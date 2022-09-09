Area pizza delivery drivers said their work constitutes a significant slice of the local economy.
According to pizza.com, Americans eat an estimated 100 acres of pizza daily, or 350 slices a second. The average American, the site says, consumes 46 slices annually, from the nation’s roughly 61,000 pizzerias. and the word ‘pizza’ comes from the Latin root picea, meaning “the blackening of crust by fire.”
Locally, delivery drivers said, much of that consumption can be attributed to college students.
“Oh, yeah, it gets really busy (when students return), especially at nighttime,” Bill Coffran, 43, said. “I’m mostly a day driver, but at nighttime, the drivers do very well, and we have more on duty. That’s when we make the most money.”
Coffran, an Oneonta resident, has been a delivery driver with Domino’s, at 19 Clinton Drive, for “five or six years.” Coffran, a Long Island native, said he worked as a downstate pizza delivery driver “for eight or nine years” before moving upstate. Domino’s, pizza.com notes, is “the world leader in delivery.”
“We’re definitely a college town in Oneonta,” Allison Santos, general manager of the Oneonta Domino’s, echoed. “We have business from some of the businesses … but we definitely slow down a lot during the summer; there’s tourists, but not like the volume we have when the fall season is in and kids are in school.” Santos said she’s been with Domino’s for nine years, starting as a delivery driver four-and-a-half years ago.
Coffran estimated that 60% of his deliveries are made to Oneonta’s two colleges.
“It’s about even, (between Hartwick and SUNY Oneonta),” he said, “but there seems to be more people at SUNY, so we’re going there more. It’s pizza, mostly, but we have an assortment of items — sandwiches, pastas, cheesy breads. During the day, I do an average of about 10 deliveries, so it’s slower during the day, but at nighttime, we’re doing like 20 deliveries each. It’s just the city of Oneonta; we go down past Price Chopper and we go down Route 7.”
Jonah Hall, 25, an employee with Dante’s Pizzeria at 416 Chestnut St. in Oneonta, said he’s been delivering pizzas for two years. Hall said he’s one of four delivery drivers at Dante’s.
“The mornings are a lot less and we get businesses and stuff, but I’d say there’s around 20-some deliveries a night,” he said. “That would be kind of average. We go as far as five miles … and we get a couple orders from the colleges, but I’d say we do more to the staff of the college (and) SUNY more (than Hartwick). Most of our customers are regulars and have been ordering for a while.”
According to a mashed.com article titled “Here’s What You Don’t Know About Pizza Delivery Drivers,” weekends and holidays are when pizza peaks.
“An estimated half of all pizzas are purchased on Fridays and Saturdays,” the article states, “(though) the five biggest pizza sales days are New Year’s Day, the night before Thanksgiving, Halloween, New Year’s Eve and the Super Bowl.”
Though a 2018 coworker.org survey showed 22% of pizza delivery drivers citing robbery as a major on-the-job problem, local sources said they’re more concerned for their cars.
“There’s a lot of upkeep on the car, and we don’t supply vehicles, so it is the individual’s vehicle and it’s up to them to keep up maintenance,” Santos said. “We do pay mileage, and they have an hourly wage, so it’s fairly decent money-making, but gas prices have become an issue.”
“It’s the wear and tear on your car, and gas prices are high,” Coffran said.
“Sometimes, you get big splits and you’ve got to drive to two different ends of the town,” Hall said. “And I guess some people don’t really tip and I don’t know if they know that we don’t get paid mileage. That’s our gas and everything.”
The mashed.com article echoes: “When it comes to the biggest issue affecting drivers’ bottom lines … many point to ongoing damage to their vehicles. In (the) 2018 coworker.org survey, 77% of drivers cited wear and tear to their vehicles as one of the main problems of pizza delivery. Racking up distances of 80 to 120 miles in a night, drivers end up wreaking havoc on their vehicles while bearing the financial brunt of the costs to replace oil and tires and do other repairs.”
Shifting trends and cultural conditions, sources said, have also impacted the pizza delivery industry.
“It’s changed over time and it’s kind of slowing down a little bit, now that they’ve added DoorDash and BeyondMenu,” Coffran said. “It kind of takes away from us. It used to be just pizza and Chinese, but now you can order anything. I used to do a lot more deliveries than I do now because of that.
“Right now, we’re having a little bit of a shortage, but we’re hiring a bunch of people from the colleges,” he continued. “There’s about five of us right now … but there’ll be more in the next couple weeks; we’re in the process of hiring. There’s a lot more to it than just delivery; we’ve got to make food, prep it and we have out-the-door times. Everything is timed for precision and it’s a lot of work.”
“The trend is definitely changing; the internet and DoorDash have changed a lot of that,” Santos said. “The availability for people to get delivery from places they could never get before is a flux. The plus on our side is that we’re open late, all the time, every day, so we still see a lot of deliveries.”
The Oneonta Domino’s, Santos said, is open until 1 a.m., Friday and Saturday, and midnight on weekdays.
Dante’s, Hall said, introduced DoorDash years ago, then transitioned back to all in-house deliveries.
But, sources said, the flexibility and money-making potential of being a delivery driver keep it appetizing.
“It’s no secret that pizza delivery drivers rely on tips to make real, or at least decent, money,” the mash.com article notes. “In a 2017 Q&A with Domino’s delivery drivers, respondents reported making from $15 to $40 on a slow night to $150 on a good night.”
“I just like driving around, listening to my music and stuff,” Hall said.
“It’s just the flexibility,” Santos said. “You’re not in the store all the time, you’ve got a little bit of difference, you interact with customers, though with COVID, a lot of it went to drop-off, so that interaction with customers changed.”
“I like a little bit of the freedom and I get to meet new people all the time,” Coffran said. “A lot of my friends, I’ve made here, and it’s good money, with tips, and the pay here is very good.”
