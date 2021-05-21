Petagrees: Consider your pets when planning a vacation

There are going to be many more opportunities to travel this summer than there were last summer. Although there are restrictions still in place and safety protocols are necessary, traveling this summer is possible.
For most of us pet owners, taking a vacation can become a stressful experience as we plan for what will be best for our dogs and cats (and all the other furred, feathered or scaled companions we call family). Planning well in advance can really help make your absence a minor or adventurous change of routine for them. There are many different options when it comes to considering what the best care for them will be, but no matter what decision is made, have a few very important things to set up in advance.
Consider the cost
Costs of boarding or pet sitters can be pricey and with good reason. They are taking care of a family member and they need to be experienced and dependable. Generally speaking, both options, kennels or at-home care, tend to be similar in price, so the most important factor is what will work best for your pet. If that remains the priority, your pet will adjust to the changes easily and your vacation will be more enjoyable because you will not need to worry.
Veterinary care
Whether you are bringing your pets with you, boarding them or keeping them home, have multiple copies of all veterinary records available. These records need to include the up-to-date rabies and other vaccination history, medications, health history, spay and neuter certificates, microchip numbers and local pet license numbers. Let your veterinarian know you will be leaving town, your contact information and the names of individuals who you have authorized to make emergency decisions regarding your pet. Get your pets microchipped, even the pets that normally never leave the house. Keep a copy of all these documents with you and share a copy with your pet caregivers and a close friend or neighbor.
Be sure to discuss concerns about your pet’s anxiety, destructive behavior, allergies, medical conditions and any aggression patterns that they may have. The veterinarian may recommend any number of calming remedies, allergy treatments or additional medical care while you are away. Be sure to have a preferred and already-tried flea and tick preventative administered or doses ready if a caregiver is to apply them while you are away.
Do not change food varieties, brands or feeding patterns before or while you are away. Have plenty of their preferred and routine diet on hand so no changes need to be made. If treats are a routine part of their day or they respond well to treats when frightened, nervous or need coaxing, have plenty on hand with instructions of any commands that are typical before treating.
Boarding kennels
Many reputable boarding kennels are out there, but most require reservations far in advance. Last minute plans are not a good idea, especially if it’s the first time boarding. Visit the facility ahead of time to get an idea of how things are run, what type of housing they provide, enrichment opportunities such as play time, walks, soft music and bedding. Do they have on-site personnel 24/7? What are their requirements for pets? They will need certainly need vaccination history, but what other information or supplies will they need? Ask about keeping your pet(s) on their own familiar food and what their protocol is for administering medications and veterinary care, if necessary. Find out what their pricing includes, or does not include. Other questions to ask would be how many animals they board at a time, what the animal-to-staff ratios are and if kennels or play time are shared with other animals. If you will be out of phone contact at any time during your vacation, you should have a local, alternate contact person who could speak on your behalf regarding your pet’s health along with your veterinary clinic contact information.
At-home pet care
Pet sitters are another great option, especially for pets that would require an at-home setting due to health, anxiety, or being too young or too old, or easier planning for you. An ideal pet sitter is someone who knows your pet already, has experience pet sitting and is ultimately dependable. A walk-through of daily care is a necessity to bring a pet sitter up to speed with the normal routine, where pet supplies are, policies on walking and play time, any medication instructions and ways to get into the home (along with a neighbor with a spare key).
Both spoken and written instructions about all care, your expectations of time spent, copies of all current veterinary records and veterinary contact information should be provided. State in advance if the pet sitter can bring a friend along with them and if they have access to any other parts of your home (such as watching a movie while being with your pet) or taking the pet for a car ride. The clearer you are, the less chance there is of any misunderstandings. If there is an unforeseen emergency situation where the pet sitter is unable to take care of your pets, talk about a back- up plan.
Bringing your pet on vacation
Vacations with your pet may seem like the best option, but be sure to think through your plans carefully. Being with their family may seem like the best choice for pets and there are many vacation destinations that not only allow pets in the rental rooms, but even provide pet daycare options. Car, plane and boat travel can be very stressful on pets, not to mention temperature concerns and care while traveling. Finding a local pet day care at your destination is a great idea, as is making sure that the places that you will be visiting allow pets to accompany you. Being left in a car or hotel room while you dine, tour or meet up with friends is not a safe or kind decision. Be prepared for your pet having nervous reactions to travel such as not wanting to eat, diarrhea, lethargy, fearful aggression, inappropriate bowel movements or urination, property destruction, getting loose and running away.
When traveling, keep a collar with identification and contact information on it as well as a microchip already in place. Along with all up-to-date medical and vaccination records, have the veterinarians’ contact numbers, microchip number and if they need medications, have extra on hand incase there are travel delays.
The more time you spend planning for your pet’s care, the better your travels will be.
Terry Hannum is a licensed veterinary technician, a farmer and an animal advocate. If you have a subject you would like to have her address, email jtny58@aol.com. Her columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/news/lifestyles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.