to 15-mile radius of Oneonta — places like Otego, Laurens, Emmons, parts of Maryland, West Davenport and so on — because a lot of those people work here and shop here and the need is there. There’s a sigh of relief (from people) when they know it’s happening. This is a 45-year tradition and we’re trying to keep that tradition alive and going. It’s the desire from all of us (to let people know) that somebody cares.”
“We figure it’s going to be quite a bit (of an increase), because of the fact that we’re doing delivery,” Mason said. “We have done it before, but not as much, and the elderly especially seem scared to go out, so that will increase our numbers.
“And they’ll go out quite far, to the outlying areas, like Milford and Portlandville,” she continued. “We know people are waiting for it.”
Planning for the dinner, Mason said, begins nearly a year in advance and is undertaken by “a very large group.” Korb noted that plans are executed by an eight-member committee of volunteers.
“We started as soon as we stopped last year,” Mason said. “We have to get things going, because you can’t just drop in somewhere and get 40 turkeys.”
Though the fixings for the meal are usually donated, Mason and Korb said, the pandemic has changed that, too.
“This year, we’re asking for money,” Mason said. “We can’t do homemade pies anymore, because of COVID, so there’s the cost of packing materials and increased meals; we didn’t have that problem when we were able to sit right down (at the Elks).”
“One of the reasons we’re doing monetary (donations) is because we want to make sure we’re within all the COVID regulations,” Korb said. “Our main emphasis is to keep everyone safe — whether that’s workers or people receiving meals — so we felt like we needed to have everything bought.”
According to a media release, members of the Church Women United of Oxford have also had to rethink their annual Thanksgiving meal, begun in 1984.
“We have changed from St. Joseph’s to St. Paul’s Episcopal (in Oxford) because of COVID,” Audrey Johnson, longtime organizer and member of the roughly 14-person Church Women United group, said. “It makes things more available for drive-thru pickup and we’re doing home deliveries to the Oxford and McDonough areas.”
The meal will be served from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., though the deadline for preorders was Nov. 16.
Johnson noted that, based on rising numbers at the church’s twice-weekly soup-and-sandwich feeding program, for which she volunteers, she’s expecting more Thanksgiving diners.
“Definitely,” she said. “We’re anticipating serving over 200 people; last year we did 165. The (soup-and-sandwich) numbers have increased very much. We’ve doubled what we were doing … and it’s because of the COVID situation.
“People and their lifestyles have changed immensely,” Johnson continued. “It’s affected many people, particularly with food, and there are a lot of hungry people out there in need, trying to make their dollars go as far as they can.”
Gary Brookins, who’s headed plans for the annual no-cost Thanksgiving meal at Norwich’s Emmanuel Episcopal Church for roughly 15 years, said he, too, sees the need for such events growing. The Thanksgiving meal, he noted, is part of the church’s “mission outreach” and will be prepared by staff at the Ontario Restaurant in Norwich and served from the 37 West Main St. church. Takeout dinners will be served from the church’s side door, from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
“This year everything is either home delivery in a 2-mile radius from Norwich or takeout,” Brookins said. “We will not have a sit-down meal. The whole thing with COVID is, a lot of people are not able to get out and buy groceries or they don’t have the money to buy the food for a Thanksgiving dinner. So, we don’t know how many to plan for, but last year we served over 500 and we expect to do at least the same.
“A lot of it is pandemic economics,” Brookins continued. “We’re getting a lot more families and especially families with young kids (at other church feeding programs).”
Funding for the community meal, Brookins noted, is provided for in the church’s annual budget and through individual donations. Church volunteers will also distribute roughly 100 gift cards before the Nov. 26 holiday for community members to purchase their own Thanksgiving groceries.
While diners are encouraged to call 607-334-8801 before Thanksgiving to request home delivery or takeout, Brookins said, church volunteers strive to feed anyone in need.
“I check the phone on Thanksgiving morning when I come in, and if there are any people on there that want a dinner, I’ll call them and get them a dinner that morning,” he said. “The church’s philosophy is to feed as many people as we possibly can, and we try not to turn anybody away.
“The deliveries are (taking place) in the Norwich area,” Brookins continued, “but anybody that shows up for takeouts, we’re going to try to make sure they get fed. We don’t care where they come from … and we don’t want to have any leftovers.”
