Nightfall on Saturday, March 27 marks the start of Passover and, for many Jews, celebrating during the COVID-19 pandemic will give the weeklong holiday a different tone, highlighting some of its themes and dimming others.
Rabbi Meir Rubashkin, of Chabad Oneonta, said the holiday, celebrated for seven or eight days depending on the branch of Judaism, commemorates Jews’ exodus from enslavement.
“Passover is the celebration of the Jews really leaving,” he said. “They were enslaved in Egypt as a people, but they came to Egypt to be a family; they were all descendants … and they were enslaved there for hundreds of years. Passover celebrates freedom from exile and the beginning stages of us as a people and the night the Jews were taken out of Egypt.”
Aleksandr Chernyak, a professor of Judaism at Hartwick College in Oneonta, said, for its history and rituals, “Passover is probably the most important holiday for Jewish lives and the Jewish community.”
“Generally speaking, Passover is mainly dedicated to the history of Jews and when they were led by Moses and taken out of Egypt, running from slavery,” he said. “Certainly, the history is the most core part of Judaism, the backbone, and it’s repeated over and over every holiday. It is retold … and reflected in all the little pieces.
“(Jews) have the same history,” he continued, “and this is the holiday that everyone is saying, ‘Yes, this is our history and our celebrations and what we must do and what keeps us alive.’ It comes directly from the commandments in the Torah … and what matters is that it works — it makes them survive in circumstances where no other nation or people could survive.”
And Rabbi George Hirschfeld of Temple Beth El Oneonta said, though he considers Passover the “second most important” Jewish holiday (after Yom Kippur), it is foundational to the faith.
“It celebrates the founding of a calling to many and the founding of the nation of Israel,” he said. “That is when (Jews) were freed from slavery in Egypt and then, later, at Mount Sinai, received the Ten Commandments, which is like a constitution, so it celebrates that freedom, that liberation, as well as the idea … that you have to be responsible. The Torah tries to lay down a framework for what is allowed, and what is not allowed, because if everything is allowed, then things have less meaning.”
Experts said rituals of the Seder, or holy Passover dinner, are imbued with significance.
“(Passover) is celebrated with a Seder, or an order, and there are rituals to the whole evening, starting with reminders of the slavery,” Hirschfeld said. “You tell the story and then there’s a very nice family meal and a lot of songs are sung, psalms are said and it’s a very nice evening and a remembrance of the event roughly three thousand years ago.”
“You can find in the Seder meal everything — the history, the philosophy, the theology, the instruction of how to teach your kids, the ideas of how logical thinking works — it’s all kind of coded in the little rituals and things we do during the dinner,” Chernyak said. “It’s called the holiday of unleavened bread, so we eat matzah, because they didn’t have time to wait for the dough to rise and bake the normal bread; they were running. So, this bread was not nice and tasty, it was bitter — the bitter bread of exile.
“The Seder teaches everybody to think about how we think,” Chernyak continued. “There’s a very silly song that Jews sing at the end of the dinner … that first looks like a simple song, but actually teaches a lot of stuff, like everything is related in the world, and you start to see the world in a holistic way. Another great idea of the Seder is the messianic idea … conveyed through the special cup and plates on the table left empty for Elijah, the prophet who is supposed to come and bring news that the messiah is coming. Sometimes there is a special song for him, and the door is left open for him.”
Aspects of Jewish history, Chernyak said, are also acknowledged in the asking of certain questions and the consumption of bitter, sweet and sour herbs at stages of the Seder.
Rubashkin and Cherynak said, even pre-pandemic, Passover celebrations shifted to reflect modern concerns.
“The Seder, if celebrated in full, goes about three hours,” Chernyak said. “Nowadays, people try to do it in one hour, because they are not patient, but there are still lots of symbolic things and it all points to the main ideas of Judaism: history, education, philanthropy.”
“In our version of it, (Passover) asks us to remember and reflect on the things that are limiting us, the enslavements of today — what’s holding us back from reaching our truest potential,” Rubashkin said. “Internally, there are all sorts of things — addictions, emotional problems — so, it becomes a time to reflect on how to step out of those things that hold us back and, as Jews and individuals, that’s essentially the main theme: freedom.”
Such reflection, Rubashkin said, has added weight amid life in quarantine.
“Today we try to accomplish (celebration of Passover) through the service and rituals getting us to think, ‘How can we leave our box?,’ but obviously in a pandemic those words take on a different meaning,” he said. “It’s very interesting to see how people have reacted to quarantine and isolation and distancing and it certainly does allow a person to reflect differently, but the idea is the same.”
Seder celebrations, experts said, are especially impacted by pandemic-induced restrictions.
“A lot of organizations are putting on communal Seders via Zoom,” Hirschfeld said, noting that Temple Beth El will not host any kind of Passover service, but hasn’t for years. “There are certain symbolisms and rituals that people can set up for themselves at home.”
“It’s tough, because it is very much a time that families get together,” Rubashkin said. “It’s like Thanksgiving, in the sense that the family holds the dinner and, in regular times, you’ll have cousins, aunts, uncles all getting together at one person’s home, celebrating together. For a lot of Jews, it’s the one time a year the whole family gets together, so it’s going to be a tight rope to walk.”
While some restrictions have lessened this Passover, Rubashkin said, many Jews are still struggling with how to celebrate safely.
“Last Passover, we were in a very different place, but people are still reeling,” he said. “Especially in New York state, it was getting into really bad times last Passover. For a lot of people, it was the first time in their lives doing it alone or for themselves — maybe every year for the last 50 years you’ve gone to (a family member’s) house and now you’ve got to figure out the whole thing, A to Z, and it’s not just a dinner, but the ceremony and rituals, too.”
Locally, Rubashkin said, Chabad leaders adapted for Passover 2020 and again this year, offering Seder to-go boxes. The 71 Chestnut St., Oneonta site is a branch of the international Chabad organization, Rubashkin said, and typically services about 300 to 400 Jewish college students annually. In the past year, in what Rubashkin called a “drastic reduction in numbers,” he said, the center serviced “probably 50 to 60 unique students.”
“(The to-go) boxes are for students and people still not comfortable being in a group setting but wanting to make sure they have the ability to celebrate,” he said. “Last year, we sent out matzah to people but didn’t have a way to get it to them; we couldn’t find boxes, so went to Sal’s (pizzeria) and gave out matzah in pizza boxes. It was definitely an interesting time.” This year, Rubashkin said, the Chabad center had “20-something pounds” of matzah awaiting local distribution for Passover.
Adapting and celebrating through crises, experts said, echoes the tenets of Judaism.
“When Jews were going through such a difficult time, one of the most important commandments was ‘Keep and remember the Sabbath,’” Chernyak said. “You have to rest on the seventh day of the week, but sometimes Jews were in a situation where they couldn’t do it, they were surrounded by people who would kill them. In this case, the key is ‘keep and remember’ because ‘remember’ means when you cannot do it or complete your obligation, just remembering is good enough.
“That’s the thing now,” Chernyak continued. “People cannot do it, it’s COVID, but even in just remembering, one person can sit down and read through the prayers and talk to people over Zoom and the internet and that’s enough good. The most important thing is to remember, and Jews certainly do.”
“From a Jewish perspective, there is nothing greater than the safety of people,” Rubashkin said. “Religiously, across the board, in every stripe of Judaism, safety and human life is of paramount importance, so when it becomes a question of life or health, the religious obligation becomes to protect that at all costs. Then the idea of doing something in a COVID-safe way is not like we’re asking people to compromise, but rather the way we’re asking people to celebrate.
“The theme of Passover remains the same, it just takes a little bit more effort,” he continued. “One of the important things of Passover is asking questions — Why is this night different? Why do we eat matzah and not bread? — and that becomes the nucleus for a great conversation about how once we were slaves and now we’re free and why and this ability for a back-and-forth happens far easier in a group setting. So, what we have to do doesn’t change that much, but how we’re doing it, especially this year, because most of us will be in a much smaller setting or even alone. We have more knowledge this year of how to do that and resources like Zoom … so a lot will change as far as the look of it, but the core will stay the same and, hopefully, be amplified. Every challenge creates a new opportunity and the challenge of COVID is very real, but has also created some very real opportunity.”
