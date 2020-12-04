Petagrees: Serious scratching season begins for pets

When dogs and cats have itchy skin in the spring and summer, you may think about fleas, mosquitos, ticks or burrs. All these irritators can be present any time of year, but winter conditions make the list of scratching causes much longer.
Your pet’s excess scratching, shedding and skin irritations may all be summarized as dry skin, but there are many reasons for these conditions. Allergies, parasites, nutritional deficiencies, hormone imbalances, infections, organ dysfunction and other problems can affect the health and appearance of the skin and coat. Some signs that dry winter skin is not your pet’s only problem may include a rash, red bumps, open sores, patches or widespread areas of hair loss, dull hair that can easily be pulled out, repeated foot licking or face rubbing and strong skin odor.
Scratching and shedding is perfectly normal for cats and dogs, but excessive shedding or unrelentingly itchy skin may point to a more serious problem, such as skin parasites, hypothyroidism, excessive grooming, allergies, dietary deficiencies or other nutritional issues. This is the time of year to pay close attention to itchy pets and seek advice from a veterinarian before skin issues become health risks.
Dry, warm air from heaters may feel so nice when coming in from the freezing outdoors, but combining that dry warmth with more time indoors results in loss of moisture, even from skin that is covered with a thick coat of fur. Heaters, fireplaces and stoves cause dehydration and dry the skin of people and beasts.
When your dog or cat is outdoors in the winter months, the dry, low humidity air along with wind can cause also cause dehydration. Just as people can become dehydrated doing outdoor winter activities, the lack of intense sun and heat can lessen the craving to drink water, just when it is critically needed. The same is true with our pets.
Most of us pet family members like to indulge our pets (and ourselves because it is fun to shop for pets) in special holiday gifts such as new treats, toys, dishes, rugs, scratch posts and pet beds. A problem with introducing new things to your pet is causing an allergic reaction from the ingredients, materials or product make-up. The reaction may take days to show up and can be mild, not as noticeable as an extreme anaphylactic condition but less attention-getting skin irritations, scratching, rash and swelling. The days that go by between when the new toy or bed was introduced and when symptoms are noticed can make it seem that the two are unrelated.
In addition, new toys, treats and material can become choking or ingestion hazards. Put new toys and treats out of reach when you are not home to see that there may be a problem with how your pet plays with the new items.
Common reasons range from seasonal allergies (even grass), to household laundry products, so consider if you have recently switched fabric conditioners if your dog is having problems.
We are in the era of extreme pet fashion and even the “catwalks” of fashion shows are hosting pet attire in their clothing lines. Adorable, silly, protective, precious and comfortable looking pet outfits can lead to a variety of skin problems. For pet caregivers who confirm that their cat or dog loves the coats and boots and bonnets, recent veterinary-focused survey results indicate that there are a growing number of skin problems that relate to clothing. The cause of the skin problems is most often due to the apparel rubbing or abrading skin as belts, buckets, straps and sleeves are made snug to a pet’s body. Also, allergies may be aggravated by certain materials.
Certainly with cats and most likely with dogs, clothing can cause emotional stress, although these animals have been domesticated, instinctually they maintain some degree of animal instincts to be able to move freely, unencumbered. When a thermal, water-resistant layer of clothing is added to an already furred body that may have a much greater metabolism than peoples’, overheating becomes a life-threatening situation.
Dust from furnaces and closed-up homes in winter is a great source of allergen irritants. The cold months leave the indoor air laden with debris that traps itself in fur, nasal cavities, eyes and skin. Holiday foliage, decorations and candles add to low-ventilation air particles along with new odors such as carpeting and furnishings — and these are just the airborne offenders.
Dietary deficiencies and sensitivities can cause itchy skin, poor coat quality and other health problems. A change in food brands, new treats, table scraps and dietary changes due to other medical issues or simply aging pets can cause irritations that may be difficult to pinpoint.
Here are some itchy skin solutions to consider.
Hydration Just because you and your pets aren’t sweating (or panting) from summer-like heat doesn’t mean you should slack off on drinking water. Monitor the water bowl for both cleanliness and water levels. Experiment with using filtered water to see if your pet will drink more water than straight from the tap. Another way to entice your pet, especially cats, to stay hydrated is with an automatic water fountain. If there is more serious concern, talk with your veterinarian about providing wet food as a supplemental source of fluids. Good hydration can make a great difference in your pet’s scratching and skin irritations.
Avoid the clothing. Most veterinary professionals say typical healthy pets do not need to wear clothes or footwear as their skin is well protected with hair and their feet have thick pads. That being said, there are some breeds, and some pet health conditions that do warrant extra covering for outdoor activities. Sensitive, old, damaged and compromised skin can be worsened from exposure to the cold or irritants in walkway salts. Ask your veterinarian for advice and recommendations on suitable outerwear for your pet. In addition, there are skin conditions that make clothing a medically important option to form a barrier between skin and irritating surfaces, deter pets from scratching or licking at itchy, inflamed areas of skin or to protect humans who may have pet dander allergies.
For those who hike or remain outdoors for long periods of time in the winter, boots can protect pets’ sensitive paws from chilling temperatures, road salts and ice melts while possibly offering good traction. Boots are a wonderful option for dogs and cats that have foot injuries that need protection and treatment.
Place a humidifier in the room where you and your pet spend the most time or in multiple rooms in the house. This is especially helpful in houses with forced air heat, adding moisture to very dry air. Humidifiers can add some much-needed moisture into the atmosphere while lessening the airborne dust particles. As with any electric devices, make sure they’re out of reach of your pet and can’t fall over or pose any other dangers.
Even finicky pets will often take fatty acid supplements added to their food, and these supplements can help with relieving dry, itchy skin. Talk with your veterinarian about providing your pet with an essential fatty acids supplement purchased from the veterinarian or another reliable source. These supplements can benefit skin and coat health, along with cardiovascular and joint health.
Brush your pet’s coat at least once or twice daily to remove skin flakes, loose hair and dander, especially during the winter. Brushing helps to stimulate glands at the hair follicles that will help keep your pet’s skin and coat healthy.
A soothing bath may be exactly what we need to help combat dry skin but pets’ skin needs are different from ours. Moisturizing shampoos or conditioners with colloidal oatmeal may help sooth your pet’s dry skin, or prescription shampoos may be needed, but do not use human-formulated products on your pets.
Be sure to avoid bathing too frequently, as this can make skin conditions worse even though they are in water, getting hydration. If your pets look like they really need a bath, before you get them in the tub, consider the leave-in conditioners instead if possible. Ask the veterinarian about how often you should bathe your pet. Typically avoid bathing cats unless necessary and as infrequently as possible for your dog, especially in winter.
Antihistamines, antibiotics or steroids may help your pet with some skin conditions, so it is important to talk to your veterinarian about your scratching pet. The vet will want to know if your pet is drinking water, if there have been any changes with food or new toys, have they been bathed recently and if you have humidifiers in the home. A short-term medical treatment can alleviate the scratching and discomfort along with preventing more serious infection.
Skin and coat health begins with proper nourishment. Feed your cat or dog a high-quality, nutritionally balanced pet food. Changing a pet’s regular brand of food can cause significant changes in their skin and fur conditions, so always make it a gradual change from old food to new variety or brand pet food. Pets that develop chronic skin conditions may need to go on a specialty or prescription diet. Remember that although these foods may be more expensive, they are far less expensive than continual and ineffective skin treatments or having an uncomfortable and sick pet.
Terry Hannum is a licensed veterinary technician, a farmer and an animal advocate. If you have a subject you would like to have her address, email jtny58@aol.com. Her columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/news/lifestyles.
