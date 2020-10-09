Petagrees: Not all puppies and kittens: Suicide is a problem in vets

This is a column devoted to pets, everything about their health and well being but I am using this opportunity to address the people who make animal health their profession and their life; the veterinarians and veterinary technicians whose suicide rates are far above average.
These are people who chose careers over income pursuits. They knowingly entered a profession that would require long hours, stress-filled days and sometimes being pooped and peed on, along with all the good and not so good of taking care of animals that do not want to be touched, are sick, injured or just plain terrified.
Veterinarians and all of their support staff have to know their skills for the animal part of their jobs but also to educate, explain, listen and understand pet owners. All of this is considered part of the job, what they “signed up for” and, like any job, there are really great days and horrible days.
The part of veterinary medicine that very few people know about is that veterinarians and vet technicians have some of the highest rates of suicide per professions. It seems unbelievable when you think about someone whose job seems to be all about puppies and kittens and getting to hold animals all day. How could suicide be a part of this professions picture?
Like any suicides and attempted suicides, not just in the veterinary world, there are thousands of guesses, statistic, reasons and probable causes, but the answers are never quite enough to satisfy the crushing sorrow for those left trying to understand; family, friends, co-workers, teachers, classmates and even the people who didn’t know them but knew of them.
There are some things that are universally included when bringing up suicide; practice kindness, offer help to someone in emotional distress and talk about suicide. Not having the discussion, keeping the topic hushed and avoiding conversations about suicide is a non-solution.
I am not an expert on suicide prevention but I would like to open and invite everyone to the discussion, share a two-minute Youtube video and offer some factual information about the high rate of suicide and suicide attempts in the veterinary fields. The following is a link to a short video about life in a veterinary hospital. It is worth the watch because much of it can apply to any profession: https://youtu.be/691i_OeH-dQ
The following is a series of statistic and factual commentaries relating to the veterinary field and suicide.
Veterinarians and veterinary technicians have a higher rate of suicide than does the general population, research reflects. On average, 129 Americans died by suicide each day in 2017, and upwards of 90% of those individuals had a diagnosable mental health condition at the time of their death, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
There is no single cause of suicide, but a convergence of biological, psychological, social and environmental factors contribute, and all of these factors interact with external life events every day.
Suicide most often occurs when stressors exceed the current coping abilities of someone suffering from a mental health condition, the AFSP states.
There are a number of factors for why veterinary professionals are at higher risk for suicide and among the reasons are that the field requires a high level of expertise and expectations which can easily lead to feeling less than adequate for the job. Among them are long hours, high stress emergency situations, animal deaths, some of which the veterinary professional has assisted in, extreme emotional situations with pet owners, financial concerns, second guessing the outcomes of decisions made, fatigue and a sometimes overwhelming burden of responsibility for patients that cannot speak for themselves.
Dr. Christine Yu Moutier, chief medical officer for the AFSP, gave a talk during the 2019 Veterinary Wellbeing Summit, held Nov. 17-19 in Rosemont, Illinois, on preventing suicide and building resilience. People experience negative life events all the time, she said, from bullying to crises, and the rule is resilience, not suicide.
The latter happens when “those natural ways of resilience and protective factors are temporarily dismantled. In those moments, you don’t have access to a sense of connectivity, for example. That cognitive constriction lasts for a short period of time, but if you can allow a person to get through moments to hours of that high acute period and keep them away from lethal means, you don’t just save their life for a moment” but possibly for a lifetime, Moutier said.
Dr. Andy Roark,(https://drandyroark.com/what-do-we-do-about-suicide) a practicing veterinarian at Cleveland Park Animal Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina, and an author and speaker, started the Four Eyes campaign last year. He’s advocating that accessing controlled drugs should require two people in every clinic possible. “…. human emergency rooms have been able to make the same system work. And drug management systems range in cost, from those that require thumbprint recognition from two approved people before allowing access to just having two locks on a drug box, which the DEA already requires, and committing to a key management system.”
A study by Auburn University psychology associate professor Tracy Witte and researchers with the Centers for Disease Control revealed many new facts about suicide within the Veterinary and Veterinary Technician fields “We also found that veterinarians were less likely than the other veterinary occupational groups in our sample to have a history of non-fatal suicide attempts. This suggests that veterinarians are more likely to die by suicide on their first attempt, presumably due to knowledge about and access to a highly lethal method like pentobarbital (a common euthanasia drug for animals).”
Witte said her study was the most comprehensive investigation of suicide among U.S. veterinarians to date and the first to examine deaths by suicide among veterinary technicians or technologists and veterinary assistants or laboratory animal caretakers. “Veterinarians and veterinary technicians or technologists had significantly higher rates of death by suicide, compared with findings for the general population, whereas veterinary assistants or laboratory animal caretakers did not,” she said. “There are great efforts within the profession and field of veterinary medicine to increase awareness about mental health issues, including suicide,” Witte asserts. “We have many reasons to be optimistic that we will see improvements in suicide rates in the coming years.”
The American Veterinary Medical Association acknowledges that veterinary professionals have ready access to controlled substances in the workplace, a possible source of some drugs used in suicides. The AVMA participated with the CDC in researching suicide among veterinarians in the U.S. from 1979 through 2015.
AVMA President John Howe, a veterinarian, described suicide as “a critically important public health crisis” affecting people inside and outside of the veterinary industry. “Every bit of light we can shine on suicide is a step in the right direction,” he said.
There is a feeling that if someone is diabetic or has cancer or other condition or disease, the responses from others is that of sympathy, compassion and accommodation but with mental health diseases including suicidal thoughts, depression, alcoholism and post-traumatic stress disorders, similar compassion is not as frequently offered.
The local region lost a hopeful, bright and kind future veterinary technician recently and the loss has been felt as an ongoing ripple effect to hundreds of people, it is time to talk about suicide.
For immediate assistance, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741.
Terry Hannum is a licensed veterinary technician, a farmer and an animal advocate. If you have a subject you would like to have her address, email jtny58@aol.com. Her columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/news/lifestyles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.