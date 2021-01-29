Petagrees: Links between people, pets continue to evolve

We can all agree that 2020 was a year of unpredicted upheaval on almost all aspects of life, so why not in the dog world as well? For the first time since its inception in the early 20th century, a breed, heretofore well known by all but unrecognized in its position, the most popular dog breed of 2020 is The Mixed Breed. It beat out longtime list makers such as German shepherds, golden retrievers, cocker spaniels, Labrador retrievers, beagles, poodles, pugs and Dalmatians. Mixed Breed not only made the list but is number one, an unprecedented choice!
Dog/human evolution
Human evolution with canines of some sort by their side dates back 15,000 years with the remains of a dog buried with humans, not as a hunting prize or from a battle to the death but as companion. As humans and dogs both evolve, their close-knit relationship grows as well. Dogs and humans have worked together, initially in a partnership for survival where the pairing special senses of both melded for hunting and protection.
Humans continue to develop greater ability to “read” dogs tones, behaviors and habits as they do the same with us, learning even the slightest facial expressions, inflections, motions and mannerisms. The communication levels between the two are phenomenal, with research showing that there is a shared elevation in oxytocin levels when canine and human companions meet eyes. As great migrations took place, both adapted to different climates, elevations, diets and risks with relocations.
Today, survival of different proportions keeps the bond strong. Shared diseases link humans and canines, as cancer, diabetes, heart conditions, endocrine disorders and pathogens plague both along with many other maladies. Diagnosis, treatment and recovery prognosis are more similar than different.
With all of this shared history, dogs and humans continue to impact each other. Rises in particular breeds according to set standards has led to designer breeds that have given rise to new variations. Departures from dogs that had specific work duties of herding, pulling or hunting moved toward fighting, racetrack speed or protection and currently trends toward dogs that are social, easily trainable and suitable for urban dwelling in addition to using for their scenting abilities. Humans recognize a need for dogs as emotional support, developmental aids and rehabilitation more than ever before in history.
For an entertaining, insightful read on the human/canine shared history, “Dog’s Best Friend: The Story of an Unbreakable Bond,” by Simon Garfield, is a great beginning.
Helping dogs and cats to bond
Habituating new, young pets to sounds, places, experiences and objects is important but above all, the more a kitten or puppy is gently and lovingly handled, the friendlier it will be to people. The number of people who actually handle and interact with the kitten or puppy is also important and the more accepting it will be of new people in the future. Introducing a kitten or puppy to a wide range of people in different age groups, nationalities and genders helps with socialization. Adult dogs are more adaptable to a new life than cats who generally develop life-long personality traits based on their “kittenhood.”
Cats’ role in human evolution
Cats display the same individuality traits as people and ownership can be questionable. Do cats see people providers of food and a haven only, or much more including companions, caregivers, protectors and close family members? That all depends on the cat! Those cats that wander from home for days at a time only to return and settle back into a familiar routine are as loved as those that suffer from separation anxiety when their human soulmates go out to the mailbox. Cats are typically regarded as much easier to care for, easier to keep in small living spaces, less demanding and less expensive than dogs although all of these opinions are up to debate. Feline companionship as a mutually beneficial relationship with people shows up more than 5,000 years ago and the process of domestication continues.
2020 did not mark the “Year of the Mix-Breed Cat,” unfortunately, but if the nomination were up to the American public it might have been. Commonly referred to as DSH, the domestic short-haired cat accounts for around 90% of the cats in U.S. The official cat breed winner of 2020 was a Scottish fold as Best in Show, followed by a Bengal and third place was a Maine coon.
If you would like to learn more about cats and get a better understanding of their behavior, check out these books: “The Cat: A Natural and Cultural History” and “The Behavior of the Domestic Cat,” both by Dr. Sarah Brown. (Princeton University Press)
As many of us were very happy to bid 2020 farewell, one great feature of this past year has been the opportunity of many pet owners to develop stronger bonds with their companion animals. It is a part of 2020 that would be excellent to hold on to from this point on.
Terry Hannum is a licensed veterinary technician, a farmer and an animal advocate. If you have a subject you would like to have her address, email jtny58@aol.com. Her columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/news/lifestyles.
