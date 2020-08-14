Petagrees: Plan care for pets in case something happens to you

If you became critically ill, are involved in an accident, have a lengthy travel delay or pass away, what would happen to your pets? If you do not have an answer or it is a vague notion that "someone" would step in to care for your animal, today is the day to start making plans. Take the following steps right away:
• Create an emergency ID card for your pets that is readily available and displayed in a noticeable area of your home so that during an emergency, someone entering your home could clearly understand that you have a pet in the house and who to contact regarding the pet's care;
• Step out of comfortable conversation to talk with family, friends, neighbors, co-workers or any others who may be willing candidates to care for your pet, short term or long term. Do not assume that someone will step in to care for your pet based on the fact that they seem to love the pet. Do they have pets of their own? Do they have appropriate housing for your pet? Do any of their household members have allergies or fear of your pet? Do they understand the specific time commitment that your pet requires? These questions, and more, may seem a little extreme but not when faced with emergencies where your pet needs needs a home. If possible, have several people agree to assist with care.
• Create a document, both on your computer and hard copies, and provide copies to someone who would be able to care for your pet immediately. The document should be frequently updated and include listing of food, medications, veterinary contact information and any basic knowledge someone would need relating to your pet, such as to state "this cat does not go outdoors" or "the dog has a hidden fence collar on."
• Spend time speaking with your pet's veterinarian and animal hospital about obtaining several copies of health and vaccination records as well as signing for other people to make pet health care decisions in your absence. The complications of not doing this are extremely stressful to someone who may be taking over pet care for you but, legally, the veterinary hospital oftentimes can not allow them to make decisions without your prior approval.
• Plan on some sort of financial arrangements to help with your pet's care. Make a list of how much you spend on your pet's food, veterinary needs and supplies weekly, monthly and yearly, then think about placing that financial burden on a friend who is willing to care for your pet. In some cases the caregiver agrees to take on financial responsibilities as well but it needs to be discussed.
If you have ever been placed in a position of suddenly having to care for someone's pet, you most likely took immediate responsibility. But, it is stressful and the less direction you have, the more the burden is. It is not easy for the pet, either. A simple plan can make a huge difference for everyone involved, especially the pets.
The four steps listed above will be the guidelines, but if you reach a conclusion that any part of the four steps is not clear, keep working through alternative plans. For example, with the help of an attorney, you can set up a pet trust where money is set aside to assist someone with the financial burdens of your pet's care. Most states have pet trust laws in place to give legal foundation to this type of trust.
The non-profit organization, 2nd Chance 4 Pets, provides contacts, basic information and checklists about hundreds of programs that provide sanctuary or perpetual care for pets. This is an option if there are no other choices based on your pet's special needs, temperament or space available in a friend or family member's home. These are not shelters but different types of settings from shelter-like to homes with perpetual care given to your pet. Costs vary and arrangements need to made in advance, so doing your research into these sanctuaries is like looking into senior living facilities — they are all different. Generally how they work, once you have selected one that would provide a suitable setting for your pet, a fully legal endowment is established to become effective upon your death, to the sanctuary for your pet's care. Pricing varies and thorough research is needed to put these plans in place.
As pet owners, we all plan for the annual visits for wellness checks, vaccinations and preventative medications along with a spay or neuter surgery and perhaps treatment for wounds or an upset stomach. What about plans for pet care if something happens to you? In many family households, other members will most likely consider the pet part of the entire family and continue its care, but there are many of us who do not have a plan in place for our pets if we become critically sick or die. It's a grim and uncomfortable topic but an important one, just as the discussions of our own care decisions need to be talked over.
What happens when someone takes over care of your pet but they cannot afford the cost of any of veterinary care? Allowing a pet to go without routine veterinary care is not a reasonable option. Many pet insurance companies have great reputations for covering emergency or extensive medical care with some of their packages but if the pet owner did not make insurance arrangements prior to a need, the coverage does not apply. A payment plan can usually be agreed upon with the hospital during a medical event and things such as Care Credit can be a great relief when faced with the unexpected expenses of pet care. If you have pet insurance, be sure to make copies of all documents for your pet caregiver to access.
For a pet owner who is no longer able to care for a pet due to unexpected illness or accident, after all possibilities for them to keep their pet have been exhausted, this loss can be greater than any medical or personal crisis that they are facing. Acknowledge the grief, take time to mourn giving up your pet and do not minimize the sorrow with "it is just a dog," or "it is just a cat." Pets are part of our families and sometimes the closest, best friends we have. Making the decision that you can no longer care for them properly is horribly difficult.
Unfortunately sometimes the only option left for someone who is left to care for a pet whose owner has died is surrendering the pet to a shelter organization. If no other plans have been made, if the discussion has never taken place, those left to take care of final affairs are forced into heart wrenching decisions about what to do with the pet.
Well over a half million dogs and cats find themselves in shelters when owners were no longer able to care for them and no other arrangements could be made. These pets are typically not puppies or kittens that are most likely to be adopted and they are traumatized from being removed from the home and person that they are bonded with. The local shelters in this region are some of the very best you will ever see. Many other shelters are overcrowded, underfunded in the extreme and very short-staffed, so quality of care and adoption rates can be dismal.
Make plans for your pet today.
Excellent information and guidelines are offered at: www.petfinder.com “Providing For Your Pets Future Without You” and www.2ndchance4pets.org.
Terry Hannum is a licensed veterinary technician, a farmer and an animal advocate. If you have a subject you would like to have her address, email jtny58@aol.com. Her columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/news/lifestyles.
